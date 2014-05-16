Learning the local languages before moving to South Africa You can start learning a new language before you even board the plane. The longer you practice continuously, the more time you’ll have to master this skill. Expatica’s guide to What are the benefits of learning a foreign language? Read more Knowing a few words and phrases may ease your transition as you’ll have more linguistic or cultural familiarity with your new country. Generally, locals appreciate the effort of learning their language. Therefore, it may help you to make friends quicker and build up a network, as you can join in conversations and even understand the news to know what is currently happening in the country. International South African language schools Outside of the country, no international language schools focus on one of the 12 national languages of South Africa. However, a positive side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is that many programs are now available online, meaning more virtual language-learning options exist.

Online South African language courses In South Africa, you can access several online language learning tools. Costs, duration, and course structure will vary depending on the provider. Photo: Alexander Grey/Unsplash Your research process will depend on the language you are trying to learn, but here are a few options to get you started: Live Lingua : Offers intensive language courses in isiZulu, Sesotho, Setswana, Tshivenda

: Offers intensive language courses in isiZulu, Sesotho, Setswana, Tshivenda Ubuntu Bridge : This online learning community has courses and resources to learn isiXhosa

: This online learning community has courses and resources to learn isiXhosa Afrikaans.us: Provides extensive digital resources for learning Afrikaans

Provides extensive digital resources for learning Afrikaans Language Trainers: Online resources for isiZulu and Afrikaans Other handy online resources For convenient online resources to enhance your language learning further, try these: Glosbe: An online dictionary in various languages, including isiZulu, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiNdebele, and others

An online dictionary in various languages, including isiZulu, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiNdebele, and others English-Tswana Dictionary: Downloadable app for English-Tswana translations

Downloadable app for English-Tswana translations Lingo Hut: Online platform for learning Afrikaans

Online platform for learning Afrikaans Master Any Language: A great learning platform to learn Tsonga, Afrikaans, and isiZulu, among others

Learn South African languages with a computer or smartphone app You can access many useful South African apps for things like driving, public transport, food delivery, mobile banking, news, housing, and language learning. Some of the more popular language apps or online platforms include: uTalk: This app promotes language learning through fun exercises and games. Languages include Tswana, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Afrikaans, and more. It charges a monthly fee.

This app promotes language learning through fun exercises and games. Languages include Tswana, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Afrikaans, and more. It charges a monthly fee. Duolingo: A free app that offers quick, fun exercises that will have you speaking isiZulu from day one

A free app that offers quick, fun exercises that will have you speaking isiZulu from day one Tandem: Tandem is a free app that assigns you a language partner who wants to learn your language and who speaks the language you wish to master. Languages available include isiZulu, Afrikaans, Tsonga, isiNdebele, and more.

Tandem is a free app that assigns you a language partner who wants to learn your language and who speaks the language you wish to master. Languages available include isiZulu, Afrikaans, Tsonga, isiNdebele, and more. Instant Immersion: A popular language learning software that offers Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, and more. It charges a one-off cost.

A popular language learning software that offers Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, and more. It charges a one-off cost. iTalki: This interactive platform links you with language teachers. The cost of lessons varies but is generally reasonable. Languages include Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, and more.



How can you learn South African languages for business and professional use? In South Africa, as in many countries globally, the business language is English; you’ll be able to communicate efficiently in most corporate and formal settings. You can learn Business English remotely with a digital platform like Lingoda. However, if you want to learn business-focused Afrikaans, check out Language Services Direct. Additionally, Cudoo offers affordable business-focused courses for both Afrikaans and isiZulu.

How can children learn different South African languages? Exposing your child to South Africa’s language is a great idea. This way, they will develop their own connection to the country and its culture, integrate more, and possibly make local friends. Photo: Dazzle Jam/Pexels Although some schools may offer local languages as an elective subject, it doesn’t hurt to supplement this with books, cartoons, television programs, and films at home. For more formal learning opportunities, consider using the Mzanzi Kids app, which teaches six South African languages. If you want your child to learn isiZulu specifically, try ZuluMites, an online learning program.

Where can you practice your language skills outside of the classroom? Extending your learning outside the classroom into real-life situations, will enrich your experience. Start by practicing your newly acquired skills – even if you can only manage a few words – in your local community (e.g., at your work, children’s school, library, or local grocery store). Ask your new colleagues, neighbors, or friends if they want to be language partners. And, if you are a parent, consider scheduling play-dates with children who speak the language you want to learn; this way, you and your child can pick up some new words. If you play sports or have any social hobbies, see if your new friends would practice your target language with you. Expatica’s guide to Discover South Africa’s must-have top apps Read more Additionally, consider joining a language exchange Meetup group if you want to be more intentional. Or, if you are active on social media, see if you can find a local tutor in your area through an expat group. You can also watch South African television, listen to the radio, or read magazines and newspapers, which will help you with the vocabulary and give you insight into the local news and societal views.

Official language examinations and qualifications in South Africa No internationally recognized language exams exist in any South African languages; however, you can use learning measurements to track your progress. The Council of Europe (COE) organizes language proficiency across six levels (i.e., Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, CEFR), from A1 to C2. These include speaking, writing, listening, and reading. You can do a self-assessment to evaluate your progress.