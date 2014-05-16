Driving in South Africa

Who can drive in South Africa? Anyone who is aged 18 and older and has a valid driver’s license can drive in South Africa. International residents and tourists with valid foreign licenses may also drive in the country. However, if the license isn’t in English, you will need an International Driving Permit (IDP) and carry it along with your foreign license. When you become a permanent South African resident, you must also convert your foreign driver’s license within a year.

Drivers with disabilities in South Africa Chapter 4 of the Road Traffic Act covers the legal aspects of driving with a disability in South Africa. Note that anyone of legal driving age with a degenerative disease or neurological condition must first undergo an assessment before they can apply for a driving license. Once approved, first-time drivers will need to take their learner’s test and find a driving school with adapted vehicles to take lessons for their full driving permit. Drivers who already had a license when they became disabled will need to retake the driving test for adapted vehicles. Chauffeurs who transport people with disabilities also need to have the same professional driving permit (PrDP) as anyone wanting to transport passengers for an income in South Africa. In places like shopping centers, wheelchair parking bays are located near the entrance. Notably, drivers need a wheelchair parking permit to use these. For more assistance, visit: Auto-Mobility − an info hub for people with disabilities who want to drive

The QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA) – an association offering services and programs to help people with quadriplegia in their daily lives

Rolling Rehab – a consultancy offering driver-ability and vehicle-adaptation assessments

The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) − the country’s leading disability organization

DiSA – a disability information portal for South Africa

Car registration and maintenance Every vehicle in South Africa must be registered annually and show an up-to-date license disc on the front window. You can go to your nearest motor vehicle registration authority to register a car and complete the Registration and Licensing of Motor Vehicle (RLV) form. You can also apply online, but the cost is higher. In addition to the fee, you will need to present the following: Proof of address

Your identification document

Vehicle details on a manufacturer’s certificate (for new cars) Once your vehicle has been registered, you will receive the certificate and vehicle license disc. In addition, your car needs two valid license plates. Once the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) has recorded your car registration, you will receive a license number for these; including letters that identify your home province. Of course, you can also apply for personalized number plates, but these are more expensive. Car inspections in South Africa Whether it is new or used, every car in South Africa must be roadworthy. Before registering a vehicle in your name or taking out car insurance, you will need a Roadworthy Certificate (RWC). You can arrange an inspection at a motor vehicle testing station, and they will issue the certificate, which is valid for two months. However, if your car fails, you must rectify any vehicle problems before testing it again. Notably, only buses and trucks need to have regular inspections every six months, or vehicles that are used as public transport; for example, taxis. Note that you cannot renew your annual registration without an RWC.

Driving costs in South Africa After paying for your car, registration, and license, you need to consider the running costs. The average monthly expenditure for an entry-level car is around R7,584. Conveniently, you can calculate estimates for your car type with the Automobile Association’s (AA) rates calculator. Expenses may include: Maintenance – your annual service cost depends on your car’s make and condition; whether it’s a minor or major service, and if any parts need replacing. It can be from R1,000 to R4,000.

– you pay tax when buying a car, but fuel and car insurance are also taxed

– you pay tax when buying a car, but fuel and car insurance are also taxed Insurance – monthly insurance premiums vary according to the driver profile, car type, and level of cover

Road tolls – toll fees are collected at toll booths to maintain the national road network. You can visit the SANRAL website for prices. In Gauteng, controversial e-tolls currently identify cars electronically via overhead cameras. You can have these fees automatically deducted from your account or pay with cash or most credit cards.

toll fees are collected at toll booths to maintain the national road network. You can visit the SANRAL website for prices. In Gauteng, controversial e-tolls currently identify cars electronically via overhead cameras. You can have these fees automatically deducted from your account or pay with cash or most credit cards. Fuel costs – petrol station service attendants fill your tank with petrol (leaded or unleaded) or diesel. They also check the vehicle’s tire pressure and clean the windscreen. Tipping is advised and appreciated. With fuel prices considered to be high (around R20 per liter in 2022), more South Africans are considering electric vehicles (EVs). Early research suggests that the rand-per-kilometer cost of driving an EV may be only a quarter of a petrol or diesel car.

Other possible costs – given South Africa's high vehicle crime rate, it might be wise to invest in extra security, such as anti-theft devices, secure parking, or tracking and recovery technology

Driving rules and penalties in South Africa General road rules in South Africa The National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996 outlines all the driving laws and regulations. The New Official K53 Manual also simplifies all the road rules for learner and driving licensing tests. These are available online and in bookstores. You can also find a summary on the Arrive Alive website. Important traffic laws and driving regulations include: Overtaking – the general advice is to keep left, and pass right, provided it’s safe. On highways, overtaking can occur in any lane unless a traffic sign or road marking prohibits this.

Roundabouts – also called traffic circles; traffic entering from the right has priority

Four-way stops – the first vehicle to arrive has the right of way

Seatbelts – are mandatory; children under the age of three must be constrained in a car seat that is appropriate for their age and weight

Mobile phones – it is illegal to hold and use a mobile phone while driving

– it is illegal to hold and use a mobile phone while driving Traffic lights – when turning at traffic lights (also called robots in South Africa), priority is given to oncoming traffic, even when the light is green. The amber light means slow down to stop.

Driver's license – always carry this with you when driving

– always carry this with you when driving Pedestrians – have the right of way at pedestrian crossings or intersections. Jaywalking across freeways is illegal but common practice. So, stay vigilant, especially at night.

– have the right of way at pedestrian crossings or intersections. Jaywalking across freeways is illegal but common practice. So, stay vigilant, especially at night. Cyclists – keep a distance of 1.5 meters between your car and cyclists The speed limit in South Africa Road signs indicate the speed limit for a specific road, but generally: Urban areas – 60km/h

– 60km/h Rural roads – 100km/h

– 100km/h Freeways, highways, and main roads – 120km/h Penalties for minor traffic offenses in South Africa There are two types of speeding fines in South Africa: A Section 341 traffic ticket – this is posted to you after the camera has captured you speeding. You have 30 days to pay, with an extra 30 days’ grace.

A Section 56 notice – this is given on the spot by a traffic officer if you are caught speeding. Your ticket will show a court date, with a payment deadline that is typically two weeks before the court date. Penalties vary from R250 (11–15km/h over the limit) to a court summons (30–40km/h over the limit, depending on location). There are various ways to pay fines. You can do so at the related traffic department, a post office, or via internet banking. You can also pay fines online via payCity. However, if you were speeding in a remote area, you should look at the payment details printed on the ticket. To contest or reduce your fine, you can appeal in writing to the relevant municipal traffic department. Notably, the state is introducing a demerit system. According to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system, drivers start with zero demerit points and traffic infringements will incur demerit points in addition to fines. At the 15-point threshold, drivers could have their license suspended. Driving under the influence in South Africa It is illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol or narcotic drugs. You are driving under the influence (DUI) if your blood alcohol content is over 0.05g per 100ml. That is equivalent to a glass of wine, a beer (over 350ml), or a single spirit shot. The legal breath alcohol level is less than 0.24mg per 1,000ml of breath. A stricter, zero-tolerance approach is being discussed. The government is continually making efforts to stop intoxicated driving. For instance, roadblocks are common, especially during the weekends. If you are caught driving under the influence, you could be arrested and detained. The fine ranges between R2,000 and R120,000, or you could face a prison sentence of two to six years. Your license could also be suspended or revoked. Drug testing is less common, but lobbyists are hoping for stricter laws on driving under the influence of substances other than alcohol. Distracted driving laws in South Africa You are not allowed to use a hand-held communication device in South Africa, even when waiting at a traffic light. In other words, if the engine is running, you can’t hold a phone. You must secure your phone with a hands-free kit; otherwise, you could receive a fine of more than R500 and have your phone confiscated. Penalties differ across the provinces. Driving without a license in South Africa Under the AARTO demerit system, driving without a license could cost you up to R1,250 and a penalty of four demerit points.

Road signs in South Africa Road signs fall under four main categories: regulatory signs, warning signs, guidance signs, and temporary regulatory signs. You can visit the Arrive Alive website or read the Department of Transport (DoT) manual to see examples of these signs. Of course, given the abundance of wildlife in South Africa, it’s not uncommon to see signs depicting animals – such as baboons, penguins, antelope, and cattle – that may cross the road in the area.

Traffic information in South Africa Numbeo users ranked South Africa 13th out of 87 countries, with a traffic index of 190.94. This is better than India (9th) but much worse than the United States (32) and Austria (87). The index refers to the average commute time to work and associated dissatisfaction when it takes too long. It also includes perceived inefficiencies of the traffic system and estimation of carbon dioxide consumption. Research from the TomTom Traffic Index ranking, which analyses urban congestion in 404 cities across 58 countries, lists East London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria as the most congested cities in the country. Given Cape Town’s mountainous landscape, commuters entering the city center from the outlying suburbs may experience traffic jams. In Gauteng, the highway between Pretoria and Johannesburg gets congested during the traffic peak hours, around 7:00 and between 15:00 and 18:00. Naturally, traffic along the country’s major routes also increases during religious and school holidays. Conveniently, radio stations feature regular traffic reports. You can also find real-time traffic updates online via i-TRAFFIC, EWN, or The South African. Helpful traffic apps such as TrafficSA and Waze are also worth downloading.

Parking in South Africa The ParkUpp website can quickly direct you to the nearest parking in South African cities. Notably, on-street parking can be expensive, with officially appointed attendants requiring payment by card or cash. Therefore, it is often cheaper and more secure to find the nearest multi-story parking garage. Occasionally, you can still find coin meters, especially in rural towns. On-street parking is usually available in residential areas, provided you are not blocking an entrance or obscuring traffic signs. However, you can’t park on streets that are less than 5.5m wide. That said, the situation is different for residential complexes or gated communities. You must leave your car in designated guest parking after signing in at security. It is good to be aware that you may encounter car guards at shopping centers who will offer to watch your car for cash. However, they may not always be officially appointed. Importantly, parking illegally in South Africa may incur fines that range from R250 to R500. These are typically in paper form and are stuck onto your car window. You can pay these at a post office, certain retailers, or online via payCity.

Road accidents and breakdowns Road accidents in South Africa According to the World Health Organization’s Global status report on road safety 2018, the average global number of road deaths is 18.2 per 100,000 people. In Europe, the figure is 4.9 deaths, and in Africa, it is as high as 26.6. Sadly, fatal accidents on South African roads are among the highest globally, averaging around 14,000 deaths annually. As a driver, if you have a car accident, the state could charge you with reckless or negligent driving or culpable homicide if someone is killed. Here are some essential things to remember: Stop your car immediately and remain at the scene

Ensure you, your passengers or any other people involved are safe

If someone is hurt, call 112. The operator will dispatch the relevant emergency services. Follow their instructions.

If you are a qualified first aider, you may need to assist anyone hurt, especially if they need CPR

Stay at the scene until the emergency service or police permit you to leave

Record essential details, such as weather and traffic flow, and take photos

You might have to go for a medical exam; so avoid any narcotics, medications, or alcohol

If the accident is minor, exchange details with witnesses or others involved for insurance purposes. Report the incident at the nearest police station, preferably within 24 hours.

Remain calm, do not get into an argument that could escalate the situation, and do not admit guilt

You might need an attorney to help you draft a written statement. Take note of any officer’s name and the case number. Ask for a copy of the police report.

If you have been hurt, consult with a personal injury attorney

Speak to your car insurer if you need to file a claim Vehicle breakdowns in South Africa Unfortunately, you can become the victim of an opportunistic crime if you are stranded by the roadside, particularly at night. Therefore, keep your car well-maintained to avoid breakdowns. Still, if it happens, there are a few things to keep in mind: Pull over to the emergency lane or left road shoulder. Switch on your hazard lights to ensure your car is visible.

Lock your doors, stay in your car and call for professional help

Don’t accept help from anyone who isn’t in uniform or can provide proper identification Expatica’s guide to Make a note of these emergency phone numbers in South Africa Read more It is wise to have roadside assistance available 24/7 by joining the Automobile Association (AA). Many car insurers also include this service.

Car repair in South Africa If your new car requires repairs, then you should take it to one of the manufacturer’s authorized repair centers. Your car insurer may also require that you use one of their approved workshops. Alternatively, you might want to consider the AA’s list of approved technicians. If you drive a second-hand car, you can also take it to a local mechanic. However, it is good to find one that is based on recommendations, which you can often find on expat forums. Of course, you could also browse the Yellow Pages but always read customer reviews on Hellopeter first. Reputable auto-glass repair shops, such as Autoglass and Glasfit, can quickly repair cracked windscreens. Or, if you need tires replaced, you can go to HI-Q and Tiger Wheel & Tyre which have branches nationwide.

Tips on driving in South Africa Car theft – invest in a vehicle tracker or immobilizer and car alarm

– invest in a vehicle tracker or immobilizer and car alarm Breakdowns – sign up for nationwide roadside assistance 24/7

– sign up for nationwide roadside assistance 24/7 Car-jacking – or hijacking, be vigilant at intersections, slipways, and intersections. Similarly, whenever leaving or arriving at home.

– or hijacking, be vigilant at intersections, slipways, and intersections. Similarly, whenever leaving or arriving at home. Windows and doors – keep wound up and locked when driving

– keep wound up and locked when driving Road trips – avoid stopping in remote areas; instead, go to petrol stations if you need directions or a break

– avoid stopping in remote areas; instead, go to petrol stations if you need directions or a break Hitchhikers – don’t pick them up

– don’t pick them up Road obstacles – steer to avoid them, rather than stopping to remove them

– steer to avoid them, rather than stopping to remove them Valuables – don’t leave your bag or valuables in sight

– don’t leave your bag or valuables in sight Planning – plan your routes to avoid accidentally driving into unsafe areas

– plan your routes to avoid accidentally driving into unsafe areas Road surfaces – watch out for potholes and animals crossing the road in rural areas and especially at night