Trying to understand the healthcare system in South Africa? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
Marie Stopes South Africa is one of the country’s leading sexual and reproductive healthcare suppliers. Working to improve the quality of life, they offer a wide range of services, including access to safe abortion. From casual check-ups to urgent sexual concerns, contact Marie Stopes.
The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) is a non-profit entity working in support, research, and education about cancer. They aim to inform people in South Africa about how to prevent cancer and where to find treatment. They also signpost support for those affected and their families.
