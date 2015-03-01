Public transport in Spain Who needs a car, anyway? Spain’s public transport options have made plenty of headway in recent decades, from building Europe’s longest high-speed rail network to light rail running through dozens of cities. The amount of people commuting by car in Spain is comparable to the EU average, but cities like Madrid are approaching a majority when it comes to public transport use. The Barcelona Metro has 12 lines serving hundreds of millions of passengers annually Taking public transport is a great alternative to driving in Spain and it’s generally quite safe for most passengers. Crime levels aboard trains are quite low, especially at stations where security checks are in place. There is, however, one exception to this: pickpocketing. As a major tourist destination, large public transport hubs in Spain tend to have quite a few pickpockets targeting hapless tourists. Be especially mindful of your surroundings and belongings in areas with a lot of tourists, such as busy train stations and buses in Barcelona and Madrid. Public transport infrastructure in Spain (especially when it comes to trains) tends to be quite modern, though there is a clear divide between the wealthier regions and the rest. That said, change is on the horizon. While Spain has lacked a national financing mechanism for public transport, a recent draft law (in Spanish) aims to finance and promote sustainable mobility. Due to Spain’s lagging investment in country-wide transport, national travel cards, which are widespread in many countries such as Japan’s Pasmo and Suica cards and the Dutch OV-chipkaart, haven’t caught on just yet.

Taxis and ride-sharing services in Spain Public transport in Spain is quite affordable and reasonably efficient in most cities. For journeys that need it, Spanish cities are swarming with taxicabs. Each city in Spain has its own companies, so you might notice that taxis look completely different in Madrid (where the front door has a diagonal red stripe) and Barcelona (where the taxi livery is a bold combination of black and yellow). Finding a taxi in a major city like Madrid is rarely difficult Taxis are widely available in all Spanish cities. Taxi ranks are available at major transportation hubs; elsewhere, it’s fairly easy to flag a taxi down from the street. Payment by cash is easiest, though some cities like Madrid ensure that all taxis also accept credit cards. Fares vary by city and taxi company; in general, expect a base fare (inicio de servicio) of around €2–3 and per kilometer charges (precio por kilómetro) around €1–2 per kilometer. Hailing a taxi with an app is also possible in most Spanish cities. A few of the more prevalent taxi apps in Spain include: Cabify

FREE NOW

TaxiClick Ride-hailing apps like Uber have been embroiled in heated debates, with massive taxi driver strikes sometimes bringing the streets of Madrid and Barcelona to a standstill. Still, Uber is available in Spain and operates in some fashion in many Spanish cities. Taxi rides are also available through Uber in select cities.

Long-distance coaches in Spain Despite Spain’s extensive railway network, many cities don’t actually have a train station of their own. As a result, long-distance intercity bus services are quite popular in Spain, especially for those in search of better prices. Bus operators in Spain need to acquire a license to drive specific routes. For the traveler, that means there are often only a couple of options to choose from, far fewer than in other countries where the competition is more fierce. However, the benefit here is that Spanish authorities can guarantee bus service on a route and that a company can’t just abandon it if they’re not profitable. Most Spanish cities have a large bus terminal, such as this one in Barcelona The two largest long-distance bus companies in Spain are Alsa and Avanza (in Spanish). These two companies have route networks that cover all of Peninsular Spain as well as some routes extending into neighboring countries. Other more prominent bus companies with routes in Spain include Comes, Hife, Daibus, Damas (in Spanish), and InterBus. Tickets are available either at the bus station, on the bus itself, or through the operator’s website. If you’re not sure which company to book through, you can try looking up the route with a route-planning website like Rome2Rio or Movelia. Booking platform Omio can also help you to find the best options. It’s also possible to travel internationally by coach from Spain. Companies such as Flixbus, Alsa, and BlaBlaBus offer direct connections to Portugal, France, Italy, and more. On-board, expect cleanliness and comfort. Long-distance buses are modern coaches with toilets, Wi-Fi, and even beverages for purchase. Services depend on the company, though; smaller operators may not have the same on-board facilities as the larger ones.

Airports in Spain Spain isn’t tiny; it’s the second-largest country in the European Union, in fact. As a result, there are plenty of ways to get around, including by air. While Spain’s robust high-speed rail network is making inroads, flying remains a popular option for domestic travel. Madrid-Barajas is Spain’s biggest and busiest airport The largest airlines flying domestic routes within Spain are Iberia (Spain’s flag carrier), Air Europa, Volotea, and Vueling. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport Spain’s largest airport is Aldofo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, which is operated by Aena. It serves the Madrid metropolitan area and is about 13 kilometers from the city center. It’s the primary hub for Iberia and handled 24 million passengers in 2021 (down from around 62 million in 2019). It has hundreds of destinations including cities in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, and South America. There are also plenty of facilities in its five terminals, including shops, restaurants, and assistance for people with reduced mobility. To reach the airport by public transport, you have several options: Metro : Line 8 from Nuevos Ministerios

: Line 8 from Nuevos Ministerios Train: Two commuter lines stop at Terminal 4 – Line C1 from Príncipe Pío and C10 from Villalba. Both also stop at Madrid Atocha.

Two commuter lines stop at Terminal 4 – Line C1 from Príncipe Pío and C10 from Villalba. Both also stop at Madrid Atocha. Local buses: The Airport Express Line 203 connects Atocha railway station with the airport, line 101 departs from Canillas, while line 200 goes from the Avenida de América Interchange.

The Airport Express Line 203 connects Atocha railway station with the airport, line 101 departs from Canillas, while line 200 goes from the Avenida de América Interchange. Intercity buses: Lines 822, 824, 827, and 828 travel between the airport and outlying areas of Madrid.

Lines 822, 824, 827, and 828 travel between the airport and outlying areas of Madrid. Long-distance coaches: Alsa, Sociobus, and Avanzabus run services to the airport from other cities in Spain. As the airport is one of Europe’s largest, make sure you know which terminal your flight departs from and get there in plenty of time. If you need to transfer between terminals, you can use the free transit buses which depart every 8–10 minutes (every 40 minutes from 01:30–05:30). Barcelona-El Prat Airport Barcelona-El Prat Airport is Spain’s next busiest. It’s located about 15 kilometers from Barcelona and is a hub for Level and Vueling. Although it only has two terminals, it still offers hundreds of routes to global destinations. The airport is reachable by metro, bus, and train. L9 metro line stops at both terminals. You can reach terminal 2 with the R and R2 train lines, and multiple bus routes also serve the airport. A shuttle service goes between terminals every 7–20 minutes. Palma de Mallorca Airport Spain’s third busiest airport, Palma de Mallorca, is located near the village of Can Pastilla. It is Mallorca’s only commercial airport, and its flights cover most of Europe. To get to the airport, you’ll need to drive, take a taxi, or catch a bus. Two intercity routes, A32 and A42, stop at the airport, as well as the A1 and A2 city buses. Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport Málaga airport is an essential airport for tourism in Spain. Most of its flights go to elsewhere in Spain and Europe, as well as some Middle Eastern and North African destinations. You can reach the airport with long-distance, intercity, and local buses, or catch the C1 train from Málaga itself.

Other methods of public transport in Spain If you want to travel to some of the Spanish islands, a great way to do this is by ferry. There are several private ferry companies operating in Spain with routes from mainland Spain to the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta, Melilla, and more. Spain also has several ferry links with other countries, including France, Morocco, and the UK. While traveling this way takes a lot longer than flying (Barcelona to Mallorca is a 5-8 hour journey), it’s one way to save money and make your trip more sustainable. Another sustainable (and fun!) way to get around is by bike. To make it even easier, some cities have bicycle-sharing schemes. For example, BiciMAD (in Spanish) in Madrid allows you to hire an electric bike for €2 for the first hour, and €4 thereafter. Barcelona’s Bicing (in Spanish) offers both standard bikes and electric bikes to explore the city on, costing just €0.35–€0.55 for the first half hour.

Public transport discounts in Spain Renfe offers reduced ticket prices for certain groups, including the following: Infants under 4: All infants travel for free if they don’t occupy their own seat. However, passengers must still reserve a (free) ticket for their baby.

All infants travel for free if they don’t occupy their own seat. However, passengers must still reserve a (free) ticket for their baby. Children under 14: Children sitting in their own seat receive a 40% discount on the normal ticket price.

Children sitting in their own seat receive a 40% discount on the normal ticket price. Youth between 14 and 25: Young people can buy a +Renfe Joven 50 Card for €50, which offers discounts ranging between 30–50% on long-distance and high-speed services and 25% on mid-distance trips. Higher discount levels are possible the further in advance you reserve. The +Renfe Joven 50 Card is valid for one year.

Young people can buy a +Renfe Joven 50 Card for €50, which offers discounts ranging between 30–50% on long-distance and high-speed services and 25% on mid-distance trips. Higher discount levels are possible the further in advance you reserve. The +Renfe Joven 50 Card is valid for one year. Seniors over 60 and disabled travelers: Renfe doesn’t offer discounts for individual tickets for the elderly and the disabled. Rather, seniors can buy a Tarjeta Dorada (Gold Card) for €6. The Tarjeta Dorada is valid for one year and offers discounts of either 25% or 40%, depending on the service and the day of travel.

Renfe doesn’t offer discounts for individual tickets for the elderly and the disabled. Rather, seniors can buy a Tarjeta Dorada (Gold Card) for €6. The Tarjeta Dorada is valid for one year and offers discounts of either 25% or 40%, depending on the service and the day of travel. Large families: Discounts are also possible on fares if you are part of a large family. Discount rates range between 20% and 50%. Urban public transport companies in Spain also have plenty of discount tickets or subscriptions for certain groups. These often include discounts for young children, young adults, senior citizens, large families, and those with a disability. Regulations and discounts vary from city to city in Spain, however, so check with your local public transport authority.

How disability-accessible is public transportation in Spain? Spain is hardly a world leader when it comes to accessibility in public transport, unfortunately. Spanish law actually began paying attention to how inaccessibility to public spaces is a form of discrimination back in the 1980s, not long after Spain’s transition to democracy. However, accessibility improvements to things such as public transport vary across the country. Most metro systems and tram networks in Spain mostly date back to the 1990s at the earliest; vehicle interiors are accommodating to wheelchair users and platforms are generally accessible by elevator. One key exception to this is the Madrid Metro, which is the oldest metro network in Spain. Here, three of the older lines (Lines 1, 2, and 4) are particularly poor when it comes to accessibility at the station; more recent parts of the network are fully accessible. Renfe Atendo is a mobility service available for disabled passengers at Spanish train stations Accessibility at Spanish train stations varies depending on the size of the station. Some train stations have undergone major renovations in recent years and, as a result, are fully accessible at all platforms. Older stations in less central areas may have outdated facilities for disabled travelers; some platforms may actually be inaccessible. Renfe’s Atendo service also in-station guidance and assistance for those with limited mobility. If you plan on taking a taxi, call the taxi company directly and ask for a taxi adapted for wheelchairs. Some tourism boards also provide ample information about accessible mobility in English, including Barcelona and Madrid; even if you live in Spain permanently, many of the tips for getting around apply just the same.

Making a public transport complaint in Spain As with many countries, there is no central authority for filing a complaint relating to an incident. Any public transport issues in Spain worthy of filing a complaint should go directly to the company itself. Renfe has an online contact form which you can use to address more common issues relating to train travel. There are also some conditions where train delays are eligible for compensation from Renfe.