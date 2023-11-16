Country Flag

Do you want to learn a language in your new home? Our directory listing of language schools in South Africa will help you find the class that’s right for you:

Featured

Lingoda

Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you're speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda's professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home.
Other listings of Language Schools

Ubuntu Bridge

Ubuntu Bridge is an online learning community for learning isiXhosa. Their friendly tutors and fellow learners will help you to improve your language skills and learn more about culture in South Africa. With many levels available at a time to suit you, and a handy online learning platform, start speaking isiXhosa with Ubuntu Bridge.

Language Teaching Centre

Language Teaching Centre is a language school based in Cape Town. They offer multiple online and in-person courses in South African and foreign languages. Choose between part-time and intensive courses, as well as specialized lessons for IELTS and Cambridge. Assess yourself online to find the perfect language course.

Eden Language Academy

Eden Language Academy is a Cape Town-based language school teaching English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, and isiZulu. They also provide courses in sign language, IELTS preparation, and Business English. Their services also include translation and editing. Study online or in-person with Eden Language Academy.

Dante Durban

Dante Durban is a South African language school offering online and in-person lessons in a range of local and foreign languages. They offer IEB & Cambridge preparation and assessment and classes for companies and governments. Choose from 17 languages and start learning today.

Mzansi Language School

Mzansi Language School is based in Pretoria and offers courses in multiple South African and foreign languages. Their lessons are given in small groups and are aimed at adult learners. They also offer training in South African sign languages. Register online to join a course.

Live Lingua

Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.

