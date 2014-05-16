Business structure and hierarchy in Spain Many family-owned businesses, as well as most government undertakings, are run in a traditional Spanish way. In short, they uphold strictly separated divisions and a strong hierarchical system. Generally speaking, individualism is predominant in management, and teamwork is not so much appreciated. This strong hierarchical and bureaucratic organizational culture is changing, however, due to a growing number of young managers who have been educated abroad, and changes in Spanish society itself. Despite there being a strong hierarchical system, business communication in Spain usually takes place on an equal level. Therefore, in order to fit in with the business culture in Spain, it is advisable to stick to dealing with your counterpart during any negotiations. And if any issues do arise, it is better to see if your superior can speak to their superior rather than try to approach those above your rank yourself.

Conducting business in Spain Business strategy, planning, and decision-making in Spain In Spanish organizations, strategic planning is generally less important than in many other countries where it is paramount. Furthermore, it isn’t unusual for this to be the sole responsibility of the managing director or the owner of the company who will often base decisions more on intuition than research. Despite the gradual changes in Spanish society and the business culture in Spain, senior managers almost always make important business decisions. In most cases, the senior executive will make the decision and then hold a meeting to inform the employees. With this in mind, it is better to hold off trying to tackle a tricky issue yourself, because while company management might value your initiative, they could also view it as overstepping your mark. Business meetings in Spain Business meetings are another area in which business culture in Spain differs from many western nations. These are far less formal affairs, and are generally a way for senior management to give instructions and communicate decisions that have already been made rather than to reach a consensus. Furthermore, it isn’t uncommon to discuss matters that are rather personal and things can get quite loud and noisy. In fact, Spaniards don’t consider it impolite to interrupt someone or even yell at someone in a meeting; especially if they have yelled at you first! However, you should still be careful not to say anything that might offend a coworker’s personal dignity or honor. When making business appointments in Spain, you should aim to make them as much in advance as possible due to busy schedules. It’s also best to avoid scheduling anything between 14:00 and 17:00 as these are the hours when workers normally take lunch breaks. Business negotiations in Spain As for business negotiations, the process can be lengthy due to the relational business culture in Spain. Indeed, Spanish people expect to build up a personal relationship and trust with counterparts before beginning negotiations. And they typically get to know business contacts through lunch and social meetings. Senior management will usually make the final decision on proposals. After a verbal agreement has been made with a company in Spain, you can then expect that company to put the details into a formal contract. That said, regional variations do exist throughout the country. For instance, Catalans tend to prefer a professional negotiation style, in which bargains are not the main aim. In the South, however, they appreciate a more traditional, formal style of negotiation with bargaining. Business networking in Spain As mentioned, personal relationships are important in business culture in Spain. Consequently, you will probably want to consider business networking; whether you are looking for a job or want to strengthen your contacts as an expat in the country. Fortunately, expats should have no trouble finding business organizations in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Here are some business networking groups in Spain that might be useful for expats: Spanish Chamber of Commerce (Camara de Comercio) – Spain’s largest business network with local chambers across the country. The Chamber provides support to businesses, runs networking events, and works with the Government to shape business policy.

Business Network International (BNI) – the Spanish branch of the international business network. The website is in Spanish.

Club de Exportadores e Inversores – this Spanish Exporters and Investors Club is a business network for international trading companies.

Professional Women’s Network in Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao – a global organization with three chapters in Spain. It focuses on gender equality and professional development with in-person and online networking and education. Business socializing in Spain It’s no secret that the Spanish love their food. As a result, lunch and dinner are an important part of the business culture in Spain. That said, Spaniards rarely invite (business) friends to their homes. Instead, they prefer to meet in a restaurant or a café to get to know a business contact better. Long lunch breaks and dinners are common across the country. And even in a business context, people generally won’t start discussing business before the coffee has been served. Enjoying good food and good company comes first, and the conversation is usually kept light. In fact, don’t be surprised if Spaniards put off discussing business matters until after the meal is over.

Business etiquette in Spain Communication Greetings in Spain are an extensive ritual. You can expect to shake hands with everybody present, and only people who know each other kiss on both cheeks. You may notice that Spaniards are initially quite formal in business settings. Therefore, you should address people by their surname, prefixed with senor, senora, or senorita. You should also wait for your host to initiate the use of first names. If your Spanish counterparts have two first names, though, you should use both when addressing them whether they are male or female (e.g., Jose Luis or Maria Teresa). If you speak Spanish, then use the formal form usted until the person invites you to use the familiar form of address tu. You might also notice that Spaniards stand very close to each other, touch each other frequently on the arm, back, or shoulder, and maintain good eye contact. It is also useful to know that if someone interrupts you while you are speaking, the person is probably showing that they are interested in what you are saying, rather than being rude. And when Spanish people get carried away in a conversation, they will generally speak loudly and gesticulate heavily. This merely means that they are interested and not that they are angry. Spaniards also hold formal education in high regard, and they may openly inquire about your education. At the same time, don’t boast about your education as Spaniards generally value modesty when it comes to accomplishments. Dress code The way you present yourself is of critical importance when dealing with Spanish business people. They usually spend a fair amount of time and money on their outfit and appearance. Business dress is classic, professional, and conventional. Suits usually come in dark colors, but you can also wear lighter colors. Women wear suits too, either with a skirt or trousers, and accessories and makeup tend to be subtle. Gifts Gift-giving is not typical in business culture in Spain. However, people sometimes offer gifts at the end of a successful negotiation or to say thank you. That said, you shouldn’t give an expensive gift or the recipient might view it as a bribe. You generally can’t go wrong with giving food, drinks, or souvenirs from your home country. Furthermore, as Spanish people tend to be brand and quality conscious, it is advisable to offer only high-quality items, preferably of a reputable brand. They usually open gifts when they receive them too. Business cards In Spain, you will typically exchange business cards at the beginning of a meeting. Your card should have your first name and surname, job title, but no academic titles.

Social provision through businesses in Spain As a worker in Spain, you will pay into the compulsory state social security system. This will cover you for the costs related to illness, injuries and accidents at work, as well as unemployment and maternity and paternity leave. The state social security system includes access to state healthcare coverage. General contribution rates as of January 2021 are 6.35% for employees, depending on the type of contract, and 29.90% for employers. Additionally, there is a variable rate for occupational accidents (e.g., 1.5% for office work). Self-employed workers (or autónomo) pay into a specific scheme that offers the same benefits, except for unemployment and coverage for work-related illness and accidents. Therefore, if you are self-employed in Spain, you must arrange this yourself with private insurers. Self-employed workers pay their own social security contributions in full, but at a lower total percentage. You can read more about this in our guide to becoming an autónomo in Spain. You are also eligible for the Spanish pension system if you are at least 65 years old and have paid into the state social security scheme for a minimum of 15 years.

Businesses in the community in Spain As in many western EU countries, Spain’s corporations are facing growing public pressure to give back to the community. Forética is the leading Spanish organization in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. It currently comprises more than 200 partners and is itself a national partner of CSR Europe. In 2020, the organization reported that 21% of the companies on Spain’s IBEX 35 (stock market index) have a specific commission to oversee sustainability.

Business corruption and fraud in Spain Spain’s criminal code makes it illegal for people to offer and accept bribes. Corporate entities are criminally liable for corruption offenses committed by their representatives. While petty bribery is not widespread in business dealings in Spain, prosecutors have initiated many corruption cases in recent years, revealing corruption risks and mismanagement. Consequently, the country has ramped up efforts to limit corruption and increase criminal liability for corporations. Nevertheless, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group (GRECO) has repeatedly criticized Spain for its lack of integrity measures in government institutions.