Setting up TV, phone, and internet in South Africa

South African landlines As with everywhere else, the popularity of fixed lines is waning. According to a 2022 Statistics South Africa survey, 0.7% of all households only used a landline, 90.3% had a cell phone only, and 7.4% used a combination of the two. Photo: cottonbro/Pexels Currently, semi-privatized Telkom is the sole fixed-line provider as their rival Neotel went out of business in 2016. Telkom offers landlines from R209/month, which you can order online. After you’ve completed the purchase, they will ensure that the necessary infrastructure is available and contact you to confirm the installation. However, many South Africans connect their landline using VoIP technology instead of using Telkom. VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol. It can convert voice into a digital signal that can travel via existing internet connections rather than analog phone lines.

Phone numbers South Africa uses a closed phone number system. The numbers are 10 digits long, and all start with a zero. Fixed line phone numbers The first three digits of a landline number indicate the area or city. For example, 011 means Johannesburg, 021 is for Cape Town, and 031 is for Durban. The seven digits that follow are a home or business’s unique phone number. For example, the number of the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg is 011 309 4700. Mobile phone numbers Traditionally, cell phone numbers didn’t have an area code but a phone carrier code. The first three to five digits indicated which phone provider people had and usually started with a 06, 07, or 08. Photo: Karabo Mdluli/Unsplash For example, phone numbers that started with 072 and 082 were held by Vodacom, 073 and 083 were from MTN, and 074 and 084 were from Cell C. A phone number beginning with 080 is toll-free. However, since the early 2000s, cell phone users could keep their number when they switch carriers. Calling internationally When you are calling from abroad, you might run into some issues by just dialling the number you have on file. That is because you should first use your country’s exit code and the country code for South Africa (+27). The exit code instructs your phone service provider that the call is to an international number. Next, you can omit the first zero of the phone number and dial the rest of the phone number. For example, the exit code of South Africa is zero, and the country code is 27. The exit code of the Netherlands is 00, and the country code is 31. So when you are in the Netherlands calling the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, the number you’ll dial is 0027 11 309 4700. Likewise, if you call the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam from South Africa, the number is 031 20 570 5200. Emergency numbers in South Africa If you need emergency services in South Africa, you can call from any phone: Service Number Police 10111 Fire 10111 Ambulance 10177 Rescue 10177 Using mobile phone (all services) 112 Emergency numbers in South Africa Note that you cannot dial 911, 999, or 112 for help, as these calls will not be transferred.

Telecommunications repairs You can contact your service provider directly if you have an issue with your TV, phone, or internet connection. You can do so via phone, email, or through their website. The service provider will often try and solve the problem over the phone. If necessary, though, they can send a technician to your home. In the meantime, you might need to borrow a device from family, friends, neighbors, or even your work.

Making a complaint about a service provider If the provider cannot resolve the issue or you are unhappy with the outcome, you can file a complaint with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). This independent watchdog oversees South Africa’s telecommunications, including the internet, TV, and mobile phone services. To start, you must file a complaint with your service provider directly. If they don’t respond within 14 working days, you can take your case to the ICASA. The organization has a complaint form on its website, and you should get a reference number for your case within 48 hours.

Alternative communication platforms VoIP and instant messaging Many telecom companies offer VoIP packages that access apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Instagram, and TikTok. While these are usually general VoIP packages, some providers provide specific access to these communication apps, such as with a daily, weekly, and monthly WhatsApp bundle. Photo: Adem AY/Unsplash The exact cost of VoIP access differs by bundle and provider. For example, Telkom’s monthly WhatsApp bundles start from R40 for 1.5GB, and Vodacom’s hourly WhatsApp bundle is R1/10MB. Internet cafes in South Africa Although they are getting less popular, you can still find some internet cafés in South Africa, especially in urban areas. Many of these have been added to the existing call-copy-fax shops. Again, prices differ per provider, but you can expect to pay roughly R5 for 15 minutes of internet access. To find an internet café, you can check the South African Yellow Pages or African Advice.