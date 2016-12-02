DNI numbers in Spain The Spanish DNI number is the national ID number and NIF tax number for Spanish citizens. It functions the same as the NIE number and you need it as a citizen when engaging in financial and legal transactions. The number is printed on the national DNI card, and consists of eight numbers plus one letter. DNI cards are in credit card format and include the same personal and biometric information as the TIE card for third country nationals. The DNI number lasts for life, although you need to renew the card every five to ten years. You can apply for this card from your nearest Spanish police station if you are a Spanish citizen aged 14 or over. In order to do so, you will need to provide: Spanish passport or proof of Spanish nationality

Birth certificate

One recent passport photo

Proof of address

Proof of power of attorney, if someone else is applying on your behalf

Payment of fee, which is currently €12 If you are a Spanish citizen and you don’t have a DNI – for example, if you are a Spanish national living abroad or are aged under 14 – then you can apply for a Temporary NIF number if you want to carry out financial or legal activities in Spain. You can do this through: The Spanish Tax Agency if you live in Spain

The Spanish embassy or consulate of your home country if you live abroad You need to provide: Completed Form 030

Passport or valid photo ID

Proof of address

Proof of power of attorney, if someone else is applying for your NIF on your behalf Temporary NIF numbers are only valid for a single transaction so you will need to apply for a new number for any future transactions. They consist of a letter plus seven numbers.

NIF, VAT, and CIF: business ID numbers in Spain Up until 2008, all businesses in Spain had a separate tax number known as a CIF number that also functioned as a VAT number. However, the CIF number was scrapped, and you can now use your individual DNI or NIE number as a business tax ID if you set up in Spain as a sole trader or unincorporated partnership. If you set up a limited company that exists as a separate legal entity, you need to apply for an NIF number for your business. Expatica’s guide to Read more about starting your own business in Spain Read more You should apply for your NIF number from the Spanish Tax Agency if you need one. This should be done within one month of the company creation. The number consists of one letter (linked to the type of your business), followed by seven numbers and a final digit (letter or number). In order to apply, you will need to provide: Completed Form 036 or Form 037

Certificate from the registry of companies stating that the company is legally a corporation

Proof of company’s legal name, address, nationality, registration date, names and NIE/DNI numbers of company representatives

Valid ID of the company representative making the application