Prepare yourself before moving Whether you’ve visited the country previously, or just seen it on TV, you’ve fallen in love with the idea of living there. Before you pack up your luggage, it’s a good idea to take the time to properly research your options before moving abroad. Research the country thoroughly If you are thinking of moving abroad alone, make sure you thoroughly research the new country. This doesn’t just mean how much a cup of coffee will cost, but also the health and safety aspects. Thanks to the Internet, there is a wealth of resources available online that you can check, starting with Expatica – that’s what we do! Our country sites are ripe with invaluable information to help you before and after your move. Numbeo also provides a good idea of what you should expect the cost of living to be. Women emigrating alone should also research the general safety level and gender equality in said country. Be ruthless with your finances You’ll need to get a good grip on your personal finances when you are looking at moving to a new country alone. As you don’t have the luxury of having a partner’s second income to fall back on, it’s imperative that you have enough money to support yourself. Perhaps you’ve already secured a job abroad or are happy to take the plunge with the backup of some savings. Either way, you need to establish how much money you will need to pay your rent, bills, and other costs, to enjoy a good standard of living. Also bear in mind the expatriate tax implications in your home country as well as those in your host country. Get a job upfront or be prepared to support yourself indefinitely Whether you’ve already got your dream job or have decided to go it alone on the career front, you should look carefully at your employment options. Some expats are invited to live in a different country for a new job, which takes away the worry of independently looking for a new job. But if you have decided to wait till you get there and find a job yourself, you should familiarize yourself with job opportunities in your new country. Take the time to research job portals and recruitment agencies to see if your skills and experience match up to the job opportunities out there. Research local housing and good neighborhoods It’s an all too romantic notion to imagine that you’ll be living smack bang in the middle of your new city. Nevertheless, the financial reality can be altogether different when you are moving to a new country alone. Have a good look at real estate agents and rental agencies to see what you can realistically afford and where the best areas might be for you to live. It’s wise to avoid areas far away from where local businesses and bars and restaurants would be; living near only office buildings will leave you feeling ostracized. You’ll find expert advice, tips and ideas for where might suit you best on many forums and portals on the internet. You may also be considering whether to rent or buy, depending on your duration of stay and should do your math carefully beforehand. Budget your relocation costs Your own level of costs depends on whether your adventurous next step is being facilitated by a company or if you’re self-financing your move. If this is a career step, relocation costs are often taken care of by your employer. Ensure that you understand the terms of what’s included in your move. If you’re covering the costs yourself, research different relocation companies to get an idea of how much stuff you can bring. It’s also wise to make a checklist of what the absolute necessities will be and what you can easily buy there instead.

Your checklist upon arrival Once your plane touches down and you’re over the giddy excitement of arriving at your new home, your first few days are key to starting your new life smoothly. Understanding the rules and bureaucracies upfront can take away a lot of anxiety and unexpected integration issues. Tackle the administration When you first arrive at your new digs, try and get through the mandatory and important tasks first. Depending on what country you are moving to, you’ll need to register with the authorities or local government upon arrival. Make sure you have all your paperwork in order beforehand and have photocopies of your documents. You also might need to arrange your ID/tax number as this may be important to set up your official identity in your new country. Perhaps some essentials have already been taken care of by your employer, but things like opening a bank account, getting the right insurances, buying a new SIM card, and locating the closest ATM are high priority. If you find physically shopping around for these to be too time-consuming, do as much research as you can online. Find your way around Since you moved to a new country alone, you can afford to be a little adventurous; learn to ride a bicycle or figure out how to get around with the local transport. Getting lost in your new city is one of the best ways to familiarize yourself with your surroundings; just don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger by traveling late at night or to areas that are strictly off-limits. Be curious and don’t worry if you have trouble understanding the street signs or the ticket machines for the metro; this is all part of the process of embracing your new life abroad. Apps like Google Maps will become your best friend while navigating your new home. Lastly, do a trial run to your new workplace. This will save any embarrassment on your first day should there be any unexpected diversions or complications on the way. Locate a grocery store or market Food and drink in your new country is likely to be different from where you came from. That means this is the perfect time to branch out and experiment! Since you’re on your own, you can afford to be both selfish and adventurous in the choices you make. You’ll get a sense of achievement when you fill your new fridge with local delicacies. Check out the opening times of stores, too; it may come as shock if you discover that local stores are closed on Sundays or during prayer times if that’s not what you’re used to. If perchance you happen across a café on your way home from the supermarket, then this is the perfect opportunity to pop in and have a coffee. You’ll familiarize yourself with the locals and may even end up making new friends!

Embrace the new culture and get out of your comfort zone Make finding friends a priority Making friends is a major concern for people moving to a new country alone. Once you’ve settled into your new home and started your new job, you’ll want to meet new people and expand your social circle. Explore the local papers or lifestyle websites to get an idea of the events, restaurants, cafés, bars, and expat meetups happening in your new city. You’ll usually find a good variety of local and expat meetup groups online that offer a wide selection of activities. Keep an open mind and try as many of these as possible. Connect with the locals as well as expats It’s easy to gravitate towards your fellow countrymen and women when you have moved to a different country. There’s a sense of comfort in the familiarity of talking with people who speak your language and understand your culture. They’ll also be able to offer you a shoulder to cry on and have similar stories and experiences of expat life that you will identify with. Nevertheless, since you have made the move abroad on your own, it’s highly recommendable to make friends with the local residents. This will not only help you learn the local language but also fast-track your integration process and understanding of your new country’s culture. Learn the local language (and practice daily) Moving to a new country alone is the perfect opportunity to learn a new language. It will push your boundaries of grappling with something you might not have experienced since school. But it will also catapult your level of integration to new heights. Even if it seems difficult, practicing daily is high on the list for settling into your new country quickly and smoothly. If your budget allows, take private lessons with a professional tutor. But if you’re on a tight budget, you can make good use of the many free foreign language apps that are available online. Adapt to local traditions and customs You’ll have a lack of knowledge about this when you first move; expect to feel like an outsider at first. Remain open and show an interest in learning about your new country’s culture. Read up on public holidays in your new country and find out how they represent the cultural landscape there. Some of them are a great excuse for a party, so you can get ahead of the game and suggest a social get-together! Word of advice: try to be open-minded about the local culture if you’re given an unfamiliar gift or greeting. A polite smile and nod will go a long way to avoid offending people.