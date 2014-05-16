South African visas and residence permits

Who needs a South African visa? Anyone traveling to South Africa will need a visa to enter the country; be it for a holiday, visiting family, joining a partner, living, working, or studying. However, some countries are exempt from this rule. When traveling with a child under 18, you should always check the current South African visa requirements and child policy as these sometimes change. From 8 November 2019, for instance, foreign children traveling with their parents no longer need to present parental consent letters or birth certificates. Nonetheless, it can’t hurt to keep a parental consent letter and birth certificate handy just in case. Cape Town International Airport (Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty images) Essentially, an applicant’s nationality and reason for entering South Africa determine the type of visa they require. Applicants must also petition in person and supply supporting documents, such as medical and biometric data, a passport valid for at least one month after leaving South Africa, and financial records. If you reside outside of South Africa, you will need to book an appointment at the embassy or consulate in your country of citizenship or residence. However, if you are already in South Africa and want to apply for a different visa or extension, you must book an appointment at one of the visa facilitation centers which are managed by VFS.Global. It is also critical to stay updated with the latest travel restrictions to South Africa concerning the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

Types of South African visas Visas for South Africa are categorized under two main branches: Temporary Residence Visa (TRV) and Permanent Resident Permit (PRP). The type of visa you require, as well as the documents, costs, and processing time, will depend on your reason for entering South Africa, your nationality, and at which consulate or embassy you apply. And because processing times can vary between consulates and may often take longer than expected, it is advisable to apply for your visa well in advance. Photo: blowbackphoto/ Getty Images The Temporary Residence Visa (TRV) is divided into several categories based on different reasons for entering South Africa. These are as follows: Visitor’s Visa: for tourism purposes of no longer than 30 or 90 days

Business Visa: allows a person to enter the country for up to 90 days to work or invest in the economy

Study Visa: allows a person to study on a primary, secondary, or tertiary level for the duration of the course

Exchange Visa: for applicants who are 25 years old or younger wanting to participate in cultural, social, or economic exchange initiatives

General Work Visa: allows entry to a person with specific, in-demand skills for the duration of their work contract

Relative Visa: immediate family members of South African citizens or residents can apply to stay in South Africa for a maximum period of two years at a time

Medical Visa: allows a stay of six months for medical treatment

Retired Person’s Visa: pensioners with the financial means can apply to retire in South Africa You can find a more detailed explanation of the numerous types of visas and permits for South Africa further down this guide.

Non-immigrant South African visas (short-term) Visitor’s Visa (Holiday/Tourist Visa) Tourists wanting to visit South Africa can apply for a Visitor’s Visa, which allows them to enter the country for a maximum of 90 days. Currently, 52 nationalities can enter South Africa visa-free for up to 90 days, and another 28 nationalities are exempt from visas when visiting for a maximum of 30 days. You can find the full list of visa-exempt countries here. Processing times typically range between five and 10 days, but applicants are advised to apply well in advance in order to avoid delays. The costs include an application fee of R425 and a service fee of R1350. Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, an extension of Kruger National Park and the transboundary Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area (Photo: Mark Meredith/ Getty Images) While they are in South Africa, tourists can extend their Visitor’s Visa at a visa facilitation center or through a registered immigration practitioner 60 days before the visa expiration date. Just be aware that renewal is not automatic and may not be the same duration as the original visa. Because most visitor visas are only granted for single entries, you will need to lodge a new application to enter again, once you have left the country. You will also need to leave the country and apply from your country of residence if you want to switch to another type of visa. Other types of long-term visitor visas Under the Immigration Act, there are 12 additional long-term visitor visas on offer for purposes other than tourism. These are as follows: Academic sabbaticals

Voluntary or charitable activities

Research (includes visiting professors and lecturers)

Accompanying spouses and children of temporary residence visa holders

Teachers at international schools

Film and television crews and actors

Foreign journalists working for a foreign news agencies

Artists who wish to write, paint or produce sculptures

Foreign entertainers on tour

Tour hosts and leaders

Foreigner (state) witnesses testifying in criminal court cases If you wish to apply for one of these visas, you will need to present the following documents: A valid passport with at least two blank pages; expiring no less than a month after your intended departure

A return air ticket

Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of your stay

Proof of host address or hotel reservations The new South African Electronic Visa (i.e., holiday or visitor’s visa) has been trialed with visitors from Kenya and India and is expected to be launched and available to nationals of 14 countries in 2022. Business Visa South Africa is a country that welcomes much-needed foreign investment. Therefore, a section of South African immigration legislation deals specifically with foreign individuals wishing to conduct business in the country or invest in a South African company. Photo: Tomas Rodriguez/Getty Images If you are trying to start your own business, take over an existing business, or invest in a company in South Africa, you need to apply for a Business Visa. Furthermore, you will need to invest a prescribed financial capital contribution, and at least 60% of your workforce needs to be South African. The capital requirement may be reduced or waived for the following industries: Information and communication technology

Clothing and textile manufacturing

Chemicals and biotechnology

Agriculture processing

Metals and minerals refinement

Automotive manufacturing

Tourism

Crafts You should also show proof of the following: Certification by a chartered accountant of an amount determined by the minister or a capital contribution

A recommendation from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) regarding the feasibility of your business plan

Undertaking to register with an appropriate statutory body, depending on the nature of the business

An undertaking to register with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) The processing time is within 40 working days and the cost is R1,520 for the application plus R1,350 for the service fee.

Asylum seekers and refugees in South Africa The South African government makes a distinction between an asylum-seeker and a refugee. An asylum-seeker has fled their country and is seeking recognition and protection, but their application is not yet approved. Conversely, a refugee has asylum status and protection according to the Refugees Act 130 of 1998. Statistics for South Africa show that the country hosted 78,395 refugees in 2019 and 76,754 refugees in 2020. Demographically speaking, they have fled from Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and the Republic of Congo. The process for seeking asylum or refugee status in South Africa The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) outlines the process for seeking asylum or refugee status in South Africa on its website. When an asylum-seeker enters South Africa, they are issued a non-renewable Section 23 Permit (i.e., Asylum Transit Permit) which is valid for 14 days. The asylum-seeker must apply for asylum status – under section 21 of the Refugee Act – in person at a refugee reception office (RRO). They must present their Section 23 Permit, proof of identity from their country of origin, and any travel documents (if possible). Notably, due to long queues and delays caused by COVID-19 restrictions, this process can take days. Photo: Nico van Blerk/ Getty Images At the RRO, the applicant will be interviewed (i.e., admissibility hearing) to establish their eligibility for refugee protection and complete the B1-1590 form. The applicant will then receive a case number and a Section 22 Permit which is valid for three to six months. This grants the holder access to medical services, education, and the right to work. The applicant must renew the permit continually until they are invited to a second interview. A Refugee Status Determination Officer (RSDO) conducts the second interview (i.e., status determination hearing) to verify information in the applicant’s file and look deeper into the asylum-seekers background. The applicant may be accompanied by a witness, legal representative, and interpreter. The RSDO will conclude this interview by providing the date that the applicant can return to find out the outcome of their application. This process can take months. If successful, the asylum-seeker will officially become a refugee with a Section 24 Permit which is valid for two years. This permit can be continuously renewed, three months before it expires. If refugee status is refused, the applicant can appeal to the Refugee Appeal Board or the Standing Committee on Refugee Affairs within 30 days. Requirements for applying for a Permanent Resident Permit (PRP) All refugee applicants applying for a Permanent Resident Permit in South Africa must provide the following documents: Proof of their continuous refugee status in South Africa for five years

Certification from the Standing Committee for Refugee Affairs verifying the applicant’s indefinite refugee status

An affidavit listing aliases used for refugee status by the principal applicant or any family members

Permanent Residence Permit (PRP) In South Africa, the step between a temporary visa and citizenship is a Permanent Residence Permit (PRP). Before applying for this, applicants must submit a presentation to the Minister of Home Affairs that they are not undesirable or prohibited persons. It is important to be aware that applying for permanent residency in South Africa is a lengthy process with much paperwork, and requires an applicant to have lived in South Africa for at least five years. The applicant (and spouse if applicable) will need to complete a BI-947 application form and book an interview appointment with a Home Affairs officer at a visa facilitation center. Permanent Residence Permits are possible on many grounds, including the following: When you have a permanent work offer in South Africa

If you have exceptional skills and qualifications

You intend to establish a business in South Africa

If you qualify as a refugee according to the Refugees Act

You qualify as a retired person

When you are financially independent

If you are the relative (biologically or judicially adopted) of a South African citizen or PRP holder The processing time for Permanent Residence Permits, in the extra-ordinary skills, general work, and business category range, is within eight months. However, all other forms of Permanent Resident Permits are finalized between 12 and 24 months. The application fee for a Permanent Residence Permit is R1,520, with a service fee of R1,350. However, the application fee has been waived for refugee applicants. You can find more comprehensive information on how and when to apply for a Permanent Residence Permit in our Guide to getting South African citizenship.

Citizenship in South Africa If you were born in South Africa and have at least one parent who is a South African citizen, or holds a Permanent Residence Permit (PRP), then you automatically qualify for South African citizenship. Additionally, you may be able to obtain citizenship by descent or naturalization. Once you have lived in South Africa for five years with a Permanent Residence Permit, you can also apply for South African citizenship. South African Wine Festival (Photo: David Silverman/Getty Images) However, just be aware that the process is involved and time-consuming, and requires a great deal of patience. Before applying, you need to request a Determination of Citizenship at the DHA to establish your eligibility for citizenship and which application to submit. For comprehensive information on the process and all the requirements to become a South African citizen, you can read the full clarification by the Department of Home Affairs. Of course, you can also read our guide to getting South African citizenship.

Appeals and complaints Appeals and complaints regarding visa applications are managed by VFS.Global, which promises to respond to complaints within two to four business days. The complaint procedure is as follows: Complete the online form from VFS Global customer services

Include your: Full name Contact details Clear description (e.g., date, location, names of staff, and relevant context) Type of application and reference number

Notably, there are VFS Visa Facilitation Centers in the following locations: Bloemfontein

Cape Town

Durban

George

Johannesburg

Kimberley

Nelspruit

Polokwane

Port Elizabeth

Pretoria

Rustenburg