Emily is a patchwork of all the places she and her family have lived: South Africa, England, Egypt, Singapore, Canada, and now — the Netherlands. Her accent might be a little tricky to pin down, but in her heart, she will always be the girl who grew up in the Durban waves. Emily originally came to the Netherlands to study Art and Culture, before diving into a Master’s of Content and Media Strategy. She is a published novelist, freelance writer, and social media manager.