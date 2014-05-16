The UK education system Schools in the UK are either state-funded schools or independent, the latter of which includes international schools. Even though state schools across the country follow a comparable curriculum, there are slight variations in the school systems between England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Still, the compulsory school age for children is between five and 18. State schools receive government funding and include community schools (local authority maintained), foundation or voluntary schools, academies, free schools, and grammar schools. Conversely, independent and international schools are not subsidized by the government. Key Stages (KS) Community schools follow the national curriculum while independent and international schools enjoy more flexibility and freedom in their teaching approach. The national British curriculum is divided into key Stages (KS) which are based on age groups, as follows: Age Year KS Exams Compulsory 3 – 4 ﻿ Early years ﻿ ﻿ 4 – 5 Reception Early years ﻿ ﻿ Primary Primary Primary Primary Primary 5 – 6 Year 1 KS1 ﻿ x 6 – 7 Year 2 KS1 ﻿ x 7 – 8 Year 3 KS2 ﻿ x 8 – 9 Year 4 KS2 ﻿ x 9 – 10 Year 5 KS2 ﻿ x 10 – 11 Year 6 KS2 ﻿ x Secondary Secondary Secondary Secondary Secondary 11 – 12 Year 7 KS3 ﻿ x 12 – 13 Year 8 KS3 ﻿ x 13 – 14 Year 9 KS3 ﻿ x 14 – 15 Year 10 KS4 ﻿ x 15 – 16 Year 11 KS4 GCSE x 16 – 17 Year 12 KS5 ﻿ ﻿ 17 – 18 Year 13 KS5 A-Levels ﻿ However, school years in Scotland and Northern Ireland are named differently, which can be slightly confusing. Scottish children graduate to secondary school at age 12 (S1), then, at 16 (S4), they sit the Standard Grade exams. Only thereafter, at 17 (S5) and 18 (S6), do they complete their Highers and Advanced Highers. These qualifications are comparable to the English Subsidiary and Advanced Level (A-levels) courses. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about the UK education system Read more In Northern Ireland, the school years begin at Year 1 instead of Reception. Therefore, Year 14 is equivalent to Year 13 in England (ages 17 to 18). The school year starts in August or September and is divided into three terms with six breaks throughout the year. School days typically run from around 08:00 or 09:00 to 15:00 or 16:00.

Should you send your child to an international school in the UK? With so many schooling options on offer in the UK, choosing between state or international schools can feel like a challenge. So, to help you make an informed decision, here is a list of key advantages and disadvantages of international schools in the UK. Advantages Offer more extracurricular activities and better facilities

Provide internationally recognized qualifications

Have a global community of teachers and students

Place a strong emphasis on multiculturalism and languages

Have smaller class sizes and a high teacher-student ratio

A country-specific curriculum or IB education offers consistency for future moves

Parents can communicate in their own language Disadvantages International school fees are expensive but you can access scholarships, busaries, and payment plans; some employers subsidize education fees

Children may integrate less into the local culture and language

Admissions may assess a child’s academic abilities through an entrance test; therefore, this may place additional pressure on your child

The majority of schools are located in London and across southern England and the Midlands, so you might not find one in your area