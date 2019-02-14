You’ll need to know when the local school holidays are if you’re a parent who lives in South Africa. Luckily, all schools in South Africa have the same holiday dates and they all close on national public holidays, which makes school holiday planning a bit easier in all regions.
This list contains the following information:
When are the school holidays in South Africa?
The South African school year runs from January to December. There are four school holidays in South Africa:
- Two-week break in March/April
- Three-week holidays in June/July
- One-week break in September/October
- Five/six-week holiday in December/January
Schools also close on public holidays. There are also other additional days off every school year. Altogether, there are around 200 days in the South African scholastic year.
Privately-run international schools in South Africa may have slightly different holiday dates from state schools, so it is advisable to check the annual calendar with your child’s school if they are privately educated.
Families typically use school holidays in South Africa as a time to get together to celebrate occasions like Christmas, take family vacations, go on day trips, or plan fun activities for kids. Some of the annual South African festivals may also fall within school holiday periods.
South African school holiday dates in 2023–2024
|Holiday
|Dates
|First term break
|25 March – 11 April 2023
|Second term break
|24 June – 18 July 2023
|Third term break
|30 September – 10 October 2023
|Fourth term break
|14 December 2023 – 17 January 2024
South African school holidays dates in 2024–2025
|Holiday
|Dates
|First term break
|21 March – 2 April 2024
|Second term break
|17 June – 8 July 2024
|Third term break
|23 September – 30 October 2024
|Fourth term break
|12 December 2024 – 14 January 2025
Additional holidays and days off
South Africa has 12 annual public holidays, some of which fall during school term time. These days are extra school holidays in South Africa. If a vacation falls on a Sunday, schools usually close on Monday. Sometimes, schools will also close if a public holiday falls on a Tuesday to make a long weekend.
Schools may also close for reasons such as teacher training or pupil book days. These will vary between institutions, however; it’s important to check with your child’s school so that you know in advance when these will be.
Many South African schools, such as the British International College and the International School of Cape Town, publish calendars on their websites so this is a good place to check for information.
Childcare during school holidays in South Africa
If you are a working parent during school holidays in South Africa, you may need to make childcare arrangements during working hours. Various childminding organizations run holiday activities for kids, however, costs, availability, and types of activities vary from one provider to the next.
To find out what options are available in your area, ask your child’s school or check with the local municipality what they have on offer. You can also search for local holiday programs and other childcare options on sites such as Rainbow Kids or Active Activities.
If you would prefer your child to be cared for in the comfort of their home, you can always hire a babysitter, nanny, or au pair. Sites such as SA Nanny have a wide range of childminders available who offer short-term or long-term services.