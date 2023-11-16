Country Flag

Immigration Lawyers and Services

Getting to grips with the immigration law in South Africa can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Immigration Lawyers and Services

Eisenberg & Associates

Eisenberg & Associates is a law firm in Cape Town that specializes in immigration law. They offer a range of professional services, providing legal guidance on immigration, citizenship and more. So, if you’re relocating to South Africa, speak to the experts at Eisenberg & Associates.

Visit website

Craig Smith & Associates

Craig Smith & Associates is a law firm with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg. They specialize in immigration law, offering a full spectrum of immigration services for expats relocating to South Africa. So, whatever your migration needs, speak to Craig Smith & Associates.

Visit website

Fragomen Global

Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing