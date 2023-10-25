Magdalena Laas

Born to a language teacher and an airline pilot, Magdalena was destined to love languages, cultures, and travel. Before moving to the Netherlands, she grew up in South Africa but emigrated to Aotearoa (New Zealand) and lived in the UK.

Her Dutch goal is to cycle while texting (apparently illegal!) and holding an umbrella. She relinquished childhood dreams of becoming a pilot to study psychology, political science, and English.

After a stint as a mental health counselor and family court mediator, being a creative soul, she directed and produced television documentaries. In the Netherlands, she returned to writing and photography. Magdalena gets the transient lifestyle and wants to ease the transition between countries for others.