Getting around: the best Spanish transport apps Whether you’re just visiting for the weekend or starting a new life abroad, mastering public transport in Spain can be tricky. Finding the right metro to the airport or the best walking route to the beach can be even more challenging if you don’t know the local language. Thankfully, though, there are a few handy apps that you can download to ensure that you get from A to B without the hassle. Citymapper If you’re looking for a helping hand when it comes to moving around your new home, then make sure to download the Citymapper app. The public transit app operates in a growing number of Spanish cities and regions, including Basque Country, Valencia, and Seville. It lets you plan your route using all available modes of transport, from walking and cycling to trams and carshares. TMB Get around on the metro, bus, and more with TMB. Barcelona’s official public transport authority, their app lets you easily buy tickets and plan out your journey. Metro Heading underground in Madrid? Use Metro, the city’s official metro app. Available in multiple languages, it provides users with metro schedules, waiting times, and network maps.

All things lifestyle Once you get to know your new home, it will come as no surprise that Spain was the 2nd most-visited country in the world in 2020 according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization. From historic cities such as Toledo and Granada, to captivating islands like Ibiza and La Palma, there’s plenty to keep even the fussiest sightseer busy. But with all that choice, just knowing where to go and what to see can be a challenge. Luckily, there are some apps for that. Triposo Before you set off on your next Iberian adventure, be sure to download the Triposo app onto your phone. Wherever you are in Spain, the app allows you to find the best places to eat, drink, shop, stay, and more. And if you’re a fan of experiencing a new place on foot, the app even offers expertly crafted walking routes in many cities. TheFork Find your new favorite restaurant on TheFork. A must-have for foodies, the app allows you to discover restaurants in Spain and place reservations so that you can go try them for yourself.

Apps for your mobility needs Want to help the environment by leaving your car at home but don’t feel like jumping on a busy tram or the metro during rush hour? Thankfully, these days there are more options than ever when it comes to greener traveling in Spain. While a growing number of expats prefer to cycle around their new home, others might be tempted to mix things up a little by jumping on an electric scooter. Lime Lime is an electric scooter-sharing platform that operates in Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, and Seville. It allows you to locate your nearest dockless electric scooter in the city, hop on board, and ride to your next destination. The scooters are also modern and easy to use, offering a great alternative for residents making short journeys around the city center. If you’re looking for a greener way to get around any of these cities, this is a winner. Cabify Book a cab and get around safely with Cabify. Operating in Spain’s larger cities, the app allows you to choose between different vehicles and even select your own music to play during your ride. Bicing Running in Barcelona, Bicing is a public-bike sharing scheme. Their app offers a mix of traditional and electric bikes to choose from for affordable prices.

Food delivery apps From knowing which grocer you should be visiting, to finding the restaurant that serves the best Spanish food, food plays a vital role in your life in Spain. However, while it can be great fun exploring your new home and trying out new food spots, sometimes you need things in a hurry. And to help you do that, these apps can help you. Glovo One of your first app downloads for food delivery should undoubtedly be Glovo. Hailing from Spain, the app is a one-stop shop for all your delivery needs. Whether you’re looking for your favorite fast food, groceries for dinner, or even something from the pharmacy, you’ll find it all here. You can also follow the delivery of your purchases in real-time, from the store to your front door. Uber Eats If you want your favorite foods delivered to your door, check out Uber Eats. With an easy-to-use app, you can choose between hundreds of restaurants. Just Eat Looking to discover Spanish cuisine? Download Just Eat. Discover the best local restaurants, fast food, and more with their app. A few clicks and your food will be at your door in no time.

Living a sustainable Spanish lifestyle As an expat, sustainable living in Spain might not be at the top of your priority list. However, these days it’s easier than ever to make your life that little bit greener. Whether it’s knowing how to properly recycle at home or finding your nearest bike-sharing scheme, adopting the right habits is easier than you think. There’s a whole host of apps you can download to make the process smoother. After all, if you use your phone all the time, why not let it help you become more sustainable? Too Good To Go If you’re on the hunt for greener apps, then Too Good To Go is a delicious place to start. This easy-to-use app helps you cut down on food waste in your local community by connecting you with local cafés, bakeries, restaurants, and much more. On the app, you’ll find all manner of great-tasting, fresh bargains that would otherwise be thrown away. Vinted Looking to make your wardrobe greener? Check out Vinted. The app helps you buy and sell secondhand clothes, accessories, and more with ease. Happy Cow Cut down on your meat intake with Happy Cow. Find local vegan restaurants around Spain with the help of their app. Simply choose your location and explore your animal-friendly food options.

Find your next home If you’re a recent arrival to the country, knowing how to find property in Spain can be challenging. Indeed, for many expats, even knowing which neighborhoods to check out in an unfamiliar town or city can be a daunting prospect. However, thanks to the wonders of modern technology there is, of course, a handy app or two that can help make house hunting in Spain all the more enjoyable. Idealista If you’re searching for a place in the sun, downloading the Idealista app is a great way to start. Developed by one of Spain’s leading property websites, the app brings together listings from around the country. It also allows you to compare properties, message advertisers, and much more from the comfort of your phone. Airbnb Book a short stay anywhere in Spain with Airbnb. One of the leading accommodation apps, you can find a wide range of properties for rent, from private rooms to full-scale villas. Spotahome From Tenerife to Toledo, find your next home with Spotahome. With an app offering apartments, studios, rooms, and student residences for rent, you are sure to find accommodation in Spain in no time.

Learning the Spanish language Whether you’re navigating your local supermarket or filing your tax returns, learning Spanish can be a great way to start feeling integrated into your new home. Spain has one official language nationwide – Spanish, known by some locals as Castellano (Castilian). That said, in some parts of the country, there are other official languages, including Catalan, Galician, and Basque. If you’re living in Catalonia, Galicia, or the Basque Country, therefore, you may want to learn these, too. For most expats, however, Spanish will be enough to start with. Babbel Babbel is a great way to practice those Spanish language skills from the comfort of your phone. Its easy-to-follow courses are designed by experts, so you know you’re in good hands as soon as you download the app. It also has you covered if you’re looking for Spanish courses that you can follow at your own pace. And, if you’re feeling optimistic, you could even learn Portuguese for when you plan vacations across the border. Google Translate For translating words and street signs, Google Translate is your go-to. This must-have app is especially useful when you first arrive in Spain and start receiving emails and letters in the local language. Duolingo Let Duo the owl walk you through learning languages with Duolingo. With courses testing your reading, speaking, and listening skills, this app will have you speaking Spanish in no time.

Handling your finances If you’re new in Spain, one of the first things on your to-do list will be opening a bank account. Not only will having a local Spanish account make you feel a little more settled in your new home, but it will also help with your day-to-day life. Whether you’re buying tickets for a Spanish football match, or treating your new friends to some tapas, you’ll be surprised at how easy things become. And you can make things even easier for yourself by opening a mobile bank account in Spain. N26 One easy way to start your mobile banking journey is to download the N26 app. From there, you’ll be able to apply for an account in minutes from the comfort of your phone. Once you’ve been accepted, you’ll have access to the app’s range of financial services, including current accounts, mobile payments, and more. Spliiit If you’re looking to save on costs from subscription-based services, download Spliiit. Their app will connect you to others using subscription services to split the costs. Whether it’s entertainment, education, or transport, Spliit will save some money in your pocket. Wise For international money transfers, check out Wise. You can transfer money across 175 countries quickly and efficiently via their app – no subscriptions needed. CurrencyFair CurrencyFair is a world-leading peer-to-peer international money transfer service. If you need to transfer funds to or from Austria, it’s worth trying out their app, which is available for Android and iOS. They offer secure transfers at competitive rates, meaning you’ll save money and have peace of mind.

Apps to keep you entertained Looking for a quick and easy way to take your Spanish language skills to the next level while also getting a better understanding of the local culture? Sounds good, doesn’t it? And you could do it all from your phone with the right Spanish TV app. Watching local TV can be an excellent way to keep up with local goings-on, as well as discovering some of your favorite new shows from your new home. ATRESplayer If you want to be exposed to the Spanish TV scene, downloading an app like ATRESplayer will open the door to plenty of Spanish shows and series. The app is set up by Atresmedia, the broadcaster behind the Antena 3 and La Sexta Spanish TV channels, among others. You’ll get access to all the programs from these channels, as well as other series, movies, and more. DAZN Are you a sports fan? Stream all your eagerly-awaited live matches and events on DAZN. With an online subscription, you can watch your favorite sports on your smart devices and never miss a goal. The app is also very useful if you’re looking to learn more about sports in Spain. Disney+ Discover all your favorite Disney movies and shows with Disney+. A subscription-based service, the app will provide you with plenty of heartwarming entertainment in your new home in Spain. Whether you prefer the Disney classics, Star Wars, or Marvel, the app has something for everyone. Netflix If you’re looking for Spanish series, Netflix has plenty of options. One of the most popular streaming apps, Netflix offers shows in Spanish, as well as Spanish subtitles for many other shows and movies.