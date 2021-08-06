Household shopping in Spain

An overview of shopping in Spain Stocking up on everyday essentials might not be the first thing you think of when picturing your brand new life in Spain. But when you’re not tucking into the best local tapas or watching the world go by on the plaza, you might need a few things. Thankfully, Spain is pretty well-stocked when it comes to shopping. That said, what’s on offer will largely depend on where you are based in the country. If you live in the mountains or one of the country’s many beautiful islands, for instance, your options may be limited. As in most other European countries, you’ll find a mix of traditional, city center shopping and out-of-town big-box retail outlets in Spain. Alongside some larger supermarkets, you’ll also find other larger-format stores at these retail parks (parques commercials). While most locals will typically drive to these parks, many will have good public transport links. In more central areas, you’ll also find plenty of parking lots; although you may find it easier to cycle or walk. Opening times in Spain Ask any new arrival about life in Spain, and chances are they’ll mention the local opening times. As you may expect from a country famed for its laid-back lifestyle, shops in Spain open late, often around 10:00. When lunchtime comes around, Spanish life slows down, with many retailers shutting up shop for an hour or two to enjoy the siesta. Times vary between stores and regions, but you’ll typically find places close for a couple of hours between 13:00 and 16:00. Unfortunately, this tradition is changing, and indeed in many towns and cities, some retailers remain open all day. However, if your favorite shops are closed during the afternoon, then fear not because stores in Spain typically open late; often until 21:00 or 22:00, even in smaller towns. This means that you have plenty of time to grab those all-important essentials before heading off for tapas with friends. That said, while those mid-afternoon traditions might be changing, some aren’t. After all, Spain is still a deeply religious country in many ways; so don’t expect to find any shops open on Sundays.

Spanish department stores There are few things the Spanish like more than indulging in a little retail therapy at their local department store. And as you might expect, Spanish department stores sell almost everything under the sun. Whether you’re looking for high-end fashion, brand-new furniture, or even the latest toys and games for your kids, you’ll find it here. Many also have supermarkets on the lower floor, while others have food courts and other high-end restaurants; making them the perfect place to while away an afternoon. El Corte Inglés These days, only one name remains in the world of Spanish department stores – El Corte Inglés. This chain opened back in 1940 and is now Europe’s largest, with almost a hundred outlets across Spain’s many regions. Typically, these stores are found in prominent central locations, with some larger cities having more than one branch. The flagship store is located in Madrid, although you’ll probably see plenty of these department stores wherever you are in Spain.

Sports and leisure When you think of Spain, you probably picture kilometers of white sandy beaches stretching towards the horizon. However, there’s a whole lot more to this amazing country than sun, sand, and sea. Whether you’re into loftier pursuits like skiing, hiking, or mountain biking, or something a little more accessible like tennis, football, or cycling, Spain has plenty of sporting opportunities. And whatever you’re doing, you’ll need the best clothing, equipment, and accessories to help you out. Thankfully, there are a lot of options to choose from. The largest sporting goods chains in Spain are Decathlon, Intersport, and Base, which have stores across the country. Here, you’ll find a wide range of leisure and sporting items, from the latest sneakers and athleticwear, to brand new equipment and apparatus. In addition to these big names, there are plenty of independent sports stores across Spain which also offer local knowledge. That said, you’ll probably need to practice your Spanish before you head there. These stores can be particularly helpful if you’re a keen cyclist or mountaineer, as you may discover some brand new routes near your home, too.

Books, stationery, and entertainment What better way to spend an afternoon lazing on the beach or enjoying the sun in your local park than with a good book? If you’re the reading type, then Spain has plenty of bookstores to explore, with an increasing number stocking English titles. The biggest Spanish bookstore chains include Casa del Libro and, of course, El Cortes Inglés. However, the vast majority of Spanish bookstores are independently operated, so you can search online to find your nearest one. If you’re looking for a better selection of books in other languages, however, then your best bet is an international bookstore. In this case, you can check out J & J’s in Madrid and Barcelona’s Come In. Another great place to pick up books from all around the world is fnac. This cultural department store sells everything you need to keep yourself entertained, including music, books, films, stationery, and much more. Many larger Spanish supermarkets also sell a basic range of entertainment and stationery goods. El Corte Inglés also has great stationery departments. However, if you’re in Barcelona, then make sure you stop by Raima, a popular chain of shops selling all things stationery.

Health and beauty Whether you’ve got a big date coming up, an important meeting at work, or you’re simply indulging in a little rest and relaxation, it’s essential that you look after yourself. But don’t worry, because there are plenty of options for putting your health and well-being front and center in Spain. For the vast majority of your medication needs (even over-the-counter products like paracetamol and ibuprofen), you’ll need to pay a visit to your nearest Spanish pharmacy (farmacia). However, these are very common on Spanish streets and can be easily recognized by their bright green signs. While staff members are typically knowledgeable, they probably won’t be able to converse in English. Again, this is where brushing up on your language skills beforehand will really help. For health and beauty products, you’ll find a decent, but fairly basic, selection in most Spanish supermarkets. However, for more options, you’ll probably need to visit a dedicated chain such as Douglas or your nearest El Corte Inglés. You’ll also find some well-known international brands in Spain, including The Body Shop and Lush. And if you’re looking for health food stores and healthier grocery options, make sure to check out our complete guide to Spanish supermarkets for more information.