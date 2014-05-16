It's no secret that moving abroad can be stressful. Sirelo's team of removal advisers is here to help. They provide five free quotes from international shipping companies so you can find the best options at the best prices. Take the stress out of your relocation to South Africa with Sirelo.

If you want to study in South Africa, there are plenty of institutions for higher education in South Africa that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees. There are 23 public institutions: 11 traditional, six technical, and six comprehensive universities. There are also about 100 other private schools to look at. Local and foreign students can find educational training on a global level; classes are available not only in local languages like Afrikaans but also in English. Below are some of the best South African universities.

Universities in South Africa

Traditional universities in South Africa generally offer more theoretical-based training.

> The University of Cape Town was founded in 1829 and is an international university; its staff members and students come from around 100 countries. The university has seven departments: Higher Education Development, Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science.

> The University of Pretoria is one of the best research institutions in South Africa. It offers approximately 1,800 academic programs in both English and Afrikaans. The university consists of the Gordon Institute of Business Science and 9 faculties: Economic and Management Sciences, Education, Engineering, Built Environment, Information Technology, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, Natural and Agricultural Sciences, Theology and Veterinary Science.

> The University of Stellenbosch sits among the top research universities in South Africa with 24,000 students and 800 staff. The well-recognized institution offers similar programs to others in the country, but also has a faculty of Military Sciences.

> The University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg offers students a high level of training in diverse spheres like Health Sciences, Humanities, Science, Engineering and the Built Environment, Commerce Law, and Management.

> The University of KwaZulu-Natal was founded in 2004 after the union of the University of Durban-Westville and the University of Natal. It has a college model structure and its five campuses are located in the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

> Rhodes University offers not only a high level of education but also an exciting social life for students. With over 70 clubs and societies, the university encourages students to develop a wide set of skills in leadership, philosophy, arts, sports, and more.