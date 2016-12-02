Definition of el padrón In simple words, the padrón is a local certificate you receive after registering at the town hall where you live. The certificate for the padrón in Spanish is the certificado de empadronamiento. If you have several properties in different cities in Spain, you can only be registered in one padrón system.

What is el padrón for? The padrón in Spain has two main purposes: Census Local, regional, national, or European elections. Through the census, authorities calculate how many public services each area needs. The more people registered, the more services an area receives. You can read statistics about Spain’s population (INE padrón). Regarding voting, at election time you’ll receive a letter informing you where to vote. If you are not registered on the padrón, you won’t be able to vote. To clear up any misconceptions, el padrón is not: A form of ID

Your Spanish residency

A necessary document to keep in your vehicle

Something you need to renew every so often, just when the town hall says so

Who needs a padrón registration? In the case of foreigners, the main advantages of being on the padrón are: Residency in Spain – you will need to get on the padrón to become a resident, so that the Spanish authorities know where your home address is.

Spanish driving license – the padrón certificate is necessary when you exchange your driving license for a Spanish one, for the same reason as above.

Spanish health card – another procedure where the padrón is proof of address. It’s a way of determining which medical center you will attend depending on your home address.

Pensioner’s card – the padrón certificate will show the local authorities where you live.

School registrations – through the padrón, certificate schools know where children live. There are other procedures that you’ll need a padrón for, but essentially these are the most common.