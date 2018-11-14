In just a handful of years, maintaining contact with home has transformed completely. Almost overnight, communication advanced from physical mail through faxes, e-mail, and finally settling on the wide variety of mobile apps with built-in messaging functions. Everything from the most prominent social networks to obscure apps can help you send a message halfway around the world with a few taps of the finger; that means you don’t need to wait a few weeks to call your best friend from childhood just to relay an anecdote they might appreciate. That said, keeping in touch isn’t just about the technological ability of your devices to magically whisk your messages to the furthest reaches of the planet. Most importantly, keeping in touch means actually keeping in touch. A friendship or a long-distance relationship isn’t going to last the distance without both sides putting in the effort. If you’re worried about disrupting your relationship with your family by moving abroad, consider starting a routine where you plan for video calls when you’ve got some downtime. The key is ensuring that your relationships remain active from afar.

Reducing homesickness Plenty of expats assume that their despondent feelings are homesickness; they think that their position as an outsider and their difficulties in feeling at home. But for many, the better way to tackle homesickness is through communication. Does being able to virtually see and hear a parent or a friend every week lighten the pain of separation? Or is the illusion of closeness created by technology just that – an illusion? Is it a case of culture shock or do you just miss the people back home? Photo: Freddie Marriage/Unsplash Being so connected to the people in your life from afar is a wonderful feeling. But the effortlessness of communication makes it feel as though you’re a part of life back home when you’re actually not. It’s true; being able to just have a video call with your parents will make you feel closer to home. But constant connection with home might actually prevent you from making meaningful connections with the city that you actually live in.