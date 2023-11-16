Country Flag

Continuing Education

Are you thinking about exploring a new career path in your new home? Check out the adult learning opportunities in South Africa with our directory listings:

Featured

Coursera

Coursera is an online learning platform for individuals and organizations who want to learn new job-relevant skills. They partner with over 275 leading universities and companies to offer flexible, affordable courses. From hands-on projects to certificates and degree programs, start your learning journey today with Coursera.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Continuing Education

Udemy

Udemy is an online learning platform offering 185,000 video courses. Choose from all kinds of useful topics, including IT & software, personal development, and photography. No matter what you want to study, there’s a course for you. Join 49 million students and start learning a new skill today.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing