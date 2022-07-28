State/public secondary schools in South Africa Most of the country’s secondary students (95.2%) attended state high schools in 2018. In 2021, just under 4.7 million students out of almost 5 million were enrolled in public secondary education in South Africa. State schools are not free, apart from a few no-fee schools in the country’s poorest areas. Instead, schools divide into five quintiles. Quintile 1 (Q1) schools receive the most state funding. They also charge the lowest school fees as they are considered in the lowest-income communities. In contrast, Quintile 5 (Q5) schools receive the lowest government subsidies as most parents can generally afford higher school fees. Parents can expect to pay between R30,000–60,000 per year for public schools, depending on the child’s grade. However, parents who do not meet the income threshold can apply for full or partial fee exemptions. Parents must also consider the extra costs of buying school uniforms, stationary, and providing a packed lunch. Typically, schools will supply textbooks. There may be a small tuck shop to buy snacks, called a snoepie, but often no cafeteria or provided lunches. There are no state-controlled private schools, but they can apply for state subsidies. Photo: Epicurean/Getty Images Unfortunately, the standard of education between public schools differs, often perpetuating the social inequality existing in other sectors of society. For instance, some evidence suggests that schools with higher fees and less state funding (e.g., Quintile 5 versus Quintile 1) often perform better academically in some learning areas. The curriculum in state secondary schools in South Africa The school year at public schools runs from January through December, across four terms. Students get two weeks off around Easter, three weeks in June/July, a week in September/October, and a five-week summer holiday in December/January. During the Senior Phase, students attend 27.5 hours of class each week and study the following subjects: Languages (two to three of the 11 official languages)

Mathematics

Science

Technology

Economics

Arts and Culture In the Upper Secondary Phase or FET Band, students also attend 27.5 hours of class per week, but the subjects vary. At the beginning of Grade 10, students can choose to follow an academic or technical stream. Those who choose the former attend ordinary academic schools, while those on the latter track attend Vocational and Technical Education Training (VTEC) colleges. In total, students take seven subjects. Mandatory subjects include: Mathematics

Two official languages

Life Orientation (LO) The remaining three can be specific to their interests or career goals, including subjects in: Arts

Science

Technology

Life sciences

Business

Agriculture

Vocational/career orientated Most public secondary schools also offer extracurricular activities and sports, depending on their resources and facilities. Typically, these can include: Rugby

Football

Athletics

Tennis

Field hockey

Netball

Swimming

Chess

Debate

Music/Drama/Theatre

Art

IT Parents would need to buy any relevant sports clothing and equipment. For other activities, you would need to look for an independent club. The pros and cons of state schools in South Africa Usually, one of the biggest advantages of state schools is that they are free. However, parents still have to pay relatively high costs for secondary education in South Africa. Of course, these are still more affordable than private schools. In addition, students will integrate better into the South African culture by making local friends and learning at least some of the official languages. However, you would also need to do your research, as you cannot be guaranteed high-quality education at your local school. As such, some state schools may have large class sizes and limited resources, which could affect their standard of tuition and facilities. Applying to secondary state schools in South Africa Students planning to attend a state high school submit their application in their final primary year (Grade 7). Parents are generally advised to apply to at least three state high schools. The application deadlines vary by province, and each school has its own enrollment procedure. There are no catchment areas or geographical restrictions. Still, priority may be given to children living close to the school or if they have siblings who already attend. To apply, a student must complete the school’s application form and present the following documents: Birth certificate

Latest school reports

Immunization records International children will also have to show their study visas and residency permits.

Trade schools in South Africa Between the ages of 16 and 18, students can attend one of 50 technical and vocational training institutions (TVET colleges) to finish their technical secondary education in South Africa. These are generally commercial colleges that receive government subsidies, and the standard of education is often better than other state schools. Because the government subsidizes 80% of the fees, costs range from R7,500–30,000 per year, depending on the course. Photo: Alistair Berg/Getty Images The advantage of TVET colleges is that students can receive practical training in their chosen careers. For example, the College of Cape Town offers specializations and training in hair and beauty care, education, hospitality, electrical engineering, and information technology (IT). To apply to a TVET college, students must have at least completed their compulsory secondary education (Grade 9). Failing this, or if a student can’t access their academic records, the TVET college will require them to write a skills test. Typically, the application process will start with a pre-screening test, followed by submitting an application form and supporting documents, such as: Photo identity document

Proof of residential address

Copy of highest qualification achieved