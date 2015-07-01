Getting a Spanish driving license

Getting behind the wheel in Spain? Speak to the insurance experts at Linea Directa and get yourself covered today. Whether you drive a city-center runaround or you're planning a road trip across the beautiful Spanish countryside, choose the right premium for you and your driving needs with Linea Directa today.

After these periods have passed, most foreign residents driving in Spain must obtain a Spanish driver’s license, although some exceptions do apply.

If you want to drive in Spain , you can use your foreign driving license for the first six months if you are from outside the European Union (EU) area, or for up to two years if you’re from the EU or EEA area (European Economic Area).

You can drive in Spain using a foreign driver’s license for a set period, after which all overseas nationals driving in Spain must obtain a Spanish driver’s license.

Who can drive in Spain?

The driving age in Spain is 18 years – and those aged below this cannot drive here, even if they hold a license in their home country.

Everyone over the age of 18 can continue to use their own national driving license to drive a car in Spain for either the first six months after gaining official residency (non-EU citizens) or for the first two years of residence (EU/EEA nationals).

After the specified time period, EU/EEA citizens who are resident in Spain will have to obtain a Spanish driving license either by exchanging their foreign license or renewing their foreign license. Exceptions may also apply depending on the expiration date of your license.

Non-EU/EEA citizens will need to get a Spanish driving license by either exchanging their foreign license or taking a Spanish driving license. The process depends on their nationality or occupation, however, as some countries have agreements with Spain.

EU/EEA citizens driving in Spain

If you’re from a European Economic Area (EEA) country (EU plus Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein) you are free to drive in Spain using your existing driver’s license for the first two years in Spain. You must also register with the traffic authorities after six months.

You must adhere to the same conditions as Spanish license holders, including the following:

Undertake relevant medical checks from a Spanish doctor.

Have reached the minimum age in Spain for the category of vehicle you wish to drive.

Renew or exchange the license after two years. If an EU license is renewed in Spain, it converts it into a Spanish license, which then needs to be renewed every 10 years.

Spanish authorities can also compel a person to obtain a new Spanish license if there are issues with penalty points.

If you don’t obtain a Spanish driver’s license after two years and are caught driving, however, you face a fine of €200.

Additionally, you must register with the traffic authorities within six months of moving to Spain. You can do this at your Central Register of Drivers and Minor Offenders (Registro Central de Conductores e Infractores) of the Provincial Traffic Headquarters (Jefatura Provincial de Tráfico).

Once you register, you must take a medical examination at an Authorized Drivers’ Check Center (Centro de Reconocimiento de Conductores Autorizado). This demonstrates that you are fit to drive.

You can also voluntarily exchange your license for a Spanish one at any time. In similar fashion to registering, this occurs at the Provincial Traffic Headquarters. The local authorities request the following documents:

application form

identity card or passport

proof of residence

the valid driving license

two recent photographs

declaration that you haven’t been banned or suspended from driving

declaration that you don’t hold another driver’s license in another country

Non-EEA citizens driving in Spain

If you’re from outside the EEA you may drive in Spain using your existing foreign driver’s license for up to six months after you have registered for residency in Spain. If your foreign license is not in Spanish, however, you must always carry an official translation or an International Driving Permit (IDP).

The IDP is a document that provides a translation of a person’s driver’s license into a number of different languages, including Spanish. Carry it at all times as well as the actual driver’s license. The IDP is valid for one year and you must apply outside of Spain.

After six months of residency, your foreign driving license will no longer be valid in Spain and you must get a Spanish driving license. Depending on your nationality, you may be able to exchange your license for a Spanish license. If not, you must take the full Spanish driving test, however.

Non-residents can also use a valid driving license along with an international driving license for one year. If your residency is not approved before the international driving license runs out, then you’ll be driving using an illegal license. But if at any point residency applies, the six-month rule comes into force.