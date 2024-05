In his 25 years as a journalist, Marvin has gone from cub reporter to news editor, title editor to foreign correspondent. He covered a variety of beats and traveled many places to bear witness in copy and pictures. He now enjoys cheering on his colleagues at the coal face of hard news and humanitarian journalism. From a distance, in comfort, and with a cold beer in hand. He considers himself lucky to have lived and worked in his native South Africa, London, Abu Dhabi, Berlin, and Amsterdam.