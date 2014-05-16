The primary education system in South Africa The Department of Basic Education (DBE) oversees primary and secondary schools in South Africa. It stipulates the syllabus and assessments according to the National Curriculum Statement Grades R-12 (NCS). Meets Primary Foundation School in Bethlehem, South Africa (Photo: Biwa2699/Wikimedia Commons) It also categorizes education and training into three bands: General Education and Training (GET) – Primary and Secondary (Grade 0–9)

Further Education and Training (FET) – Secondary (Grade 10–12)

Higher Education and Training – Post-secondary (Universities and Vocational institutions) Education is compulsory between the ages of seven and 15. Still, children generally start primary education at six (Grade R/0) and complete seven years up to 12 (Grade 7). As a result, there is a high enrolment rate of 98.54% (2018) in primary schools in South Africa. Primary schools divide into three phases: Phase Grades Age Foundation Phase R/0–3 6–9 Junior Primary/Intermediate Phase 4–6 10–12 Senior Phase

(covers last year of primary school and first two years of secondary school) 7-9 13–14 In addition, primary education covers seven learning areas: Language, literacy, and communication

Mathematics, literacy, and sciences

Human and social sciences

Natural sciences

Technology

Arts and culture

Economic and management sciences

Life orientation Students’ progress and achievements are assessed based on the principles and guidelines set out in the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) for each phase. Of course, South Africa’s primary education includes state and private schools.

International schools in South Africa International schools in South Africa are popular among the immigrant population. These schools follow the curriculums of particular countries, such as the American, British, French, or German education systems. The advantage of these schools is that students are already familiar with the syllabus and can learn in their first language. When moving back home or relocating again, they will experience minimum disruption to their education. They will also attain internationally recognized qualifications. Expatica’s guide to See our directory listings for international schools in South Africa Read more These schools usually include a continuous education from pre-primary to secondary school, with facilities housed on the same premises. Some of the most popular international schools in the country include the Crawford International Schools, the American International School of Cape Town (AISCT), and the Lycée Jules Verne. The pros and cons of international schools in South Africa There are certain advantages to attending an international primary school in South Africa. For example, the education and facilities are better, with smaller class sizes and more after-school activities. In addition, these schools are usually multicultural, and students have the chance to learn several international languages. Of course, there are some disadvantages too. Children have fewer opportunities to make local friends and integrate into South African culture. Usually, tuition fees are high, but some companies attract staff from abroad by offering to pay for their children’s schooling. Often, the admission criteria can also be competitive, resulting in long waiting lists.