The job market in Madrid With the unemployment rate in Spain hovering around 19% in 2017, finding a job in Madrid can be harder than in other European cities. However, Spain is known for its ability to attract business and today is one of the EU’s fastest-growing economies. Despite a severe financial crisis, Madrid is showing signs of recovery. In some industries, there have been more available jobs in Madrid following the crisis, but this is not the norm. Proportionally, unemployment is not as stark in Madrid (16%), falling almost 10% in 2015. Around 16% of unemployed workers in Madrid are foreign. Madrid’s job market, however, has a higher unemployment rate among younger people, particularly university graduates. Youth unemployment in Spain in the first quarter of 2017 sat around 42%. Another issue is that jobs in Madrid for university graduates tend to be neither well-paying nor stable; they’re closer to the Spanish minimum wage. Thanks to the labor laws in Spain, many companies are hesitant to hire someone new on a permanent basis because of how costly it can be. As a result, most contracts are temporary, reducing job security even when looking for part-time jobs in Madrid. In 2016, more than 90% of all contracts were temporary, with one in four being for less than seven days. Tourism and construction, in particular, rely on temporary contracts. You can follow local job market updates via Madrid’s online newspaper, the ABC, as well as find jobs in the classified sections of El Mundo and El Pais. Madrid represents one of the biggest economies in Spain. The GDP per capita (around €31,000) is more than 35% higher than the rest of the country. This is largely due to the services sector – 80% of Madrid’s GDP – with trade, public administration, ancillary services, and professional activities pulling their weight.

Expat jobs in Madrid To work in Madrid, foreigners with some Spanish language skills have an advantage in the hiring process. The selection of jobs in Madrid is significantly smaller if you don’t speak the language. There are English-speaking jobs in Madrid; however, you may still need basic Spanish to communicate with coworkers or clients. Around 17% of new contracts signed in Spain are by foreign nationals. Madrid also accounts for around 16% of all companies located in Spain. This makes it the second city with the highest number of companies, after Barcelona. Some international and multinational companies in Madrid include Accenture, Aegon, Indra, BBVA, PwC, IBM, Amadeus, Deloitte, Everis, Endesa, Mercedes Benz, Havas Media, Movistar, SinDelantal, KPMG, EY, Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson, and Vodafone. Banks are also big in Madrid, with three large multinationals – Telefónica, Repsol-YPF, and Banco Santander – having their headquarters in Madrid. The majority of jobs are in the services sector. This sector accounts for around 85% of total employment. The main representative activities in Madrid include logistics, wholesale and retail, food and beverages, finance, healthcare, marketing, accounting, legal services, IT, administration support, and technical architectural services. Many jobs in Madrid are aimed at native English speakers, although in lower supply. Some areas also experience shortages making it easier and quicker for companies to get work permits for foreigners (for example, IT). If you prefer to work from home, freelance writing, editing, and translating can be a good option for foreigners to find work, even before they arrive. However, you must apply to be autónomo and get a Spanish self-employment visa. There’s also a monthly social security fee regardless of your earnings; read more about taxes and social security for freelancers in Spain. An advantage of working with clients in Europe, however, is that some freelancers can claim VAT-free services between member countries.

Jobs in Madrid for English speakers If you don’t speak Spanish, you can still find a good number of English-speaking jobs in Madrid to earn a basic income. A common path is teaching English in Spain. English-language teachers are well sought after in Madrid, and language academies tend to hire native English speakers over even highly-qualified native Spanish teachers. Your best bet is to get private students alongside any work you might find at a language school. Private language schools also favor hiring native speakers. Working in the public school system as an expat is not impossible, but you need a teaching degree or TEFL certificate. Another common English-speaking job in Madrid, especially for those with limited Spanish skills, is working as an au pair, nanny, or canguro (literally ‘kangaroo’), which is essentially a nanny. This is ideal for those looking for a place to live, some expendable income, and people to practice Spanish with. There are many parents in Madrid looking for native English-speaking canguros, to pick their kids up from school while they’re still at work, prepare dinner, and do household chores. English-speaking customer service representatives are also in demand. This usually means working at a call center. If you work part-time, you can attend Spanish classes to improve your skills for your next job in Madrid. As the capital of Spain, Madrid is also a popular tourist destination. That means there are hotels, bars, pubs, and restaurants in tourist areas that hire English speakers. Many hotel jobs in Madrid are in front desk services; you may also need some Spanish skills. Hostels are great to look for work as well, as sometimes you can find accommodation included. Such jobs may not offer the highest salaries, but it can be sufficient to cover rent.

Teach English in Madrid If you are looking for work as an English teacher in Spain, Madrid is a very promising location for finding a job. Native English speakers are in-demand at Spanish language schools. However, Spain is one of the few EU countries that doesn’t report shortages for qualified teachers. As such, you will have a better chance at landing a job if you have: at least a bachelor’s degree

some knowledge of Spanish

credentials for teaching English, such as TEFL or CELTA, or some other teaching degree. There are two main ways of teaching English in Madrid. One is to work privately and the second is to work at a language school. More information about job opportunities in the teaching sphere can sometimes be found in the English newspaper In Madrid (www.in-madrid.com). You can also e-mail your CV or contact language schools in Madrid directly. See our guide to language schools in Madrid or click here for listings of Madrid-based language schools. Doing an internet search will also reveal numerous organizations that advertise online teaching jobs in Spain, and some also help with the moving process, such as British Council, Go Overseas, CIEE, and Spainwise to name but a few. Qualified teachers can also consider working at Spanish primary schools or Spanish universities. English teachers will typically have a better chance of finding a job in Madrid at private schools in Spain. Find a list of international schools or read more about the Spanish education system.

Another good option for finding the work in Madrid is to join professional associations and attend networking events. Many jobs are filled by word-of-mouth or through personal contacts, so networking is key to finding better jobs in Madrid.

Starting a business in Madrid If you are eager to start your own business in Madrid or develop your existing business further, Cámara Madrid is the local chamber of commerce, which provides useful information and advisory business services.