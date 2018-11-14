The effects of living abroad for families An international school student’s life can be quite challenging. It’s important to identify these challenges and how they can affect their success in the classroom. But behind these challenges lie many great opportunities, too. Should you consider an international lifestyle or education for your child?

Transience If you have worked in an agricultural area, you most likely have experienced a bit of seasonal flux in your classrooms due to migrant students. As the temperatures changed, so did the students in the classroom. In an international school, the flux has no season. Children enter and children leave at all times of year. Most students stay for a few years, then their parents move to a new location or bureau. Most students do not return once they have left. Surprisingly, this transience makes the school a welcoming place. Many people know what it is like to be the new kid or to be suddenly living in a completely different context. Everyone wants to make the school feel welcoming. But every kid is also dealing with the loss of a best friend. They make friends and they leave them behind, or their friends leave them behind. These students are constantly dealing with moving on, never quite getting time to mourn.

Educational Swiss cheese Some teachers refer to students that change countries quite a bit as Swiss cheese, with the effects of living abroad placing small obstacles on a child’s educational path. This could be a student who had moved 10 times in five years. With each school, these students encounter a new curriculum. Although curricula such as the International Baccalaureate or International Primary Curriculum link many schools with common objectives, these programs don’t necessarily dictate what should be taught when. So, a student could move around enough to miss being exposed to topics like ratios, ancient Greece, Romeo and Juliet, or the reproductive system.

Language Students in international schools speak many languages. When they arrive at an international school, they are instructed in English, instructed in the language of the local community, and then they must choose one other language to study. This may be the language of their home country or it might be another language from the region. In either setting, the local language instruction helps a child immerse into a new cultural context. Some schools offer excellent mother tongue classes to students. Sadly, some schools cannot find qualified teachers for all languages. For instance, a school might have three Dutch students in need of a Dutch teacher, but with only three students, they only need a teacher for three hours a week. This can be done, but often that highly-qualified Dutch teacher is working full-time at a school with a number of Dutch students. Now, imagine you are a new student coming from Bhutan. It is difficult for any school to find a teachers for all languages that might enter their school. Sometimes, the effects of living abroad affects a student to the extent that no language is fully developed. These students are difficult to spot. They can speak what seems to be perfect English, converse with school friends in German, and yell across the room to their friends in Mandarin. But then they might make a student cry; when you ask what happened, you realize they might be harassing them in yet another language. It is not until these students are writing that you discover they are struggling to find the words.

Single parents Students sometimes go for long periods of time without seeing one of their parents. This is not to say that students are largely from single-parent homes; there are often more children with two parents living in the same home at an international school. But there are students who live in situations where, for part of the year, they are home with only one parent for a variety of reasons. Some students have a parent stationed locally and others have a parent who is often sent on extended trips away. Many students have parents who work for multinational companies with locations around the world – and naturally involves a good deal of travel. Families such as these have likely hired an au pair to help around the house, with a decidedly different family dynamic than those where two parents are generally around for their children. These students also live far away from extended family, and when grandma or grandpa get sick one parent may have to fly home to take care of the sick family member.

Identity: what am I? In the international education circle, students are dubbed third-culture kids. Many students come from multiple places and have been exposed to multiple cultures. Some may even identify more with the culture they are currently living in rather than with the nationality indicated by their passport. A student might be Japanese, yet have never lived in Japan. A student might be German but only recently have moved to the country. An African-American student might not even know what to think about where they fit in. Oftentimes, it can be difficult to transfer humor from one language or another. Some students can even feel as though their personality changes depending on the language that they speak in. The effects of living abroad for these children is that they often can’t describe what home means in the geographical sense. Home is where their family is. Home is the happy place in their mind, where they go in times of distress. But for most third-culture children, home is difficult to define, whether their parents are short-term expats or long-term immigrants. Yet this skill of finding home in themselves makes them more resilient. These students who are now in college often say they are excited for where their future careers might take them; they want to travel and are seeking opportunities that will take them to new places.