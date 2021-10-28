An overview of mobile banking in South Africa As in other parts of the world, many South Africans still believe cash is king. However, an increasing number of South Africans are turning to new ways of managing their money. Namely, through an app on their smartphone. When considering mobile banking in South Africa, the first thing to be aware of is the difference between traditional retail banks that offer mobile banking services, and banks that are completely online – also known as challenger or digital banks. While both offer mobile banking, it is important to understand the differences between the two options. Generally speaking, mobile banking is seen as more accessible and convenient for users as there is less need to visit a bank branch in person. Furthermore, wholly digital banks can also offer cheaper services than their traditional rivals as they don’t need to invest in physical infrastructure, such as branches or even cash machines, in some cases. However, despite their growing popularity, digital banks also come with certain limitations compared to traditional retail banks, especially for expats moving to South Africa. As such, it’s important to research your options before you choose a South African bank. To help you out, this guide looks at mobile banking options with both traditional and digital banks.

Mobile payments in South Africa Cell phone payments, besides in-app payments, have been around in South Africa for quite some time. The oldest form of this is SMS payments, where you dial a number on your cell phone and follow the prompts to send money to another cell phone. You can also buy data or airtime (call credit) this way. Smartphones are not necessary for this kind of mobile banking, making it easily accessible to most of the population. Near Field Communication payment methods like QR codes are widely available in urban areas. Some South African companies also accept alternative payment methods like PayPal or digital currencies like Bitcoin.

Banking security in South Africa Like other parts of the world, finance and cybercrimes are a problem in South Africa. Consequently, banks put a lot of their focus on digital security. Logging into your banking app and making transactions will often require a combination of fingerprint or facial recognition, as well as a password or pin. You will receive alerts and be sent one-time codes to approve transactions. Additionally, you can change your pin within the app as frequently as you want. If you suspect fraud you should immediately alert the bank via the app. Despite the effort traditional and digital banks alike have put into their mobile banking security systems, some South Africans are wary of using them. If you want to use mobile banking, here are some tips for preventing fraud: Always keep your security codes secret

Make sure that no one else ever uses your debit card, whether online or in-person

Keep the device you use to do your banking secure

Check your current account regularly

Avoid using your banking app while on public Wi-Fi

Set up alerts for transactions

Report any incidents to the bank immediately and follow the bank’s instructions