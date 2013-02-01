An expat guide to Spanish TV and radio

Watching TV in Spain Fortunately, you do not need a license to watch Spanish TV. Accessing local and international channels is relatively easy to arrange. Barcelona and Madrid were the first two Spanish cities to experience television in 1948. It was eight years later in 1956 that TVE, the first proper channel, initiated regular programming throughout the country. In 1990, the first private channels began to appear and in the 2000s, analog television started migrating to digital television. Eventually, analog TV services were officially discontinued in 2010, and since then, all national and regional terrestrial channels are digital. Prior to the switch from analog to digital, a UK television set would not work in Spain. The UK used PAL-1 analog encoding, whereas Spain used PAL-BG, therefore, the transmission was problematic. However, both countries now use DVB-T digital systems so there is unlikely to be a problem. But if you have an old analog TV set that you want to bring to Spain, you will need a separate digital terrestrial television (TDT) receiver box that converts the digital channels. You can buy these in Spanish TV shops or in places such as Carrefour or Alcampo for around €30–40. Digital TV in Spain If you want to widen your viewing options, there are several subscription-based platforms that you can choose from that offer various packages. The cost of these packages varies according to the channels included and the provider. For instance, some providers may provide free satellite TV if you sign up for their Internet package. The main satellite TV providers and installers in Spain include: Jazztel

Movistar+

Orange

Vodafone

Yoigo To get additional English channels, such as the BBC, Channel 4, or Sky TV, however, you will need a Sky receiver and a card. Cable TV in Spain To access an even wider range of programs, you can subscribe to a monthly cable service using one of the following providers: Euskaltel (regional provider in the Basque Country)

R (regional provider in Galicia)

Telecable Many of the properties in Spain are already wired for cable service, but if your home is not, you can always set up a connection when you subscribe to a new service. Prices can vary, but the average is around €300 a year.

National and regional TV channels There are 34 national Spanish TV channels including HD channels. Five of the channels are publicly owned by RTVE (La 1, La 2, Clan, 24 Horas, and Teledeporte) and the rest are private. There are also numerous regional TV channels in each of the autonomous communities in Spain. Interestingly, while TV consumption initially increased following the 2008 financial crisis, it has been declining in recent years, as Spanish people are turning their attention to other types of media such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The most popular TV channels in Spain According to 2019 figures, national TV channels dominate the rankings in Spain. Telecinco ranked as the most-watched TV station in Spain; holding over 14% of the total audience share that year. The channel is most known for airing reality TV, soap operas, general entertainment, and what is known as ‘garbage TV’ (tele basura). The second most popular channel is Antena 3 with 11.7% of the total audience share in 2019. This private channel, which launched in 1990, broadcasts programs that focus on news, magazines, cinema, drama, and sitcoms. The third most viewed Spanish TV channel, with a 9.4% share, is La 1, which features debate programs, documentaries, sports, and entertainment shows. Interestingly, regional TV only seems to be popular in Catalonia, where it recorded an audience share of more than 18% in 2019. In other regions such as Castile and Leon, however, the audience share was only 0.3%.

English-language TV channels Fortunately for expats, there is a greater opportunity to watch English-language television in Spain since the switch to digital television. Many Spanish channels now screen imported UK and US television series as well as movies from around the world; these are often dubbed into Spanish. Thanks to digital television, however, you now have the option to watch movies and series in their original language at the push of a button. You can usually change the language by using the language or audio button on the remote control for the digital decoder or the television itself if it has a built-in digital tuner. You also have the option to select Spanish subtitles if you want to brush up on your Spanish language skills. Not only is this option being discovered by more and more Spaniards who appreciate having an extra tool to help improve their English, but it also enables English-speaking expats to discover a whole range of viewing possibilities without having to resort to satellite or cable TV. That said, these formats obviously do offer expats far more options.

Satellite TV The main satellite for English-speaking TV is Astra 2. Therefore, in order to gain access to all foreign channels in Spain, expats usually need to install a satellite dish on Astra 2. It is wise to contact a reputable satellite company that can install the correct equipment for you. Before you arrange a satellite installation, it is important to note that some landlords may require approval before dish installation. And if you are getting a satellite dish installed and it is over 1.9 meters in diameter, you may require planning permission from the local Town Hall (Ayuntamiento). However, this varies between towns and should be checked before proceeding with any installation. Once the satellite dish has been installed, you won’t have to pay any additional charges as TDT is free. You will also be able to enjoy services such as Freesat, which allows you to watch over 140 free UK TV channels in Spain. This service also offers subscription-free access to catch up and on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and Demand 5.

Online streaming services Luckily for expats, there are plenty of ways to get your fix of foreign TV shows and movies online when you live in Spain. Some of the most popular online streaming services are: DAZN: this online streaming platform offers a wealth of on-demand and live sporting events for a subscription.

Disney+: the latest addition to the international streaming market has a whole host of movies and TV shows from Disney’s back-catalog, including The Simpsons and Star Wars.

Netflix: this global heavy-hitter boasts an impressive library of movies and TV shows which are accessible for a monthly membership fee

Amazon Prime Video: you can watch a wide range of movies (and some with subtitles in other languages) for a membership fee.

DIRECTV: you can enjoy hundreds of live TV channels and on-demand titles, including kid’s TV channels, news, sport, and more. Getting a VPN in Spain Across the world, an increasing number of expats are using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to ensure their privacy and security online. As well as helping you browse with more anonymity, these VPNs can also help unblock online content. This allows you to access your favorite sites from home and elsewhere, including some streaming platforms. VPNs available in Spain include: Atlas VPN

ClearVPN

CyberGhost VPN

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Surfshark

VyprVPN

Radio stations in Spain National radio in Spain is divided between public and commercial radio. There are currently six national public radio services, which are broadcast by Radio Nacional de España (RNE), Spain’s national public radio service. These include the following: Radio Nacional: general service with mostly speech-based programs

Clásica: plays classical music and concerts

Radio 3: airs pop and rock music mainly for a youth audience

Ràdio 4: a regional service which broadcasts in the Catalan language

Radio 5 (Todo Noticias): a 24-hour news channel

Radio Exterior de España: an international, external broadcaster There are also numerous commercial networks which broadcast across Spain, of which the following are particularly popular: Cadena COPE: featuring mostly news, talk, and sports with a religious appeal.

esRadio: a private, national radio station that features music and news

Cadena 100: adult-contemporary radio station, comparable to BBC Radio 2.

Rock FM: plays classic rock

MegaStar FM: plays a mix of pop/dance music, comparable to Radio Disney. There are also a dozen foreign-language radio stations available in a number of languages, including German, Dutch, Russian, Catalan, and Scandinavian.

English-language radio stations Fortunately, there is now a large selection of English-language radio stations broadcasting in areas of Spain where the majority of expats live. Some of these have been broadcasting for almost 50 years and have a loyal following among expats looking to catch up on the latest news and views within their local communities; as well as enjoy a range of music. There are currently 25 English-language radio stations that are broadcast throughout Spain, of which the following are particularly popular: Central FM Radio

Costa Blanca FM Radio

Heart FM Radio

Spectrum FM

Talk Radio Europe