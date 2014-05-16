The South African education system There are nearly 25,000 schools in South Africa, comprising some 23,000 state schools and 2,000 independent schools, which can be private or international institutions. The state system splits schools into primary (ages 6–12) and secondary (ages 13–18) education. Many private and international schools typically cover their whole schooling career, from nursery to graduation. Castle Bridge School, Bloemfontein, South Africa (Photo: MarketingC/Wikimedia Commons) Whether you choose an international or a state school in South Africa, your child must attend compulsory schooling between the ages of seven and 15 (Grades 1 to 9). From Grades 10 to 12, students have three options. They can continue their education at an academic or technical (vocational) school and graduate when they obtain the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Matric. Alternatively, they can leave school and start working once they turned 16. Unfortunately, the South African education system receives regular criticism for its disparity and lack of resources, which impacts its quality of teaching, especially in the public sector. Yet, even between state schools, the standard of education can vary, depending on their resources, funding, and the contributions parents can afford to pay in school fees. As a result, the OECD ranks South Africa 75th out of 76 countries. Additionally, there is a massive gap in test scores between the top 20% of schools in the country and the remaining 80%. The government subsidizes public schools, but they still charge school fees. On average, these can range between R30,000 to 60,000 per year. However, parents can apply to the school board for exemption if they can’t afford these costs. Private and international schools in South Africa are significantly more expensive, ranging from R100,000 to 200,000 per year.

International schools in South Africa All schools in South Africa, including international ones, must be accredited by the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education Training (Umalusi). Out of the nearly 25,000 schools in South Africa, 53 are international. Although they offer a high standard of education, international schools are not very popular among the general population because of their high fees and strict admission requirements. However, many internationals prefer these educational institutions, especially if their employer sponsors their children. Photo: Ariel Skelley/Getty Images While public schools in South Africa follow the national education system, international schools teach other curriculums. For example, several offer American, British, and French syllabuses. International schools usually cover primary through secondary education, but public schools divide into primary and high schools. Middle or intermediate schools do not exist in South Africa. In addition, most international schools teach classes in their curriculum’s language (e.g., English, German, or French) and offer second foreign language options. Conversely, in state schools, children learn in their native tongue (there are 11 official languages in the country) up to Grade 3. After that, schools generally switch to English or Afrikaans as the instruction language. International schools also follow the August to June school year, while local schools run from January to December.

Should you send your child to an international school in South Africa? Choosing the right school for your child can be difficult, especially when new to a country. Therefore, international schools in South Africa have many advantages. Still, there are also some disadvantages to consider. Of course, they offer high-quality, holistic education. Students usually enjoy an inclusive multicultural environment and can learn several languages. Class sizes tend to be smaller, which translates into more individual attention. Normally, these schools have great facilities and offer a wide array of activities. Another advantage is that students can consistently follow the same curriculum if they move countries frequently and graduate with internationally recognized qualifications. However, parents should also consider the drawbacks of international schools in South Africa. For example, the fees are expensive, especially if your employer is not footing the bill. Also, as these institutions are mostly based in major cities, your children may have to board or endure a long commute to attend these schools. Finally, although international schools can offer great diversity, students have fewer opportunities for local integration.

How to choose an international school in South Africa As a parent, there are many things you have to think about when choosing a school for your child. Below are some considerations when making a decision: Cost: Can you afford it, or will your company subsidize the fees?

Should your child follow the British, American, or French system? Qualifications: Where does your child want to apply to university? Would they need to take Advanced Placement (AP) classes and the SAT for universities in the United States (US), or perhaps an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma to study further in the United Kingdom (UK), Europe, or Australia?

What instruction language do you prefer for your child, and do you want them to learn other languages? Extras: Which facilities and extra-curricular activities do the school offer?

Will your child get the attention they need? Admission: Entry to international schools in South Africa can be competitive; can you meet the deadlines and criteria?

How far will your child commute each day, or do they need to board? Integration: How important is it for your child to integrate locally into the South African culture?