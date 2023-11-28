Moving to South Africa with children? Make sure your kids get the best start in their new home by checking out our guides to education in the country. From information on the local education system to tips on learning the local language, we have everything you need to know.

Children's Education Moving to South Africa with children? Choosing the right school for your kids might seem daunting, but our collection of expert guides to children's education in the country can help get you up to speed. From guides to international schools in South Africa to information on school holiday dates, you'll find everything you need to know.

Higher Education Planning to study in South Africa? Or maybe you're thinking about going back to school? Whatever you're considering, our expert guides on higher education in South Africa have all the information you need; from guides on studying to articles about business schools in the country.