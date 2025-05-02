Where to get the news in Spain

With the state of the world as it is, you may want to shut the curtains, take cover under a blanket, and watch reruns of La que se avecina. But, unfortunately, no one can hide forever.
In Spain, keeping up with local and global news (noticias) requires little effort. The media landscape includes a wide range of options, and you can easily access multiple reliable news sources in both Spanish and English.
Learn more about the news in Spain, including which news outlets to trust and which to avoid, by reading the following sections:
- The media landscape in Spain
- Where to get the news in English in Spain?
- Where to get Spanish-language news in Spain?
- Alternative news and citizen journalism in Spain
- News sources to avoid in Spain
- Tips on getting reliable news in Spain
- Useful resources
The media landscape in Spain
Spain has a fairly diverse media landscape. It consists of a large national public broadcaster (Radiotelevisión Española – RTVE), regional public broadcasters, commercial broadcasters, and a wide range of national and local newspapers. The RTVE is primarily funded by government subsidies and broadcasting fees.
Like in many countries, the print media in Spain has declined over the last decade. According to research company IBIS World, the newspaper publishing industry decreased by 2.4% between 2019 and 2024. During that same period, the number of businesses declined by 10.1%.
The Reuters Institute reports that the most popular news source is online media. Their 2024 survey found that:
- 72% of Spanish people access the news online (including social media)
- 56% of people stay up to date by watching TV
- 48% use social media platforms to access current events
- 23% rely on print media to stay informed
Political bias of the Spanish media
Spanish news is generally reliable and factually accurate. Most journalists follow the press guidelines set by the Federación de Asociaciones de Periodistas de España (FAPE), which promotes journalistic integrity and self-regulation across the country.
However, that doesn’t mean that political bias doesn’t exist in Spain’s media landscape. For example, the national public broadcaster RTVE has long been accused of political meddling; depending on which party is in power, leadership and editorial direction have shifted, leading to accusations of propaganda rather than public service.
Similarly, most private news outlets in Spain report current events from a particular political stance or angle. For instance, Eldiario is known for its progressive stance, while ABC and La Razón are considered more conservative. Interestingly, though, pro-government bias tends to come more from the left-leaning outlets in Spain.
Although public broadcasters are typically seen as trustworthy, it’s still recommended to cross-reference your preferred news sources (e.g., with Ground News) to stay aware of potential bias.
Freedom of the press in Spain
Spain’s press freedom is generally good. The country ranks 30th out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2024 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 76.0/100. The RSF does warn that “a segment of the media is increasingly replacing news with opinion,” a trend driven by societal polarization. This shift, among others, is fueling the public’s mistrust of journalists.
Freedom of the press is covered by Article 20 of the Spanish Constitution, which guarantees journalists the right to report without fear of censorship or reprisal.
Despite this, journalism safety and integrity keep being undermined. For example, in September 2024, an investigative team of the TV program Equipo de Investigación (on channel La Sexta) received online threats and intimidation after the subject of their reporting was contacted.
Unrelated, a month later, the Spanish government passed a decree on how RTVE board members are renewed. Instead of needing a two-thirds supermajority, now only a simple absolute majority will do – something critics say could undermine journalistic independence. The move followed a March 2024 controversy in which two top executives at RTVE were fired, one of whom had resisted political pressure to hire a celebrity TV presenter.
Do the Spanish have trust in the press?
Spanish trust in the media has been declining since 2017. According to the Reuters Institute (2024), a mere 34% of the population trusts the news, compared to 39% who generally distrust it. Fortunately, the national public broadcaster gets a higher trust score; 53% of Spanish people trust RTVE reporting, compared to 22% who distrust it.
Of course, the lack of trust is not without reason. Spain has had many high-profile scandals involving public figures attempting to influence the press. For example, 2021 saw the release of the “Vallareijo tapes”. These secret recordings of politicians, businesspeople, and journalists revealed widespread corruption, political manipulation, and media complicity, and shook public confidence in all three sectors.
Spain’s overall trust in the media is comparable to that of elsewhere in the world. On average, only 40% of people view the news as reliable (2024). Finland remains the country with the highest levels of overall trust (69%), while Greece (23%) and Hungary (23%) record the lowest levels.
In Spain, the most trusted news sources are regional or local newspapers and public media outlets, with 53–4% of respondents saying they trusted these sources. Free-to-air TV channel Telecinco is relied on the least, with 39% of respondents saying they mistrust this news source.
Where to get the news in English in Spain?
English-language newspapers and magazines
You can find plenty of English-language newspapers (periódicos), including The Daily Mail and The New York Times, at newsagents and kiosks in Spain. Some may be a day out of date.
Alternatively, some international newspapers offer a subscription with home delivery; however, it may be easier to subscribe to the online version.
There are also a number of English-language newspapers and magazines that report on local news, including:
- BCN Més – a free monthly newspaper about cultural events and lifestyle in Barcelona
- Catalonia Today – a monthly magazine reporting on Catalan politics, society, and culture
- EuroWeekly News – a selection of free weekly papers for expats across Spain (particularly the British community)
- The Leader – a twice-weekly newspaper targeting expats on the southern and southeastern coast
- Madrid Metropolitan – a monthly magazine covering news and events in Madrid
- The Olive Press – probably the most prominent English-language investigative newspaper in Spain, showcasing local stories (especially in Andalucía, Costa Blanca, and Mallorca) and expat-related issues
- SUR in English – a popular weekly covering local news in southern Spain, particularly the Costa del Sol
English-language news websites and social media
If you prefer to get your news online, there are also several English-language sources that provide Spanish news coverage. Well-known platforms include:
- Barcelona Metropolitan – an online magazine covering news and events in Barcelona
- EFE – the English-language section of the Spanish global digital news agency
- El País English – the English-language version of the popular newspaper El País
- Guidepost – Spain’s oldest existing English-language magazine, which recently went online only
- The Local (Spain) – a multi-European online platform with news and cultural insights from Spain
- 24/7 Valencia – an online magazine featuring culture, gastronomy, and events in Valencia
English-language TV, radio, and podcasts
Spain does not produce TV news programs hosted in English. However, a standard satellite or cable TV package will give you access to foreign English-language news channels, including reputable broadcasts like BBC World, CNBC Europe, CNN International, and EuroNews. You can also access English-language news through TV apps and online streaming services.
While there may not be any TV programs, there are several English-language radio broadcasts in Spain, especially in areas with large expat populations. These include:
Of course, you can also catch up with Spanish and foreign news by streaming it online. For example, ¿Qué? – The Spanish News Podcast is an English-language podcast covering current events in Spain.
There are also many international news outlets that have free podcasts, such as:
- Global News Podcast – a BBC news podcast focussing on global news
- Informationen am Abend – a German podcast from Deutschlandfunk
- Le journal de 19h – a French podcast from Radio France
- Morning – an Italian podcast from il Post
- The Daily – an American podcast from the New York Times
- Today Explained – an American podcast from Vox Media
Where to get Spanish-language news in Spain?
National and local newspapers and magazines
Spain has around 12 national daily (diarios) and 6 weekly (semanario) newspapers and magazines that are widely distributed across the country. These include both free and subscription-based media.
For example (in alphabetical order):
- ABC – one of Spain’s oldest newspapers, this is a conservative pro-monarchist daily paper
- El Mundo – a daily newspaper that has a liberal-convervative center-right worldview, known for investigative journalism and comprehensive national coverage
- El País – Spain’s largest and most widely read daily newspaper with a center-left, progressive leaning
- La Razón – one of Spain’s more right-wing conservative newspapers, this daily focuses on national politics and opinion pieces
- La Vanguardia – the second-largest newspaper in Spain (and the largest in Catalonia) with a centrist political stance
- 20 Minutos – a free center-left paper distibuted in larger cities
Regional or local newspapers
According to the Reuters Institute (2024), just 12% of Spanish people read a local or regional weekly newspaper. Still, it’s the most respected news source, with 54% of the population deeming it trustworthy.
Some of Spain’s best-selling local papers include:
- Diario de Sevilla (Andalusia)
- Heraldo de Aragón (Aragon)
- La Nueva España (Asturias)
- El Correo (Basque Country)
- Canarias7 (Canary Islands)
- El Periódico (Catalonia)
- El Diario Montañés (Cantabria)
- La Voz de Galicia (Galicia)
- Diario de Navarra (Navarre)
- Levante (Valencia)
Specialist newspapers and magazines
Spain has a wide range of periodicals and specialist magazines that can help keep you up to date. Seemingly, if you have an interest, you’ll be able to find a weekly, monthly, or periodical publication dedicated to it.
Some of the larger magazines include:
- Business and finance: e.g., Cinco Días, El Economista, and Expansión
- Celebrity and entertainment: e.g., Lecturas, Pronto, and Semana
- News and politics: e.g., Cambio 16, El Triangle, and Política Exterior
- Sports: e.g., AS and MARCA
Spanish news websites and social media
Most of Spain (and elsewhere) gets the bulk of its news online, whether that’s through websites, social media, or news apps.
Virtually all traditional media outlets have an online presence. Many are free to access, though some have hidden their content behind a paywall for subscribers only. Roughly 12% of Spanish people pay for online news (Reuters Institute, 2024).
Popular news websites in Spain include:
- ABC – website of the conservative newspaper
- El Confidencial – a liberal news outlet focusing on economic, financial, and political news
- El Debate – a Spanish Catholic daily newspaper
- Eldiario.es – a progressive news platform covering politics, human rights, culture, and the environment
- El Español – the largest online newspaper in Spain with a left-center bias
- HuffPost – the Spanish branch of American newspaper Huffington Post
- El Mundo – website of the investigative newspaper
- El País – website of the popular newspaper
- Público – an online-only newspaper with a left-wing bias
- 20 Minutos – website of the free center-left city paper
In January 2025, Spain had 39.7 million social media users, which is about 82.9% of the population. A lot of these use the platforms to keep up with breaking news. According to the Reuters Institute, the most-visited social media platforms for online news are:
- YouTube
- X (formerly Twitter)
Because social media posts are not editorially filtered for factual accuracy, fake news and disinformation can spread quickly on social media. A recent example is the false claims of cyberattacks after the massive electricity blackout in April 2024. Unsurprisingly, the rise of AI is making it harder for users to get tricked into believing dis- and misinformation.
The government has put forward several initiatives to combat fake news and disinformation, including a law that requires digital platforms and social media influencers to post corrections of fake news. As of May 2024, the bill is still awaiting parliamentary approval.
Spanish-language TV, radio, and podcasts
National TV and radio channels are hosted by the public broadcaster RTVE and a wide range of private broadcasters. Commercial TV outlets in Spain include Antena 3, Cuatro Noticias, La Sexta, Telecinco, and TRECE.
The most popular source is Antena 3 News, with 41% of the population consuming it every week. This is followed by RTVE news (26%) and La Sexta News (23%). You can also tune in to a local TV station for regional news. For example, Betevé covers news in Barcelona, Canal Sur focuses on Valencia, and Telemadrid has news from Madrid.
The RTVE operates the main national public radio stations: Radio Nacional, Radio Clásica, Radio 3, Ràdio 4, and Radio 5. Private radio stations are aplenty in Spain and include Cadena SER, COPE, esRadio, Onda Cero, and Radio Marca, just to name a few.
Roughly 44% of Spanish people also listen to podcasts each month. Indeed, many of the national outlets have downloadable news programs. Some top-ranking German-language news podcasts include:
Popular Spanish news and current affairs podcasts include:
Alternative news and citizen journalism in Spain
Spain has quite a healthy and vibrant culture of independent media and grassroots journalism. Although the overall media landscape is dominated by larger corporations, there are a number of alternative platforms that give space for critical voices outside the mainstream.
Examples include:
- Alternativas Económicas – a monthly magazine run by a worker cooperative in Barcelona
- Andaina – a feminist magazine published in the Galician language
- CTXT – abbreviated name of Revista Contexto, this left-wing publication is independent of political or corporate interests
- El Salto – an alternative grassroots daily newspaper published in seven Spanish regions
- XR Spain – a magazine by the Spanish division of the Extinction Rebellion movement, offering a platform for climate crisis-related issues
Another great source of “alternative news” is satire. The Spanish sense of humor usually involves irony and plays on words. They can also be blunt and risqué, so black humor, slapstick, and jokes or stories that play on social tensions tend to go down well.
The country itself has a long history of satire, as long as it punches up and not at their beliefs. Popular examples of satire include:
- Las Fallas (festival in Valencia)
- El Jueves (website)
- El Mundo Today (website)
- Revista Mongolia (online magazine)
- La Revuelta (TV)
News sources to avoid in Spain
OK Diario is an online newspaper known for its sensationalism and poor fact-checking. It’s frequently accused of publishing unverified leaks, using clickbait headlines, and promoting ideologically charged content targeting left-wing figures. The paper has published numerous stories later disproven or retracted, but only after damage was done.
Periodista Digital is another less-than-reputable news source, often featuring aggressive commentary and unsubstantiated opinion pieces that lack proper sourcing. Meanwhile, Alerta Digital regularly publishes hate speech, unfounded rumors, and inflammatory content.
You’ll also want to avoid Mediterráneo Digital, because it mixes satire, clickbait, and extreme opinions, making it sometimes hard to tell what’s serious.
Tips on getting reliable news in Spain
There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Spain include:
The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts:
- Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.
- Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information
- Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately
- Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.
- Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.
Useful resources
- European Digital Media Observatory – website of the EU’s largest network to counter fake news and misinformation
- Federación de Asociaciones de Periodistas de España – website of the Spanish federation that promotes journalistic integrity