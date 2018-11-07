This doesn’t have to involve winning the lottery either, or blowing all your hard-earned savings on extravagant adventures abroad. On the contrary, there are several realistic ways to incorporate more travel into your lives, while actually making money in the process – and it’s more accessible than you might think. If you’re keen to tick more countries off your list while earning a living, here are five ways to fund a travel lifestyle. Work remotely

Become a digital nomad

Teach English as a foreign language

Work in the travel and tourism industry

Work remotely In today’s digitally connected world, the traditional nine-to-five working culture is becoming less prevalent around the globe. Advancements in technology, such as video conferencing, group messaging, and project management tools, means there is no longer an essential need to be physically present at work. Startups often have fundamentally different approaches to business, and this carries over to how they organize their teams, too. This not only opens the door to more flexibility in our daily working lives but also the opportunity to travel and work abroad. Granted, not everyone is able to work remotely and this kind of lifestyle, of course, depends on the industry you work in and the type of role you have. However, over the past decade, more and more young professionals have been taking advantage of technology in order to work remotely. Many employers are now recognizing the positive impact working remotely has on productivity, employee engagement, and financial overheads. In fact, a 2019 study conducted by video conferencing hardware company Owl Labs revealed that 16% of global companies are now fully remote; a staggering 52% of employees around the world now work from home at least one day a week. If you are lucky enough to work for a fully remote company, then you have the freedom to work anywhere in the world. The only thing you’ll need is a good internet connection, that is. Those who are keen to know more can check out Forbes’ list of the top 23 companies that consistently offer remote job opportunities across several industries worldwide.

Become a digital nomad Another way to fund a travel lifestyle is to take the concept of remote working one step further by setting up your own business. Today's remote workers call themselves digital nomads. This is a hugely popular trend and provides the ideal solution for those seeking financial independence, the freedom to work anywhere, and potentially a lower cost of living than at home. In fact, a study by MBO Partners in 2018 showed that as many as 4.8 million Americans described themselves as digital nomads; another 17 million more aspire to become one. Jobs such as blogging, web design, photography, and vlogging enable people to earn money and acquire clients while traveling around the world. While fields such as, say, travel blogging are very competitive, those businesses which do succeed are often the ones that generate income through a combination of advertising revenue, purchases, and subscriptions. A robust business plan is, therefore, key to sustaining a long-term travel lifestyle. This nomadic way of working suits self-starting entrepreneurs with wanderlust and the courage to overcome the associated risks. After all, their income might not always be consistent. That said, digital nomads work their own hours on their own terms; for many, this is the definition of living the dream. And that's not all. International money transfer platforms mean moving money from country to country is easier than ever before. Check out these eight ways to make money as a digital nomad.

Wise

XE Check out these eight ways to make money as a digital nomad.

Teach English as a foreign language Teaching English as a foreign language is an excellent way to fund living abroad while learning a new language. With approximately one billion people learning English worldwide, there is a continual demand for native English-speaking teachers across the globe. The good news is that virtually any fluent English speaker can teach English abroad; that’s the case even for those without a background in education. Of course, hiring standards vary from country to country; generally speaking, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in any subject and an English as a second language teaching qualification, such as TEFL. The first step is to find out what qualifications you require to teach in your chosen destination and then search through reputable job sites, such as the TEFL job board, to find positions in that location. Many vacancies only require a basic TEFL certification; there are various online courses that you can complete at home in your own time. Once you’re living and working abroad, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to explore your new country and surrounding destinations; this is especially the case if you have flexible hours and a generous holiday allowance. You might even learn a new language along the way, too. Discover the 8 steps to getting TEFL certified.

Work in the travel and tourism industry One surefire way to fund a travel lifestyle is by working within the travel and tourism industry, which, according to research by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), contributed a record US$8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs to the world economy in 2018. In fact, this industry now accounts for one in five of all new jobs created worldwide; it is forecasted to contribute 100 million new jobs globally over the next ten years. This is good news if you are looking to incorporate more travel into your life. There are numerous jobs that enable you to travel frequently, including working as a flight attendant, cruise ship worker, tourism board officer, tour guide, and so on. Of course, the qualifications required for these jobs vary greatly, and some are more accessible than others. For example, if you’re considering becoming a flight attendant, then you only need a basic level of education to be accepted into training programs. Generally speaking, many tour guides only need strong people skills and thorough knowledge of a particular place. For cabin crew, the perks of being paid to travel and spend time abroad are second to none; it’s even better when accommodation is provided by the airline and they benefit from low-cost standby travel. The tourism industry in Europe is also a lucrative option for those seeking the opportunity to travel. In fact, tourism has the greatest potential to create new jobs and growth in the European Union. The sector currently provides 25 million people with jobs, both directly and indirectly. This figure is expected to increase significantly within the next 10 years; now is a good time to jump on board that train or airplane.