The effects of multilingualism

Multilingualism is the future Very few regions of the world are resolutely monolingual any longer; indeed, estimates suggest that a majority of the world’s population is at least bilingual. There is one glaring exception, however: the English-speaking world. As the world’s lingua franca, native English-speaking families tend not to stress the importance of building up a linguistic toolbox; after all, everyone learns a little bit of English anyway, right? The irony is that these English-speaking areas are, for a variety of reasons, becoming increasingly diverse to the point where speaking multiple languages and understanding other cultures is a tremendous asset. For most of the world, using multiple languages in a single day is perfectly normal. When most people think of multilingualism in action, they often think of countries like Belgium, Canada, or Switzerland. In these countries, there are well-established linguistic communities that tend to live parallel to one another. A mixture of student ambition and educational standards means at least part of the populace can converse with someone from another language community. But in much of the rest of the world, bilingualism is commonplace; people communicate with one another by fusing together multiple languages. English words often pepper sentences in Nairobi or Delhi, emphasizing ideas with more clarity than the other language might. Every language has its strengths and weaknesses when it comes to getting a point across; that means the multilingual has the vocabulary to best express themselves.

Cognitive benefits of multilingualism Being able to speak multiple languages is, first and foremost, a great way to promote long-term brain health. Just like working out cascades all sorts of positive effects onto your body’s health, your brain is also a muscle that needs exercise in order to function at its full potential. There is emerging scientific evidence that being bilingual or multilingual actually delays the onset of dementia or even prevents it altogether. Multilingualism also improves working memory, meaning that the brain’s capacity to remember things on a short-term basis gets a boost. Putting your brain to work by regularly communicating in more than one language isn’t just beneficial for living abroad or traveling somewhere; it’s also a boon for your mental health over the long-term. Multilingualism also offers cognitive benefits in everyday life. Speaking multiple languages can aid in resolving conflicts, multitasking, or even understanding the perspectives of others.

Advantages of being a multilingual child If multilingualism improves a person’s memory, then it’s unsurprising that multilingual kids can perform better at school. There’s an increasing amount of research that suggests bilingual children are better at recalling items from their memory and even do better at math than monolingual students. Most children go to a school with a curriculum that uses memorization as a learning method; having a brain that’s already pre-conditioned to memorization is a huge boon when it comes to studying for exams. Outside the classroom, multilingual kids have a bigger linguistic toolbox for interacting with the world around them. Speaking more than one language opens doors to new friendships, new cultures, and new life opportunities that they might not otherwise get as a monolingual. If a child speaks a different language at school than at home, they’ll develop their own special connection to the family’s adopted home (though, it’s possible that siblings might prefer not to speak your native tongue). Moving to a new country where your child speaks a local language? You’ll worry less knowing your child will probably adjust a lot easier than you will.