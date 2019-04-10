The Spanish vaccination system During Spanish King Charles IV’s reign in the late 18th century, many members of the royal family caught smallpox. He insisted on vaccinating the other members of the family. This policy was later rolled out to the general population in November 1798. After the program’s success, the king sponsored the Balmis-Salvany Expedition to take the vaccination to Spanish America and Asia. The Balmis-Salvany Expedition eventually helped to create worldwide vaccination boards for monitoring and evaluation purposes. Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal in Madrid is one of the many places that offer vaccinations in Spain. Currently, the official governing body for vaccinations is the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios). They publish a recommended immunization schedule annually. There is general widespread support for vaccinations in Spain.

Insurance for vaccinations in Spain Spain consists of 19 different official regional autonomous community areas (comunidades), each with a vaccination schedule based on national guidelines. Most are free under the state health service for children up to the age of 14. If you are on holiday in Spain and need an emergency vaccination, EU residents can generally receive free healthcare for the first three months of their stay with their European Health Insurance Card. Doctors at a hospital clinic in Barcelona For vaccinations not included in the state health service, there are several private health insurance providers in Spain, such as: Allianz Care

Cigna Global If you decide to go private, you can also weigh up your options for medical providers on SaludOnNet.

Vaccinations for children in Spain It is important for parents to understand what vaccinations are available and which diseases they can help protect against. Each child under 14 receives a health record book via their pediatrician at the local health center (centro de salud). Hospital Universitario La Paz is the largest hospital in Madrid. The hospital provides care for children, including vaccinations. Which vaccinations can my child have in Spain? All children can receive the following vaccinations in Spain: Hepatitis B: at two, four, and 11–12 months.

at two, four, and 11–12 months. Diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine: at two, four, and 11–12 months; additionally, a booster dose is provided anywhere between 12–18 years old.

at two, four, and 11–12 months; additionally, a booster dose is provided anywhere between 12–18 years old. Inactivated Polio Virus vaccine (IPV): at two and four months; additionally, booster doses are provided at 11–12 months and six years old.

at two and four months; additionally, booster doses are provided at 11–12 months and six years old. Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (Hib): at two and four months; additionally, a booster dose is provided at 11–12 months.

at two and four months; additionally, a booster dose is provided at 11–12 months. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV): at two and four months; additionally, a booster dose is provided at 11–12 months.

at two and four months; additionally, a booster dose is provided at 11–12 months. Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine (Men) and meningococcal ACWY conjugate vaccine (MenACWY): at four months, 12 months, and 12 years old.

at four months, 12 months, and 12 years old. Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR): at 12 months and a second dose between two and four years old.

at 12 months and a second dose between two and four years old. Varicella vaccine (Var): at 15 months and a second dose between two and four years old.

at 15 months and a second dose between two and four years old. Human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) (girls only): at 11–12 years old.

at 11–12 years old. Meningococcal B vaccine (Men): at two, four, and six months; additionally, a booster dose is provided between 12 and 15 months.

at two, four, and six months; additionally, a booster dose is provided between 12 and 15 months. Rotavirus vaccine (RV) (not included in the vaccination calendar but recommended): at two, four, and six months Inoculations take place in primary care centers across Spain, with nursing staff giving the vaccines. If your child was born outside of Spain, you’ll also need to inform your pediatrician about their vaccination history.

Vaccinations for special groups in Spain For many years, the health authorities have recommended annual influenza vaccinations in Spain for the following groups: those above the age of 64 years old;

those at any age who have medical disorders and are at risk for severe complications from influenza, such as healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities. If you are in a high-risk group, you may also receive free vaccinations. According to the Spanish Paediatrics Association (AEPap), “every woman of childbearing age should be adequately immunized before pregnancy, so that during pregnancy she and the fetus do not suffer from any preventable disease.” And ideally, the woman should enter pregnancy immunized against measles, mumps and rubella, but not less than four weeks before the date of conception. During pregnancy, women are especially vulnerable to flu infections, so in any trimester of gestation and if this falls in the vaccination period of October to December, it is advisable to receive immunization against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus (Tdpa).

COVID-19 vaccinations in Spain Vaccines against COVID-19 are free of charge for Spanish residents. The health ministry of each Autonomous Community (Comunidad Autónoma) decides how to administer vaccines, so check your local website to find out more about practical details. While in some Comunidades you can receive a vaccine without first making an appointment, you might need to bring a piece of ID to ensure proper registration. To find out more about vaccinations against coronavirus in Spain, visit the Spanish government’s vaccination website. Otherwise, you can find more general information on the website of the Spanish Health Ministry.

Travel vaccinations in Spain Although it is not necessary to receive any vaccinations to travel to Spain, there are many available if you are traveling to areas of the world that require them such as: Cholera

Diphtheria, tetanus, and polio

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Japanese encephalitis

Malaria tablets

Meningococcus

Mumps, measles, and rubella

Rabies

Tick encephalitis

Tuberculosis

Typhoid

Yellow fever Vaccination requirements for traveling to Spain may exist depending on your nationality; you should check with a Spanish embassy or consulate in your area before you arrive, to make sure. You can also find more country-specific details on these diseases, such as where they exist and what vaccines protect against them, from the European Commission Travel Advice.