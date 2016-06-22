The most beautiful lakes in Spain

If you’re living in a Spanish city like Barcelona or Madrid, it’s fun to escape to somewhere more tranquil from time to time. Luckily for you, Spain’s diverse landscape includes an array of natural beauty. Some of these gorgeous spots include large bodies of water, dotted about the country. Read on to discover the most attractive lakes in Spain, and learn a little more about them.

Groupon Want to explore all the exciting things Spain has to offer but on a tight budget? Don't worry, Groupon is here to save the day! There are hundreds of incredible deals and discounts to be found on the website, including reduced prices on hotels rooms, tickets to popular tourist attractions, and more throughout the country. So go ahead and treat yourself! Go to website

1. Lago de Sanabria (Zamora, Castile and León)

Lago de Sanabria in Zamora, Castile and León is one of the biggest lakes in Spain and Europe. The lake is located in the Sanabria Lake National Park. This reserve is paradise for nature-lovers: the nearby area is home to many species of flora and fauna, including 76 types of bird and 17 large mammals. Lace up your hiking boots – there are plenty of trails to explore the rugged landscape. If you need a rest after all that walking, catch some rays on one of the lake’s stunning beaches, or retire to a local campsite, cabin, or lodge.

2. Lagos de Covadonga (Asturias)

If jaw-dropping scenery is your thing, don’t miss the Lagos de Covadonga in the Picos de Europa National Park. These glacial lakes, Enol and Ercina, are situated high in the mountains of Asturias, and are surrounded by immense rocky outcrops. A third lake, Bricial, is only there during periods of rain. This area is one of the most visited spaces of natural beauty in Spain, and offers hiking, mountaineering, and incredible views.

3. Lago de Sant Maurici (Lleida, Catalonia)

The stunning Lago de Sant Maurici is on the Catalan side of the Pyrenees, in Espot in Lleida. The lake is the largest in the Aigüestortes Natural Park, and is one of 200 total. You can explore this spectacular area of Spain and its lakes on foot or by bike. See if you can glimpse some of the majestic eagles and vultures living in this alpine environment.

4. Ibones de Anayet (Huesca, Aragón)

The Ibones de Anayet are a group of small lakes in Spain high up in the Pyrenees in Huesca, at the foot of the Anayet peak. Ibón is the Aragonese term for these small glacial lakes that can be found at above 2,000 meters in the Pyrenees. If you’re in the area for a while, why not check out other ibones in Aragón?

5. La Laguna Negra (Soria, Castile and León)

The Laguna Negra de Urbión is located within the mountain range of the same name. This glacial lagoon sits at an altitude of 1,753m. This spooky-looking lake is the source of many legends, including Antonio Machado Ruiz’s 1912 La Tierra de Alvargonzález. The novel tells of murders, bodies in the lake, and deadly remorse. Nowadays, it’s a nice place for a hike and a picnic.

6. Laguna de Fuente de Piedra (Málaga, Andalucía)

This lake in Antequara in Málaga is the biggest in the region of Andalucía, measuring a total of around 1,400 hectares. Unlike some of the other lakes in Spain on this list, Fuente de Piedra Lagoon is a salt-water lake. It’s a haven for birdwatchers – as well as geese and sand pipers, the lake attracts the largest flamingo colony on the whole of the peninsula.

7. Laguna de Torrevieja (Alicante, Valencia)

Another one for lovers of all things pink – the Torrevieja Lagoon in Alicante is one of the most Instagram-worthy lakes in Spain. A haven for many different species of migratory birds, including flamingos, this lagoon has a peculiar pink color. There are a number of reasons for this vibrant hue — including the species of algae and bacteria in the lake and the layer of clay on the bottom.

8. Lagunas de Ruidera (Ciudad Real, Castile-La Mancha)

There are 15 lakes that make up the group of the Ruidera lakes in Spain, which are spread out along 15 kilometers of the Alto Guadiana Valley. They also form part of the Lagunas de Ruidera Natural Park, home to a great diversity of animals and plants. Don’t miss the lakes’ gorgeous waterfalls.