Country Flag

Maternity

Planning on having a baby in your new home? Find the right maternity care for you with our listing of expat-friendly services and professionals in South Africa:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Maternity

Nordic Nannies

Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.

Visit website

Great British Nannies

Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.

Visit website

The Virtual Midwife

The Virtual Midwife is an online resource for all your birthing needs. Based in Cape Town, virtual midwife Karen Wilmot provides in-person home birth and traveling midwife, as well as services online for expat expectant mothers around the world. See how the Virtual Midwife could help you.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing