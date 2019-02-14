When are the school holidays in South Africa? The South African school year runs from January to December. There are four school holidays in South Africa: Two-week break in March/April

Three-week holidays in June/July

One-week break in September/October

Five/six-week holiday in December/January Schools also close on public holidays. There are also other additional days off every school year. Altogether, there are around 200 days in the South African scholastic year. Photo: jacoblund/Getty Images Privately-run international schools in South Africa may have slightly different holiday dates from state schools, so it is advisable to check the annual calendar with your child’s school if they are privately educated. Families typically use school holidays in South Africa as a time to get together to celebrate occasions like Christmas, take family vacations, go on day trips, or plan fun activities for kids. Some of the annual South African festivals may also fall within school holiday periods.

South African school holiday dates in 2023–2024 Holiday Dates First term break 25 March – 11 April 2023 Second term break 24 June – 18 July 2023 Third term break 30 September – 10 October 2023 Fourth term break 14 December 2023 – 17 January 2024

South African school holidays dates in 2024–2025 Holiday Dates First term break 21 March – 2 April 2024 Second term break 17 June – 8 July 2024 Third term break 23 September – 30 October 2024 Fourth term break 12 December 2024 – 14 January 2025

Additional holidays and days off South Africa has 12 annual public holidays, some of which fall during school term time. These days are extra school holidays in South Africa. If a vacation falls on a Sunday, schools usually close on Monday. Sometimes, schools will also close if a public holiday falls on a Tuesday to make a long weekend. Schools may also close for reasons such as teacher training or pupil book days. These will vary between institutions, however; it's important to check with your child's school so that you know in advance when these will be. Many South African schools, such as the British International College and the International School of Cape Town, publish calendars on their websites so this is a good place to check for information.