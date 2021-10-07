Where to live in Johannesburg

How to find housing in Johannesburg If you are searching for a home in Johannesburg, whether to rent or buy, your best bet is the internet. Most property hunters trawl the big property portals for the latest listings. Of course, you could always engage an estate agent to help with your search. Many of the city’s major brokers are affiliated with international agencies. If you are already in Johannesburg, the biggest newspaper in town puts out a weekly property section filled with ads for houses on show. Like other places in the world, COVID-19 forced people to work from home and increased the demand for homes in Johannesburg. These are useful sites for finding a place to live in Johannesburg: IOL Property

Types of housing in Johannesburg South Africa has deep inequality and fairly high crime rates. As a result, the country has the second-highest number of gated communities in the world. Only the United States, with a population six times larger, has more. As you search for your new home in Johannesburg, you might want to give some thought to the kind of place you want to live in. Personal safety ranks high in the list of factors to consider, as does commuting time. Do you want a freestanding house (which requires some extra vigilance on your part, even in suburbs with security patrols), or the lock-up and go freedom of gated estates and access-controlled apartments? What are clusters, complexes, and estates? Many of Johannesburg’s best areas cluster around business nodes. Speaking of clusters, you will hear locals refer to clusters, complexes, and townhouses. These are simply gated communities that offer a variety of housing options. In fact, in 2015 about 80% of homes sold were in access-controlled gated communities. Many of these include more affordable pockets of housing, even in some of the priciest neighborhoods. A gated community in Johannesburg Townhouses are homes that are attached to other homes in low-rise gated developments, they may have a garden or balcony and the complex may have some amenities.

Clusters are free standing homes in gated developments with gardens and possibly additional communal amenities.

Estates can have both detached and semi-detached homes as well as apartments. They always have guards looking after the safety of residents. They also have amenities like gyms, clubhouses, restaurants, swimming pools, and so on. Golf, eco, and equestrian estates are popular. Do you want a quick commute or a big house? Vertical living is taking off in Johannesburg. Property developers have seized on the opportunity to create mixed-use developments right in the heart of major commercial and entertainment hubs like Sandton, Rosebank, and Melrose Arch. Some of the buildings even have backup electricity and bulk water supply. They also offer a host of facilities to residents and all the nodes’ amenities are at your doorstep. The Gautrain Perhaps you don’t mind a 50-minute drive if it means more space in a gated community? Then look at the newer areas of Fourways, Lonehill, Dainfern, and even Midrand further north (halfway between central Johannesburg and Pretoria).

The Sandton area of Johannesburg Sandton is almost a city in its own right. It is now home to some of South Africa’s largest multinational companies and the JSE and Sandton City mall. The neighborhoods under the shadow of Sandton’s gleaming towers are home to executives and professionals, both local and expats. It allows some to live right next to their workplace. Sandton’s streets teem with the monied, and those who aspire to be. Its sky is filled with cranes building places for them to live, work and play. There are plenty of expensive boutique stores, as well as more modest retail, and household stores. Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square offer plenty of cinemas, live entertainment, a theater, and restaurants catering to every taste and budget. The Sandton skyline However, Sandton is a perfect example of the duality of South Africa’s unequal society. Reputedly the richest square mile in Africa, it sits right next door to one of the poorest townships, Alexandra. Popular Sandton suburbs Suburbs close to Sandton Central include Bryanston, Rivonia, and Morningside. These are new, affluent neighborhoods that bristle with big modern homes. Offering good schools and an easy commute to the office, these areas teem with executives and well-off professionals, locals and expats alike, and their families. These suburbs also have smaller local malls with boutique stores, gyms, and household goods shops. You’ll find millennials staring at laptops and ladies who lunch camping at cafés and coffee shops. Prices here range from R1,3 million for small Sandton Central flats popular with young executives, to R55 million for a McMansion. Further north, you will find the popular and family-friendly Sandton suburbs of Fourways, Lonehill, and Broadacres. In 2020, the average cluster home in an estate sold for R3,3 million and a free-standing house for R3,7 million in these areas. However, just a little further away is the exclusive Dainfern estate. Prices in Dainfern can rise to the tens of millions for larger homes, but the average sale price is R4 million. Transport in the Sandton area Sandton Central offers excellent public transport. Apart from the Gautrain and its bus service, it will soon be linked to the Reya Vaya bus network. Ride-hailing services like Uber and tuk-tuks for short hops are popular alternatives. Sandton Central’s streets and pavements are said to cater to pedestrians and cyclists. However, it is a heavily congested area. If you choose to live further out in Fourways, Lonehill, or Dainfern, it will take a 20-30 minute drive to the nearest Gautrain station. Facilities in the Sandton area In keeping with its status, you will find a plethora of golf courses in this area. Apart from one of the largest shopping complexes in the southern hemisphere, there is the Wanderers Cricket ground and the many parks and open spaces, tennis, bowls, and hockey clubs around Sandton. Estates like Dainfern have golf courses and clubhouses with restaurants and bars.

The Rosebank area of Johannesburg Like Sandton, the Rosebank area has mushroomed with the arrival of a Gautrain station. Along with new headquarters for banks, the area is home to multinationals, law firms, and media houses. Rosebank is a leading entertainment area too, with popular bars and nightclubs, the Keyes Art Mile, and restaurants like the famed Marble. The area has lively open-air recreational spaces, and is home to some of the trendiest neighborhoods, like Parkhurst, Melville, and Greenside. Their streets are lined with hip eateries, boutique shops, ice-cream parlors, and antique stores. Rosebank precinct There are a variety of apartments in Rosebank, at various price points. While there are some high-density pockets in the sought-after neighboring suburbs, they tend to feature stately older homes with large grounds. Collectively all the suburbs fall inside the Johannesburg North area, which also includes bits of Sandton. However, South Africa’s older suburbs are fairly small and the borders between them can be blurry. The Johannesburg North area, with Rosebank at its heart, boasts Zoo Lake, 44 Stanley, Arts on Main, the Maboneng precinct and Parkhurst’s ever-popular main street, 4th Avenue.

The Midrand area of Johannesburg This area is made up mostly of gated communities, from apartments to cluster complexes and estates. The suburbs have little character, and it is difficult to distinguish one from another. However, there are impressive homes in estates like the Waterfall Equestrian Estate, where prices range up to R100 million. Rentals here are up to R150,000 a month. Also in Midrand is Steyn City, named after the billionaire insurance tycoon who built it. Steyn City has an 18 hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and an on-site helicopter. It offers a variety of housing, from one-bedroom apartments to mansions that cost R70 million. Midrand estates with Sandton in the distance However, there are more affordable housing options in Midrand. It is home to residents who commute via the highways or the Gautrain to Sandton, Rosebank, downtown Johannesburg, and Pretoria. Many people choose to live in Midrand as it offers larger homes to entertain family and friends, and the security of gated communities. Transport in the Midrand area Midrand has a Gautrain station and terrible traffic. Many commuters park their cars at the station and catch a train into major hubs like Sandton. Ride-hailing services are also a good bet here. Facilities in the Midrand area Aside from the many amenities and facilities found in gated communities, the area is home to South Africa’s largest mall, a Russian orthodox church, a large Turkish mosque, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, and a Lion Park. Johannesburg: Mall of Africa The Mall of Africa boasts shopping, entertainment, and leisure space of 130,000 square meters.

Neighborhoods to avoid in Johannesburg While downtown Johannesburg has undergone some attempts at rejuvenation, the area has a high crime rate. Having said that, downtown Johannesburg and neighboring areas like Hillbrow are worth visiting on city walking and food tours. Areas with high crime rates The official statistics show these areas have high crime rates: Johannesburg central (downtown) – the old CBD and surrounds

Honeydew – a peri-urban area on the western edge of the metropolis

Hillbrow – a high-density neighborhood close to the old CBD

Ivory Park – is a densely populated, impoverished township some distance from the economic hubs of Johannesburg It is worth noting that business hubs are also targets for opportunistic crimes like bag snatching. Additionally, South Africa’s deep inequality and apartheid past mean well-off areas live alongside economically depressed areas. Always ask a local colleague or friend for guidance and read local news media.