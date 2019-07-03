The South African vaccination system As with other countries, you should be aware of some diseases before you move to South Africa. Indeed, infectious diseases are generally a major concern on the whole continent, though these concerns are far less present than elsewhere on the continent. To get even more information, the National Department of Health is a great resource. To raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations, the World Health Organization is also active in South Africa. In addition, other organizations like the South African Vaccination and Immunization Center aim to educate about the importance of sticking to a vaccination schedule.

Insurance for vaccinations in South Africa Government healthcare coverage in South Africa has improved over the last couple of decades, although it remains significantly underfunded. Undeniably, there is a large gap between the quality of care you can expect between public and private clinics. Government healthcare in South Africa is subsidized for citizens as well as permanent residents; however, how much you’ll pay depends on your level of income. The highest co-payment you can receive from the government towards your medical costs is 40%, though. Private insurance coverage is also possible in South Africa. A wide variety of health insurance providers offer plans here, such as: Allianz Care

Cigna Global The cost of different treatments is regulated across South Africa through the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule. Keep in mind that more than half of the healthcare budget in South Africa is put towards private services. To learn even more about healthcare in South Africa, explore our guide.

Child vaccinations in South Africa South Africa offers an extensive baby immunization program, although they are only available for free at public clinics. You also have the option to get vaccinations at a private clinic. The government recommends the following vaccination scheduling, including vaccines such as: Birth: oral polio vaccine against Polio, Bacillus Calmette Guerin against Tuberculosis

Diftavax against Tetanus, Diphtheria 12 years: Diftavax against Tetanus, Diphtheria Learn more about child vaccinations from the National Department of Health.

COVID-19 vaccination in South Africa South Africa offers COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone over the age of 12. There are vaccination centers all over the country, and there are also occasional pop-up vaccine centers. You need to register to make an appointment, but this is free of charge. For more information, visit our guide to coronavirus in South Africa. You can find details on tests, vaccines, and recent regulations.