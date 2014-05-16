There’s more to sport in Spain than just football, even if it is one of the most popular sports in the country. Keep reading to find out about your local sports clubs so you can carry on playing while living abroad, or even pick up a new hobby. Lacrosse

Since it’s not the most popular sport, finding a lacrosse group may be quite hard to find. Madrid Lacrosse is the answer to your problem. They have all the equipment so don’t worry if you left yours at home. There’s also training for all levels on Sundays from 18:30-20:30 at Almudena’s Field (Metro: Metropolitano)

Muay Thai muaythaimadrid.com

Email: [email protected]

Learn the fighting style known as “The art of the eight limbs”, it’s also said to be the most effective fighting style in the world. It’s also a great workout if not nothing else. The gym is located on Calle Oviedo, 13 (Metro: Cuatro Caminos). They have training at all levels on Mondays, Wednesdays, as well as Saturdays.



Cricket cricketinmadrid.com

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 659 630 327

Cricket is a favourite in England and the Madrid Cricket Club has been bringing cricket to Spain since 1975. They practice at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Alcorcón. Contact President David Leonida at [email protected] for even more information about joining.

Rugby Madrid Lions rugby club madridlionsrfc.com

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 91 373 56 13

This social rugby group was formed in 1997 and also accepts players on all levels from all nationalities. Since founded they have had over 400 members/guests, young and old(er), from a nationality base of 23 countries. Sign-up fee is €65 for fees as well as jerseys. Training is at training at 1:30 pm on Saturdays at Complejo Deportivo Almudena, Calle Ramiro de Maeztu, Ciudad Universitaria (Metro: Metropolitano). Visit for even more details.

Tennis www.barcelona-tennis.com Tel: 650499997

Barcelona Tennis is a non-profit organization hoping to bring together all tennis lovers to play tournament style. It’s free to join for non-competitive matches as well as €9 to sign up for the competitive matches. Matches are played at several courts over Barcelona.

Barcelona Lacrosse Email: [email protected]

Tel: 687 387 532

Join and play lacrosse in an informal club for men and women. Newcomers are also welcome!