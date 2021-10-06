Apps for COVID-19 in South Africa In South Africa, you can use the COVID Alert SA app to receive a notification if you were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The South African government only approved this contract-tracing app as it promises to protect the privacy and security of users. You can download the app via Google Play, Apple Store, or Huawei AppGallery. Currently, there is no South Africa-specific app to display your vaccination status electronically. However, many South Africans use the Health Passport Worldwide to upload their vaccination and test certificates, especially if they want to travel abroad.

Coronavirus testing in South Africa Health professionals use diagnostic tests to detect if a person has an active coronavirus infection. A tester will swab the upper respiratory tract (back of the throat and nasal passage) and test the sample for the presence of the virus. Types of tests South Africa uses two diagnostic molecular tests for COVID-19: the PCR and antigen tests. Health professionals administer these tests by swabbing the inside of your upper respiratory tract (i.e., across the tonsils and inside the nasal cavity). After that, they test the sample to find out of the person is currently infected. Additionally, private pathology labs also offer antibody tests. Lateral flow (antigen) tests Antigen tests are rapid diagnostic tests looking for proteins on the surface of the virus to ascertain the presence of the pathogen. These tests may be less accurate in picking up an active COVID-19 infection. Still, it can be done on-site without a laboratory, returning results within 30 minutes. As a result, it is easy and affordable. This type of test is also used in self-testing kits. However, self-testing kits are not yet widely available in South Africa. PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests PCR tests seek the genetic material called RNS, which instructs the virus to make proteins (detected by antigen tests). These tests are most accurate. They are done explicitly if a person has symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive. A bio-technician needs to test the sample in a laboratory. The results take 24 to 48 hours. Antibody (serology) tests COVID-19 antibody tests check if your body has generated antibodies to the virus, either through earlier infection or in response to the vaccine. However, not everyone who gets COVID-19 or is vaccinated makes antibodies. Therefore, a negative test doesn’t mean you’ve never had the virus. A health professional will do a finger prick test to determine any antibodies in your blood. Test results only turn positive 2–4 weeks after active infection. However, the test cannot determine your level of immunity against reinfection. When to test The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa recommends testing if you have symptoms and: Traveled to a high-risk country

Been in contact with someone who tested positive

Work in a healthcare facility for COVID-19 patients

Have a severe case of pneumonia Where to get a COVID-19 test in South Africa If you suspect you may have coronavirus, contact the NICD helpline immediately (08000 0029 999). Consequently, an operator will direct you to the nearest test center. However, often these centers do not test a person unless referred by a health professional. As such, your GP must assess you first. You can find a list of public and private testing laboratories on the Department of Health’s coronavirus website. Furthermore, it also released this PDF, listing all the contact details of the private laboratories authorized to conduct diagnostic COVID-19 tests. You can also test for travel at these private laboratories. Testing costs Testing in the public sector is free, but private laboratories, such as Lancet, Ampath, and Pathcare charge fees. You will need to check with your health insurance if they cover these private tests. We have a handy guide to help you search for health insurance quotes in South Africa. Generally, the approximate costs for these tests are: PCR – R850

Antigen – R390

IgM antibody – R275 You will need to pay upfront, using your passport or South African identity number as a reference. As such, you can pay electronically (EFT), with a credit/debit card or cash. Remember to take proof of payment and identification along. This identification can be your passport or your Smart ID card. This card is an identification card with a unique number issued to all South African citizens or permanent residents over 16. If you test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa If you test positive, you must self-isolate at home or a designated facility. Quarantine lasts for up to 14 days. You can only leave isolation after repeated negative tests. Moreover, you can find detailed information on the South African government website about self-isolation and returning to work.

International travel during COVID-19 in South Africa South Africa is considered a very high-risk country and is currently on the red list worldwide. The Department of Home Affairs regularly updates the list of high-risk countries. This status is a result of highly contagious and serious variants of the coronavirus present in the country. However, international travel to South Africa is possible but is subject to stringent travel restrictions. Therefore, before booking any international flights to and from South Africa, check your final destination or home country’s travel bans and restrictions. You may be subject to mandatory quarantine at your own cost. Additionally, the IATA Travel Centre has an interactive world map with each country’s COVID-19 travel restrictions. Travel restrictions in South Africa As such, South Africa’s international travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic are as follow: You can only land at these airports: Tambo International (JNB) Cape Town (CPT) Durban (DUR) Lanseria International (HLA) Nelspruit (MQP)

You must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test (carried out no earlier than 72 hours before departure). However, children under five are exempt.

All passengers must wear facemasks for the duration of their flight and in airports.

Passengers must complete a traveler health questionnaire upon arrival.

Airport officals will screen passengers and crew for COVID-19 symptoms.

Airline crew may have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

If you display symptoms, airport healthworkers will test you for COVID-19. If you test positive, you must quarantine for 10 days at a designated site and at your expense. You can keep up to date with the most recent restrictions and international travel advice via the NICD’s portal. The official South African government site also has information on the travel restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 through the country.

Long COVID support in South Africa According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if your coronavirus symptoms last for longer than a month, you may have long COVID. Worryingly, there have also been reports of children suffering from long COVID, even if their initial illness was mild. Common symptoms of long COVID Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Tiredness or fatigue

Symptoms worsened by physical or mental exertion (i.e., post-exertional malaise)

Difficulty thinking or concentrating (i.e., brain fog)

Persistent cough

Chest or stomach pain

Headache

Fast-beating or pounding heart (i.e., heart palpitations)

Joint or muscle pain

Pins-and-needles feeling

Diarrhea

Sleep problems

Fever

Dizziness on standing (lightheadedness)

Rash

Mood changes

Change in smell or taste

Changes in menstrual period cycles Groups most at risk for long COVID Even though it is unclear how many people live with long COVID symptoms, some groups seem to be at a higher risk for developing this condition: Elderly

Women

If you experience more symptoms during the initial infection or needed hospital treatment

If you are living with clinical depression

Obesity

If you struggle with asthma Support for sufferers of long COVID Very little is known about long COVID. However, it is a real phenomenon. As a result, more countries, including South Africa, prioritize it as a subject for urgent research to better assist sufferers. There does not exist a specific body or healthcare facility to support patients with Long Covid in South Africa. Still, the NICD advises to contact your GP if your symptoms last longer than 2 to 3 weeks into your recovery, especially if experiencing these symptoms: Severe fatigue

Chest discomfort

Shortness of breath After evaluating your symptoms, your GP will design an individual treatment plan, which may include a multidisciplinary healthcare team such as: Primary care clinicians

Specialist clinicians

Occupational therapists

Rehabilitation medicine specialists

Physiotherapists

Mental health care practitioners Online support for long COVID You can also find online support and information at Survivor Corps, an international grassroots support network for COVID-19 survivors. A UK-based support group – Long COVID.org – does not offer South Africa-specific support. Still, there is a lot of helpful information about long COVID on their website. Furthermore, read about South African’s personal stories on COVID-19 Diaries. Lifestyle changes to manage long COVID Generally, the NICD suggests that most symptoms will improve and disappear with time. However, it also recommends these lifestyle changes to manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life: Graded, stepwise return to daily activities including work and exercise

Healthy sleep

Healthy diet

Symptom control (including pain management) You can find out more on the NICD page dedicated to Long COVID.