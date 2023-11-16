Looking for a new job in South Africa? Get to grips with the local job market with the help of one of these expat-friendly job agencies:
TopCV is an online CV-writing service. Their dedicated team of recruitment professionals provide expert advice on how to optimize your resume. Their service can make you 40% more likely to land a job. So, make your CV stand out from the crowd with TopCV.
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Zigo is an online recruitment portal operating across South Africa. Alongside thousands of positions across a number of different sectors, they also offer additional candidate resources. This includes automatic job alerts and more. So, for your dream role in South Africa, check out Zigo.
