Visiting national parks in Spain Americans are rightfully proud of their country’s natural treasures. I always tell Europeans that if they want to see something truly different, truly American when visiting the US, they ought to forgo the trip to New York City, Miami, or California (a.k.a. L.A/San Francisco), and instead visit its National Parks out West. It embodies the core of our frontier culture and national psyche. Well, the truth is this advice goes both ways. How many Americans or Brits have travelled to Spain, toured its many beaches, and never thought to do rural or mountain tourism here, of which Spain has much to offer? Americans come to Europe to see its cities, its civilization or history, and as a consequence by and large reduce its natural beauty to either quaint towns (with splendid backdrops), Mediterranean beaches (with splendid clubs), or Alpine ski resorts (with splendid ski lifts). In the spirit of counterbalancing this tendency, I offer you today this photo entry of my visit to Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park, my first Spanish national park to visit, but most certainly not my last. Located in the Spanish Pyrenees, Ordesa is an incredible natural beauty, and also a cool mountain retreat, to escape the heat in the summer. In 1997 it was even marked a UNESCO World Heritage site, and should be added to the list of places to visit for those of you fortunate to stay in Spain for a year or longer. It is a wonderful place for senderismo (hiking).

Finding your way off the beaten track To arrive there you drive to the small town of Torla, to park your car and take a bus up to the Ordesa National Park entry grounds and opening pradera (prarie). (In the summer season park officials close this route to individual cars, in order to control the quantity of people who frequent this very popular family vacation destination.) There are many trails in the park (you can find more information at this website, clicking on the ‘Senderos de Gran y Pequeño Recorrido‘ link on the right). We chose to do what is the most popular destination: ‘La Cola de Caballo‘ (the horse’s tail), a three-hour hike to a waterfall and three hours to return, thus one of the ‘Gran Recorrido‘ trails or ‘GR #’, marked by red and white stripe paint. On this trail you are effectively following a river up to its source in the mountains, which means you are nestled in a valley between magnificent mountain peaks and cliffs with periodic spectacular views of waterfalls (cascadas). This particular trail is a real treasure because of the varied terrain that you move through.

Los Hayedos Early on you enter a series of forests or hayedos (forest area, which comes from the word ‘haya’, or beech tree). This part is heavily shaded, which keeps the strong mountain sun off your back! About an hour in, you arrive to the first series of waterfalls. They make for a great stopping point, to snack, and you can walk down some steps to see the waterfalls up close. Then you pass along a cliff trail, to arrive at the first raised valley, which has lots of wild flowers and is nestled between striking orange and white cliffs.

Las Gradas de Soaso The next destination along the trail, and in my opinion one of the two main contenders for ‘most incredible sight’ along it, are the gradas or waterfall steps, a series of waterfalls formed as the river flows down a bunch of terraced drops. They are a nice place to stop with the family for a picnic.