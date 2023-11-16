Country Flag

Opening a bank account in South Africa? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:

Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
Absa

Absa is a bank operating across South Africa. They have a variety of banking products and offer solutions for people sending and receiving money from abroad. They also provide online banking via their website and mobile app. Sign up today for financial services to suit your situation.

Nedbank

Nedbank is a South African banking group. They provide financial products including bank accounts, investments, and loans. As well as online banking, they offer mobile accounts to make banking even more convenient. Visit Nedbank online or in-branch to open your account.

First National Bank

First National Bank (FNB) is one of the ‘big five’ banks in South Africa. They offer a range of current accounts, credit cards, and global accounts. They also provide digital banking services including international online transfers and paper-free mobile accounts. Visit FNB to manage your money.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across South Africa. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

