Studying abroad as an expat

What do you want to study abroad? To maximize the return on your investment, your selected study program needs to achieve your goal. How you define your goals is up to you; your main goal could be acquiring new skills, advancing your career, or changing your career course. The first and most important issue to address is what you plan to get out of it. Do you want to improve your credentials within your current field? Are you aiming to attain the right credentials to move into a new field of work? Or do you want to try something completely unrelated to your career, but in which you’ve always had an interest? Whether you’re looking at art history or econometrics, any degree that you follow is important to you; in fact, that’s the only metric that matters. For many professionals in particular, the idea of putting a career on hold in order to pursue an art history degree isn’t exactly the best idea. To that end, universities offer executive degrees and international MBA programs, which offer more practical training for budding entrepreneurs and keen negotiators. These kinds of programs are significantly easier to afford with a few years of salaried employment under your belt, and will hopefully lead to some career advancement, as well.

Where do you want to be studying abroad? Moving abroad to pursue your academic dream is one of the most enriching decisions that you could ever make; that’s why choosing the right country is crucial. Where you choose to study abroad could have a profound effect on your career path (Photo: Paula May / Unsplash) A number of things should factor into your choice for where to apply: Moving somewhere where you speak the language: For some expats, being able to communicate with locals as soon as they arrive is crucial. Even if you’re a Brazilian moving to Portugal, there are still differences that could trigger culture shock. Not everyone worries about this, though; learning a new language helps you navigate a new culture. Pick a country that satisfies your curiosity and consider a school with language courses.

Choosing a study program in a language that works for your career: Most universities offer at least a few programs in English, especially at the postgraduate level. If you foresee yourself working in a Spanish-speaking country and feel confident about your ability to work in Spanish, consider programs that equip you with the theory in Spanish.

Ensure that you can balance your studies with your life: Students moving abroad generally want to enroll as full-time students. Many expat students, however, balance their studies with a career or a family. If you need to study part-time, make sure the school permits or encourages this before you apply.

Make sure your education leads towards the career you want: Following a study program that doesn't help you realize your career goals could set you back. Education is a major investment of time and money, especially if you're paying international tuition fees. While it might be fun to study film history, it won't equip you for success as a financial analyst. Countries to consider Each country's post-secondary educational systems have its own advantages, disadvantages, and quirks. Here are a few countries worth investigating as options for furthering your education:

Tuition fees for expat students Plenty of students come from countries that place an exorbitant price tag on higher education; prospective students from countries like the United States are blown away the low (or even non-existent) tuition fees for international students in Germany or Norway. There are 11 countries with no tuition fees for EU/EEA citizens: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, and Sweden. There are also plenty of countries where, based on the cost of living in your home country, tuition fees and the overall cost of living would make the cost of studying abroad seem quite low. Studying abroad can sometimes incur high tuition fees (Photo: The Climate Reality Project / Unsplash) Being an expat student incurs high tuition fees in the majority of countries, however. In some cases, this is because tuition fees are aggressively high (e.g., the United States, the United Kingdom); in others, this is because international student fees are set quite high to subsidize lower fees for local students. No matter what the reason, high tuition fees require some extra planning. Plan out how your personal savings or family contributions will cover your costs. If your employer is helping you pursue a business or executive degree, confirm the level of support that they’re willing to offer and what conditions they place on their financial support. Most universities have at least a handful of scholarships or grants specifically for international students. StudyPortals provides information on scholarships, while the European Commission also offers information on scholarships and Erasmus programs in European countries.