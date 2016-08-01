Emergency numbers and helplines in Spain

Emergency services in Spain Spain has three emergency services: the police (policía), the fire brigade (cuerpo de bomberos), and the ambulance service (ambulancía). You can contact the emergency services in Spain by calling the pan-European emergency number (112) from any telephone. When you call 112, the operator diverts you to the relevant emergency service. The individual emergency services are also available at the following numbers: Ambulance: 061

Fire services in Spain Fire brigades in Spain are operated at the community level, with each of the 17 autonomous communities in charge of its own fire service. In addition, Barcelona and Madrid have their own fire brigades. A group of firefighters in Madrid You can contact the fire brigade in Spain by calling their emergency number at 112 or 080. Firefighters in Spain take on a range of roles beyond dealing with fires. They conduct work such as rescues and safety inspections. Firefighters also have a key role in the community, often visiting schools to give presentations on fire safety.

Police in Spain There are three different types of police in Spain: the National Police (Policía Nacional), Local Police (policía local) and the Civil Guard (Guardia Civil). The National Police has the widest remit, dealing with wider issues such as organized crime, national security, and terrorism.

The local (or municipal) police deal with crimes in each local area, such as theft, traffic offenses, and disputes.

Finally, the Civil Guard is Spain’s oldest police force. It is run by the military and primarily operates in rural areas and on highways. The emergency numbers for each police service in Spain are the following: National Police: 091

092 Civil Guard: 062 The Spanish police also runs a special foreign tourist service, which allows foreigners to report crimes such as burglary, theft. Call 902 102 112 between 9:00 and 21:00.

Healthcare and accidents in Spain If you or someone else needs emergency medical care in Spain, call the emergency number for the medical service at 112 or 061. It’s also possible to visit your local hospital’s accident and emergency department (Urgencias). For general medical inquiries and less urgent issues, you should instead contact your general practitioner, who can refer you to a specialist if necessary. Some further emergency healthcare contact numbers in Spain are the following: Emergency doctor: 1003

1003 Emergency dentist: 961 496 199

961 496 199 AIDS/HIV helpline: 902 424 424

902 424 424 Health and pharmacy information: 900 161 161. You can also find your local pharmacy online.

900 161 161. You can also find your local pharmacy online. Elderly helpline: 900 222 223

900 222 223 Maritime Sea Rescue : 900 202 202

: 900 202 202 Red Cross: 902 222 292 or online. You can find out even more in our full guide to healthcare in Spain.

Mental health services in Spain If you require mental health support in Spain, you can receive care by visiting your doctor or visiting a local health center. Your doctor may refer you to specialist treatment, which generally takes place at a mental health center. Some mental healthcare services are available through the state insurance system, but others (such as psychotherapy) aren’t available. Samaritans in Spain: English-language helpline offering free support – available by calling 900 525 100 or online.

English-language helpline offering free support – available by calling 900 525 100 or online. Suicide, crisis, and support line (El Teléfono de la Esperanza): call 902 500 002 or go online (Spanish only, however).

Drug and alcohol services in Spain Anti-poison and drugs helpline: 915 620 420

915 620 420 Drug addiction support (Fundación de Ayuda contra la Drogadicción): 900 161 515 or online.

(Fundación de Ayuda contra la Drogadicción): 900 161 515 or online. Alcoholics Anonymous: find English-speaking meetings in your area online.

find English-speaking meetings in your area online. Al-Anon: find English-speaking meetings online.

find English-speaking meetings online. Narcotics Anonymous: call 952 858 522 or go online (Spanish only, however).

Children, family, and youth services in Spain Support for single parents : call 622 795 542 or go online.

: call 622 795 542 or go online. Report gender violence: call 016 or 900 116 016.

call 016 or 900 116 016. Child and teenage abuse: call 900 202 010 or visit ANAR (Spanish only, however).

call 900 202 010 or visit ANAR (Spanish only, however). Missing children: 116 000

116 000 Support for women: 900 580 888

900 580 888 Domestic violence and abuse (Mujeres Maltratadas): 900 100 009

(Mujeres Maltratadas): 900 100 009 Mum Abroad: information for English-speaking parents living in Spain available online.

Crime-related services in Spain Crime victim support service: 900 150 909 For even more details on what to do if you’re a victim of crime, check out our guide to crime and the legal system in Spain.

Utility and telecommunications services in Spain If you suffer a power cut or gas leak in Spain, call your provider as soon as possible. The National Energy Commission (La Comisión Nacional de Energía) provides a list of suppliers as well as their contact details. If you have a problem with your telephone line, call 1002.

Road and traffic emergencies in Spain In a road emergency in Spain, call 112 or an emergency number above to contact the police, medical service, or fire brigade as appropriate. Traffic reports: call 011 to find out about current traffic issues or go online.

call 011 to find out about current traffic issues or go online. Traffic authorities: call 060 to contact the Spanish traffic authorities. An English-speaking operator is also available between 9:00 and 15:00.

LGBTQ+ services in Spain FELGTB : umbrella group for more than 50 LGBTQ+ organizations in Spain. Find out even more online.

: umbrella group for more than 50 LGBTQ+ organizations in Spain. Find out even more online. LGBT in Spain : website providing list of LGBTQ+ organizations in Spain.

: website providing list of LGBTQ+ organizations in Spain. Casal Lambda: gay and lesbian association offering information, meetings, and counseling. Find out even more online.

gay and lesbian association offering information, meetings, and counseling. Find out even more online. Travel Gay: gay and lesbian-friendly travel planner, available online.

Homelessness services in Spain Arrels Foundation (Arrels Fundacio): homelessness organization based in Barcelona. Find out even more online.

homelessness organization based in Barcelona. Find out even more online. Angels of the Night (Ángeles Malagueños de la Noche): homelessness charity based in Malaga. Find out even more online.

(Ángeles Malagueños de la Noche): homelessness charity based in Malaga. Find out even more online. Feantsa: homelessness charity operating across Europe.

Animal services in Spain Emergency vet: 963 744 731

963 744 731 Association of Animal Protection in Spain: online list of local associations promoting animal protection in Spain.

online list of local associations promoting animal protection in Spain. Adopt a Pet: directory of organizations for pet adoption and animal protection in Spain.

directory of organizations for pet adoption and animal protection in Spain. PACMA: Animal Party – a Spanish political party that works for animal rights.

Colombia: The Embassy of Colombia in Madrid is located at P.º del Gral. Martínez Campos, 48. Their phone number is +34 917 004 770. Colombia also maintains Consulates in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Sevilla, and Valencia.

Germany: The Embassy of Germany in Madrid is located at C. de Fortuny, 8. Their phone number is +34 915 579 000. Germany also has Consulates in Alicante, Almería, Barcelona, Bilbao, Lanzarote, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Mahón, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Puerto de la Cruz, San Sebastián, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Valencia, Vigo, and Zaragoza.

Morocco: The Consulate General of Morocco in Madrid is located at C. de Leizarán, 31. Their phone number is +34 912 109 300. Morocco also has an Embassy in Madrid and Consulates in A Coruña, Algeciras, Alicante, Almería, Barcelona, Bilbao, Girona, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Málaga, Murcia, Oveido, Palma de Mallorca, Sevilla, Tarragona, and Valencia.

Romania: The Embassy of Romania in Madrid is located at Av. de Alfonso XIII, 157. Their phone numbers are +34 913 454 553 and +34 669 362 202 (emergencies only). Romania also maintains Consulates in Albacete, Almería, Barcelona, Bilbao, Castellón de la Plana, Ciudad Real, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Murcia, Pamplona, Sevilla, and Zaragoza.

United Kingdom: The British Embassy in Madrid is located at P.º de la Castellana, 259D. Their phone number is +34 917 146 300. The UK also has Consulates in Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Sevilla.

Lost or stolen property in Spain Lost property: if you lose a valuable item or are a victim of theft, contact the local police. If you lose an item on a train or at an airport in Spain, contact the transport provider first.

if you lose a valuable item or are a victim of theft, contact the local police. If you lose an item on a train or at an airport in Spain, contact the transport provider first. Lost and found pets: if you find a pet in Spain, take it to a local vet, who can check if it is identifiable and contact the owner. If you lose a pet in Spain, contact local vets and give your pet’s identification number. You can also contact the Archivo de Identificación del Colegio de Veterinarios at 934 189 294 (902 170 401 outside of office hours). Finally, you can report the animal missing at a local police station.

if you find a pet in Spain, take it to a local vet, who can check if it is identifiable and contact the owner. If you lose a pet in Spain, contact local vets and give your pet’s identification number. You can also contact the Archivo de Identificación del Colegio de Veterinarios at 934 189 294 (902 170 401 outside of office hours). Finally, you can report the animal missing at a local police station. Lost bank cards: contact your bank or call the card provider: American Express (902 375 637), Mastercard (900 971 231), or Visa (900 991 124).

European-wide emergency numbers in Spain If you have an emergency anywhere in Europe, call 112 to access emergency services. Calls to 112 are free and can be made from any landline, payphone, or mobile phone.

What to do in an emergency in Spain When you call an emergency number in Spain, you should follow these tips: State your name, telephone number, the location where help is necessary, the situation and if it’s still happening, how many people require help, and whether there are weapons or dangerous substances involved.

Don’t forget the code to your parking lot or apartment building.

Never hang up until you are invited to do so.

If you have existing medical problems or regularly take prescription drugs, make sure you at least know how to say their names in Spanish to the operator.

If you have children, cite their ages and how much they weigh (in kilograms) in case you need to call an anti-poison center or to administer medication.

In a situation where you’re dealing with intoxications, make sure to inform them of what was taken and, if possible, give them the rest of what was consumed.

Other useful phone numbers in Spain Citizen information line: call 012 or go online.

call 012 or go online. Ombudsman and complaints: 900 101 025

Emergency terms and phrases in Spain English Spanish Help! ¡Socorro! Help me Socorro I can’t breathe No puedo respirar (Severely) allergic (Severamente) alérgico EpiPen EpiPen Accident Accidente Fire Fuego Murder Asesinato Emergency Emergencia Ambulance Ambulancia Doctor Médico / Médica Hospital Hospital Police Policía Extremely ill Extremadamente enfermo Call 911/999 Llame al uno uno dos I need a doctor Necesito un médico / una médica I need an ambulance Necesito una ambulancia I need the police Necesito la policia I want a lawyer Quiero un abogado / una abogada I’m innocent Soy inocente I didn’t do it Yo no lo hice