Utilities in South Africa: electricity, gas, and water

Gas in South Africa Unlike many other countries, domestic utilities in South Africa do not usually include a gas supply. Instead, homes will use LPG – in portable cylinders – for cooking and heating. This is often a cheaper and more reliable option where the electricity infrastructure is lacking. Gas suppliers in South Africa There are many different private companies that produce LPG cylinders for the South African market. These include Total, Afrox, and Reatile. There are different sizes of cylinders available, depending on the customers’ needs. Photo: Bob Adams/Wikimedia Commons Most companies will also offer installation and maintenance services. Gas cylinders are available directly through these companies or third-party suppliers like hardware or convenience stores. Gas costs and tariffs in South Africa The cost of an LPG cylinder will differ by company and size; for example, a 9kg cylinder from Afrox is about R665. Reporting gas faults and carrying out gas repairs In the event of an emergency, you can contact your gas supplier or the national emergency response line 10111. If you live in Johannesburg, there is also a gas leaks and faults hotline, 011 726 3138. Making a complaint about a gas company The Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association (LPGSA) oversees LPG providers in South Africa. This non-profit organization works with the government and other public services to ensure gas safety and offer training for members. If you need to make a complaint about your gas company, you can reach out to LPGSA directly.

Energy efficiency and green energy alternatives in South Africa Since releasing its White Paper on Renewable Energy (2003), the South African government has focused on finding alternative energy sources for the country. As such, there has been some development in solar, hydro, biomass, and wind technologies. In addition, the government launched its Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REI4P) as part of its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2010). It set a target to add 17,800 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy to local production by 2030. Unfortunately, the country is lagging behind its targets, and currently, only 11% of locally-generated electricity comes from renewable resources.