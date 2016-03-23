The best beaches in Murcia

Playa de Poniente (Águilas) This urban beach is one of the most popular in the region of Murcia. It has a great number of services and is particularly popular with families who visit the tourist resort of Águilas. For most of the year, parking is not a problem; there are lots of residential roads surrounding the beach where you can leave your car. However, it gets very busy in July and August, when it feels like the entire country as arrived. If you choose to travel by public transport, expect to walk about 1.5 kilometers from the bus stop in town. The beach is just over 1km in length and some 40m wide in most parts. The sand is fine and golden, although there are a few areas with loose stones. The Poniente beach, with its gentle slope into the sea, sits between the Casica Verde and the La Colonia breakwater.

Percheles (Mazarrón) Percheles Beach in Murcia is a very peaceful location with plenty going for it, despite its lack of services. The beach itself is full of palm trees and sand dunes – there are no high-rise hotels or gaudy bars lining the seafront. In fact, it’s the perfect place to visit if all you want to see is sea, sand, and blue sky. The golden sand is very fine and the sea is generally calm. Percheles Beach is actually a fan-shaped cove, measuring just under 300m long and 84m wide. This is a great place to relax, unwind, and forget about the chaos of life.

Playa de las Palmeras Playa de las Palmeras is located in the area of Los Alcázares. It’s approximately 1km long and 30m wide. It is within an urban area, with houses just behind the beach. Don’t let the color of the sand put you off – it might be grey, but it’s also very fine and soft. This stunning beach attracts a lot of visitors, and fills up in the summer. When it comes to amenities, Playa de las Palmeras has it all: from bars and restaurants to sunbed hires and showers.

Cala Cortina (Cartagena) Cala Cortina is a gorgeous little horseshoe-shaped cove that gets busy with the locals at the height of summer. The sandy beach sits between several which makes it a great area for snorkeling. To access the beach, you pass through a tunnel at the Puerto de Santa Lucía. There are a good number of services including a children’s play area and an excellent bar and restaurant with some of the best seafood dishes in Spain.

La Azohía (Cartagena) La Azohía is home to another of Murcia’s urban beaches. Although it gets busy during the summer months, this fishing village on the Costa Cálida retains its enchanting quality. The beach itself is only 800m long and 8m wide, but it’s an idyllic setting. Indeed, its palm trees almost make you feel like you’re in the Caribbean. And just like in tropical climes, the water in La Azohía is also crystal clear and warm. This beach also provides visitors with numerous amenities and is therefore popular with families with young children.

La Carolina (Águilas) The Playa de la Carolina, or de los Ingleses as some call it, is an extraordinary beach. Not far from Águilas, it’s pleasant on a windy day, as the surrounding rocks and dunes provide a natural barrier from the wind. The water is very warm – almost like taking a bath. Apart from a bar and a restaurant, there are very few facilities. Nevertheless, this is still one of the prettiest small beaches on this stretch of Murcia.

Playa de Paraíso (Cartagena) The Playa de Paraíso is a beautiful stretch of fine, golden sandy beach, with clear water that is shallow right up to 100m out to sea. It is on the Mar Menor, an area of warm salty water which is said to have healing properties. Close to the salt lakes, this beach and the water around it apparently help those suffering from arthritic joints, inflammation, and skin complaints. This beach is excellent for families and offers a host of services, including plenty of water-sports and places to eat and drink.

Playas de Calblanque (Cartagena) The beaches in the Calblanque Regional Park are havens of tranquility, as they are part of a protected area, and there are limits to the number of visitors. Black rocks surround the fine sandy beaches, and the vegetation is similar to that of a desert. These are great for diving or snorkeling, thanks to the rocky areas. Some of the beaches have nudist areas, so check beforehand if that’s not your thing.