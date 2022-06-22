Primary schools in the United Kingdom

The primary education system in the UK Primary education is compulsory and most children residing in the UK can attend a local state primary school. This is also true for international children, as long as they have the right of abode; living in the UK without immigration restrictions. Due to the decentralization of the UK education system, regional primary schools differ in their starting ages, curriculums, school holidays, assessments, and qualifications. Read on to learn more about primary schools in each region.

Primary schools in Wales In Wales, the Department for Education and Skills (DfES) governs all learning from pre-primary to post-secondary. The starting age, admissions, and school holidays for primary schools compare closely to England. As local councils allocate school places, parents have to apply through them and cannot choose a school directly. Types of schools in Wales There are 1,219 primary schools in Wales. All state primary schools are maintained and divided into the following types depending on their management: Community (mainstream and special) schools – wholly owned and run by the local authority

Voluntary controlled (VC) schools – owned and run by a voluntary organization (often a church), but closely controlled by the local authority (LA)

Voluntary aided (VA) schools – typically faith schools with more independence than VC schools, owned and run by a voluntary organization

Foundation (mainstream and special) schools – owned and run by a charitable foundation or governing body with limited local authority control There are no academies nor free schools in Wales. School curriculum in Wales From 1988 to 2021, Wales followed the National Literacy and Numeracy Framework (NLF). However, to modernize its educational offering, Education Wales (Addygsg Cymru) introduced a new curriculum in 2022. This curriculum introduces syllabus, student assessments, staff training, and school support changes. Primary students welcome the Prince of Wales in Brecon, Powys, Wales Learning areas and assessments The new curriculum covers six learning areas: Expressive arts

Health and well-being

Humanities

Language, literacy, and communication

Mathematics and numeracy

Science and technology There is also an ongoing focus on personal development, life, and digital skills. Schools will teach Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) at an age-appropriate level. It will include healthy relationships, keeping safe online, and talking to responsible adults about their sexual identity and concerns. Children must learn Welsh (Cymreag) as an additional language if they are not in Welsh-medium education (Addysg Cyfrwng Cymereag). Incidentally, there are 373 Welsh-medium schools in the country. You can visit the Cymreag, I blant for kids site to learn more. Students must also participate in at least two hours of PE per week. Assessments will be more individualized in the new curriculum. Instead of once-off standardized testing (SATs) at a specific age, teachers will review pupils’ daily progress and collaborate with the child about the next steps in their learning. Schools will have some flexibility in their assessment methods and tools.

Primary schools in Northern Ireland In Northern Ireland, the Department of Education-NI (DENI) governs primary education. There are 784 state primary schools in Northern Ireland, which you can find with the department’s search tool. Types of schools in Northern Ireland State schools are called grant-aided. There are six different types of grant-aided schools. All are free to attend and must follow the national curriculum. These schools include: Controlled

Catholic Maintained

Integrated

Irish-medium

Special Primary school students in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland (Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Read more about each type of school on the education department website. Religion still plays an integral part in the education system in Northern Ireland, often segregating schools into Roman Catholic and Protestant. Hence, integrated schools move away from these religious lines and accept students from any background. School admissions in Northern Ireland In contrast with the rest of the UK, schools do not have catchment areas. As a result, parents can choose schools. However, if a school is oversubscribed, it may consider the proximity of a child’s home to the school. Applications open after the Christmas holidays, and parents can apply via the Citizen’s Portal till the end of January. Be sure to check the admissions criteria for your preferred school. You can use the Education Authority (EA) search tool to find a school. Curriculum in Northern Ireland The country follows the Northern Ireland Curriculum. As a result, primary school begins in Year 1 instead of Reception. It divides into the Foundation Stage, Key Stage 1 (KS1), and Key Stage 2 (KS2), covering seven years. Most children start school in September if they turn four by 1 July of the same year. Still, if a child’s fourth birthday falls in the summer holidays (between 2 July and 31 August), they will only start the following September, after their fifth birthday. There is a current proposal for even more flexibility; children born between 1 April and 1 July can defer starting school for a year. If the government passes the law, this change may come into effect in September 2022. Below is a summary of the ages, years, and stages in primary schools. Note that schools only start assessments from Year 4. Age Year Stage Assessments 4 – 5 1 Foundation 5 – 6 2 Foundation 6 – 7 3 Key Stage 1 7 – 8 4 Key Stage 1 InCAS 8 – 9 5 Key Stage 2 InCAS 9 – 10 6 Key Stage 2 InCAS 10 – 11 7 Key Stage 2 InCAS Northern Ireland’s Curriculum: ages per year, stages, and assessments Learning areas and assessments Northern Ireland primary schools offer a holistic curriculum with subjects in: Language and literacy

Mathematics and numeracy

Art

The world and society

Personal development and mutual understanding

Religious education (RE)

Physical education (PE) Interestingly, learning Irish in school is not compulsory. Still, there are 30 Irish-medium schools and 10 units attached to English-medium schools across the region. So, if interested, contact Comhairle na Gaelscolaíchta (body for Irish-medium education) for more information. From Year 4, the class teacher reviews students’ progress with an interactive computerized assessment system (InCAS) instead of SATs. The Centre of Evaluation and Monitoring (CEM) at Durham University developed these tests to review learners’ reading, spelling, and maths progress. Additionally, it also measures their learning potential and attitude towards school life. School terms and holidays in Northern Ireland The school year runs from 1 September to 1 July, with half terms and holidays in between. However, schools also close for Halloween and St. Patricks Day. Furthermore, schools allocate a few non-teaching (Baker Days) and School Development Days (SDD), which differ from one school to the next. Schools earmark these days for staff training and school improvements.

The pros and cons of state primary schools in the UK The advantages of state primary schools are that they are free to attend and usually close to home. Most schools also offer a good quality education. Furthermore, children with special educational needs (SEN) can attend their local mainstream school and receive SEN support. Moreover, it is a good integration opportunity, as children will make friends in their neighborhood. However, except in Northern Ireland, parents cannot choose any school as the local authority allocates schools based on their catchment areas and available places. Also, if your child does not speak English fluently, tuition may be a challenge, even with language support. Class sizes may be bigger than independent schools. State schools may also not have the resources and budgets to offer all the facilities and extracurricular activities private schools can.