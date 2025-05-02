Where to get the news in Spain

The media landscape in Spain Spain has a fairly diverse media landscape. It consists of a large national public broadcaster (Radiotelevisión Española – RTVE), regional public broadcasters, commercial broadcasters, and a wide range of national and local newspapers. The RTVE is primarily funded by government subsidies and broadcasting fees. Like in many countries, the print media in Spain has declined over the last decade. According to research company IBIS World, the newspaper publishing industry decreased by 2.4% between 2019 and 2024. During that same period, the number of businesses declined by 10.1%. Benidorm, Spain (Photo: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images) The Reuters Institute reports that the most popular news source is online media. Their 2024 survey found that: 72% of Spanish people access the news online (including social media)

56% of people stay up to date by watching TV

48% use social media platforms to access current events

23% rely on print media to stay informed Political bias of the Spanish media Spanish news is generally reliable and factually accurate. Most journalists follow the press guidelines set by the Federación de Asociaciones de Periodistas de España (FAPE), which promotes journalistic integrity and self-regulation across the country. However, that doesn’t mean that political bias doesn’t exist in Spain’s media landscape. For example, the national public broadcaster RTVE has long been accused of political meddling; depending on which party is in power, leadership and editorial direction have shifted, leading to accusations of propaganda rather than public service. Similarly, most private news outlets in Spain report current events from a particular political stance or angle. For instance, Eldiario is known for its progressive stance, while ABC and La Razón are considered more conservative. Interestingly, though, pro-government bias tends to come more from the left-leaning outlets in Spain. Although public broadcasters are typically seen as trustworthy, it’s still recommended to cross-reference your preferred news sources (e.g., with Ground News) to stay aware of potential bias. Freedom of the press in Spain Spain’s press freedom is generally good. The country ranks 30th out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2024 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 76.0/100. The RSF does warn that “a segment of the media is increasingly replacing news with opinion,” a trend driven by societal polarization. This shift, among others, is fueling the public’s mistrust of journalists. Freedom of the press is covered by Article 20 of the Spanish Constitution, which guarantees journalists the right to report without fear of censorship or reprisal. Photo: JSB Co./Unsplash Despite this, journalism safety and integrity keep being undermined. For example, in September 2024, an investigative team of the TV program Equipo de Investigación (on channel La Sexta) received online threats and intimidation after the subject of their reporting was contacted. Unrelated, a month later, the Spanish government passed a decree on how RTVE board members are renewed. Instead of needing a two-thirds supermajority, now only a simple absolute majority will do – something critics say could undermine journalistic independence. The move followed a March 2024 controversy in which two top executives at RTVE were fired, one of whom had resisted political pressure to hire a celebrity TV presenter. Do the Spanish have trust in the press? Spanish trust in the media has been declining since 2017. According to the Reuters Institute (2024), a mere 34% of the population trusts the news, compared to 39% who generally distrust it. Fortunately, the national public broadcaster gets a higher trust score; 53% of Spanish people trust RTVE reporting, compared to 22% who distrust it. Of course, the lack of trust is not without reason. Spain has had many high-profile scandals involving public figures attempting to influence the press. For example, 2021 saw the release of the “Vallareijo tapes”. These secret recordings of politicians, businesspeople, and journalists revealed widespread corruption, political manipulation, and media complicity, and shook public confidence in all three sectors. Spain’s overall trust in the media is comparable to that of elsewhere in the world. On average, only 40% of people view the news as reliable (2024). Finland remains the country with the highest levels of overall trust (69%), while Greece (23%) and Hungary (23%) record the lowest levels. In Spain, the most trusted news sources are regional or local newspapers and public media outlets, with 53–4% of respondents saying they trusted these sources. Free-to-air TV channel Telecinco is relied on the least, with 39% of respondents saying they mistrust this news source.

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Spain Spain has quite a healthy and vibrant culture of independent media and grassroots journalism. Although the overall media landscape is dominated by larger corporations, there are a number of alternative platforms that give space for critical voices outside the mainstream. Examples include: Alternativas Económicas – a monthly magazine run by a worker cooperative in Barcelona

Andaina – a feminist magazine published in the Galician language

CTXT – abbreviated name of Revista Contexto, this left-wing publication is independent of political or corporate interests

El Salto – an alternative grassroots daily newspaper published in seven Spanish regions

XR Spain – a magazine by the Spanish division of the Extinction Rebellion movement, offering a platform for climate crisis-related issues Photo: Centre for Ageing Better/Pexels Another great source of “alternative news” is satire. The Spanish sense of humor usually involves irony and plays on words. They can also be blunt and risqué, so black humor, slapstick, and jokes or stories that play on social tensions tend to go down well. The country itself has a long history of satire, as long as it punches up and not at their beliefs. Popular examples of satire include: Las Fallas (festival in Valencia)

El Jueves (website)

El Mundo Today (website)

Revista Mongolia (online magazine)

La Revuelta (TV)

News sources to avoid in Spain OK Diario is an online newspaper known for its sensationalism and poor fact-checking. It’s frequently accused of publishing unverified leaks, using clickbait headlines, and promoting ideologically charged content targeting left-wing figures. The paper has published numerous stories later disproven or retracted, but only after damage was done. Periodista Digital is another less-than-reputable news source, often featuring aggressive commentary and unsubstantiated opinion pieces that lack proper sourcing. Meanwhile, Alerta Digital regularly publishes hate speech, unfounded rumors, and inflammatory content. You’ll also want to avoid Mediterráneo Digital, because it mixes satire, clickbait, and extreme opinions, making it sometimes hard to tell what’s serious.

Tips on getting reliable news in Spain There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Spain include: EFE Verifica

Ground News

Media Bias/Fact Check

Newtral

Verificat Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately

Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.