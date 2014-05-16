Finding jobs in South Africa

Work in South Africa Job market in South Africa South Africa has high unemployment, measured at 33.6% in 2021. It has risen since the economic crisis in 2008, although is lower than it was at the start of the 21st century when it was regularly above 30%. According to the World Bank, South Africa has the worst unemployment in the sub-Saharan African region which had an average of 6.2% unemployment in 2019. It can be tough to get work as a migrant in South Africa unless you have specific skills and qualifications needed in the country. Semi-skilled and unskilled jobs are hard to come by and employers prefer to recruit from the pool of unemployed locals. Most working-age expats moving to South Africa tend to have a job offer first before relocating. However, there are skills shortages in South Africa in certain sectors so it’s worth keeping an eye out for opportunities if you are skilled in any of the following areas identified as shortage in 2019: advanced ICT

engineering

artisan

executive level finance

healthcare

executive managerial

specialist & academic

executive level mining

risk management

languages Other key sectors in South Africa include manufacturing and chemicals. Large South African employers include: Anglo American (mining)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (food and drink)

British American Tobacco (cigarettes)

BHP Group (mining and metals)

FirstRand (finance)

Glencore Plc (commodity trading and mining)

Naspers (telecommunications)

Vodacom (telecommunications) Job vacancies in South Africa If you have a skill that is required by the South African economy, you can apply for a Critical Skills Visa. Details of requirements and how to apply are available on the South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA) website. If you have experience and skills in teaching science, mathematics, and technology you might be able to get a job teaching in a rural area. See Teach South Africa for more information. Job salaries in South Africa From 1 March 2020, the South African minimum wage increases by 3.8% to R20.76 an hour. This is lower for farm workers (R18.68), domestic workers (R15.57), and workers employed on expanded public works programs (R11.42). The average gross monthly earnings to non-agricultural workers in South Africa in February 2020 is R22,387. Read more in our guide to salaries in South Africa. Work culture in South Africa Most employees in South Africa work Monday to Friday, from 9:00–17:00. Organizational structure within national companies tends to be hierarchical with decision-making done at the top; however, this is more decentralized in some of the bigger global multinational firms. Meetings and negotiations tend to take a more informal tone than in many American or European companies, although this varies by sector and business size. Labor laws and labor rights in South Africa Under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), employees can work up to 45 hours every week (no more than 12 hours a day) and can choose to work a further 10 hours a week in overtime. Annual leave entitlement is 21 days per year for full-time employment, plus public holidays. Trade unions are important in South Africa and about a quarter of the working population belong to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU). Union members have higher average salaries than non-members. There is no legal requirement for employment contracts in South Africa, however, many companies use them. You will find them issued as standard in most large companies. Notice periods for termination of employment according to the BCEA are as follows: One week if the employee has been working for six months or less;

Two weeks if the employee has been working 6–12 months;

Four weeks if the employee has been working more than a year (or more than six months if a farm worker or domestic worker)

Traineeships, internships, and volunteering in South Africa You can find internships and summer placements with many NGOs or global companies via organizations such as AISEC or IAESTE. You can also search for internships worldwide at Globalplacement and GoAbroad. Citizens from EU countries aged 17–30 can volunteer on aid projects in South Africa through the European Voluntary Service (EVS). You can also find volunteering opportunities in South Africa through GVI and WorkAway.

Applying for jobs in South Africa When you first apply for a job in South Africa, send a brief profile only unless asked to do otherwise. This should be one side of A4 size containing personal details, education, and a list of previous jobs in chronological order, making clear which ones are the most relevant to the position for which you are applying. Mention that a comprehensive CV is also available. Send a covering letter expanding on your suitability for the job if the application is speculative. Interviews for South African jobs are broadly similar to in Europe or the US, although it will obviously depend on the type of job and company you are applying to. You should research the company in advance of the interview to prepare and come up with some good questions to ask. Be punctual and dress smartly, unless the interview invitation suggests dressing otherwise. The interview will probably last between 30-60 minutes in most cases. If you are successful, you will be formally offered the job and the company will check your references. Typically, you will be asked to provide two to three referees who can attest to your skills, knowledge, and character. See our guide to writing a CV and interview tips in South Africa for more detailed information. You could also try out an online resume builder such as Resume.io to make writing a CV even easier.

Support while looking for a job in South Africa Support is available to South African residents including foreigners who are looking for work. This is in the form of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) which is a benefit paid to job-seekers. However, it is contributions-based. This means you can only claim if you’ve been working at least 24 hours a week. The amount you get depends on how long you’ve worked for and how much you’ve paid in. You can register for UIF online via the Department of Labor. This enables you to make contributory payments and apply for benefits. If you want to improve your skills and knowledge while looking for work in South Africa, there are a number of employment training programs run by the government. The Department of Higher Education and Training has a list of programs available on its website. See our guide to social security in South Africa for more information on benefits and support.

Starting a job in South Africa Beyond making sure that you’re enrolled for social security in South Africa, which covers you for benefits, a South African pension, and public healthcare in South Africa, you might want to think about taking out private coverage for certain things once you land a job. This includes: Private health insurance in South Africa so that you can access the best healthcare available;

Unemployment insurance to top up the state-funded allowance which is quite low by European and American standards;

Supplementary pension to provide for your retirement in South Africa. Your employer may offer a good company pension, in addition to other non-cash benefits. If not, there are many private providers to choose from.